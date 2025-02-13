Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) makes a touchdown reception while guarded by BYU safety Crew Wakley (7) during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Three former Utes are headed to Indianapolis.

Former Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid and tight end Brant Kuithe all accepted invitations to the 2025 NFL Combine on Thursday and will join 326 other draft prospects from Feb. 27-March 2.

Scouts from every NFL team will be on hand during the multiday event as players participate in a series of drills and interviews with teams that give a general overview of a player and are extremely valuable for NFL front offices.

Here’s a look at each of the players that will participate in the NFL Combine.

Junior Tafuna, DT

2024 stats: 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass breakup.

Height and weight: 6-foot-3, 305 pounds.

PFF Big Board rank: 187.

One of the anchors along Utah’s defensive line, Tafuna was one of the team’s most valuable players on the defensive side of the ball, earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention. He had a strong performance at the Senior Bowl, and another good showing at the NFL Combine could boost his draft stock.

Karene Reid, LB

2024 stats: 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass breakup, one interception.

Height and weight: 6-foot, 226 pounds.

PFF Big Board rank: 222.

Reid missed four games due to injury in the 2024 season, starting the other eight, which could knock his draft stock down a little bit, but his absence in those games showed how important he was for Utah’s defense and he had a good performance in the Senior Bowl.

Reid has always been one of the most consistent players on the Utes’ defense and is the leader of Morgan Scalley’s defense. He had a good close to the end of the season with three sacks in the final four games, including a 10-tackle game in the season finale against UCF with a sack.

Brant Kuithe, TE

2024 stats: 35 receptions for 505 yards and six touchdowns.

Height and weight: 6-foot-2, 236 pounds.

PFF Big Board rank: 263.

After playing for the first time since 2023, Kuithe was back in 2025 as Utah’s top tight end with 35 receptions for 505 yards and six touchdowns, but his season was cut short after being injured in November against BYU. Kuithe does have injury history and his age (he will be 26 by the draft) could work against him, but when he’s at his best, he’s proved to be a very productive tight end.