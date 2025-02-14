Grantsville’s Emmy Butler, left, and Ridgeline’s Brooke Smith fight for a loose ball during a nonregion game earlier this year. Both teams won their respective second round playoff game on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals.

4A Playoffs

Dixie 64, Cottonwood 54

No. 12 Dixie upset No. 5 Cottonwood 64-54 in the second round of the 4A state tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University next Thursday. Dixie (14-10) was propelled by Izzy Hollingshead, who scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and Jaycee Bundy’s 22 points with six 3-pointers. Cottonwood (17-4) saw a standout performance from Taylor Workman with 25 points and three 3-pointers. Dixie outscored Cottonwood 23-19 in the second quarter to take control and sustain its lead through the fourth quarter.

Payson 45, Pine View 34

No. 3 Payson beat No. 14 Pine View 45-34 in the second round of the 4A state tournament. The Lions (19-2) outscored the Panthers 15-6 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory and advance to the quarterfinals. Averie Roundy and Quincy Mathews led Payson with 13 points each, while Pine View’s Ella Fiefia recorded 14 points in the loss. The Panthers (13-11) struggled to keep pace after a strong start from the Lions.

Mountain Crest 65, Desert Hills 57

Mountain Crest upset Desert Hills 65-57 to advance to the 4A quarterfinals. The No. 10 Mustangs (16-9) capitalized with a 22-point fourth quarter, led by Sage Walker’s 19 points and Emerysn Brown’s 17, which included three 3-pointers. Desert Hills’ Mylee Villanueva matched Walker’s game-high with 19 points, and Ellie Heaton added 13 for the No. 7 Thunder (12-9). Mountain Crest’s victory ensures a matchup next Thursday at Southern Utah University.

Snow Canyon 60, Green Canyon 46

No. 2 Snow Canyon defeated No. 15 Green Canyon 60-46 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament. Olivia Hamlin led the Warriors (23-0) with an impressive 35 points. Talyssa Nelson scored 20 points for the Wolves (11-13), including four 3-pointers. Snow Canyon established control by outscoring Green Canyon 17-3 in the second quarter to build a strong halftime lead.

Provo 64, Jordan 29

No. 4 Provo dominated No. 13 Jordan with a decisive 64-29 victory in the second round of the 4A state tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs outscored the Beetdiggers 19-6 in the final quarter to cement their win. Sage Yenchik led Provo with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Lydia Ibarra contributed 10 points. Paige Smith scored 10 points for Jordan (15-9) in the loss. Provo (20-3) will face their next opponent at Southern Utah University on Thursday.

Sky View 76, West Field 35

Sky View rolled to a dominant 76-35 win over West Field in the 4A Playoffs, fueled by an explosive first half where it outscored West Field 49-16. Mollee Allen led the Bobcats (16-7) with a game-high 18 points, while Mya Eskelson added 14 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Longhorns (7-18), Jalyn Coombs was the top scorer with 15 points and two 3-pointers, while Ella Doxey chipped in 11 points with three 3-pointers. The Bobcats’ strong first quarter set the tone, allowing them to cruise comfortably.

Ridgeline 72, Uintah 27

Top-seeded Ridgeline dominated No. 16 Uintah 72-27 in the second round of the 4A state tournament to advance to the quarterfinals. Ridgeline opened up a 45-5 halftime lead, with Emilee Skinner leading the way with a triple-double by scoring 21 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists. Brooke Smith and Makaydi Jenks each added 11 points for Ridgeline (25-0). Kenadie Maughan was Uintah’s standout, scoring 17 points for the Utes (11-13).

Cedar City 66, Mountain View 53

No. 8 Cedar City defeated No. 9 Mountain View 66-53 in the second round of the 4A state tournament. Cedar City (14-8) outscored Mountain View 15-7 in the second quarter to build a lead. Gabby Gomez led Cedar City with 13 points and three 3-pointers, while Jaylin York added 14 points. Kimberlee Brown paced Mountain View (14-8) with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, and Lia Suguturaga added 14 points. Cedar City advances to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University next Thursday.

3A Playoffs

South Summit 52, Carbon 50

No. 3 South Summit narrowly edged out No. 14 Carbon 52-50 in a double-overtime thriller, advancing to the 3A quarterfinals. South Summit (17-7) was propelled by Emma Broadbent’s impressive 30-point performance, while Mariah Bowen added 18 points with five 3-pointers. Despite leading for most of the game, Carbon (7-18) was unable to hold onto their advantage, with Jacie Jensen leading the Dinos in scoring with 13 points. The Wildcats surged in the crucial overtime periods to secure the victory.

Richfield 51, Union 46

Richfield defeated Union 51-46 in a 3A state tournament second-round matchup, advancing to the quarterfinals. Abbee Albrecht led the Wildcats (13-11) with 18 points, while Katie Anderson added 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Union’s (8-13) Lisa Richards topped its scoring list with 16 points, including one 3-pointer. The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 14-7 in the second quarter to gain a lead they maintained through the end of the game.

Morgan 58, North Sanpete 27

Morgan, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 13 North Sanpete 58-27, advancing to the 3A state quarterfinals. Morgan widened its lead with a strong third quarter, outscoring North Sanpete 17-11 and then closed the game with a dominating 19-5 final quarter. Eva Birkeland led Morgan with 13 points, including two 3-pointers, while Bella Nelson also added nine points and made three 3-pointers. Malia Schlappi was the top scorer for North Sanpete with nine points, including two 3-pointers.

Juab 49, Manti 46

Seventh-seeded Juab edged out No. 10 seed Manti 49-46 in a 3A state tournament second-round matchup to advance to the quarterfinals at UVU. Juab (14-8) outscored Manti 17-11 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead that proved pivotal. Hailee Hall led the Wasps with 15 points, while Maggie Rosenbeck added 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Manti’s Cadee Alder scored 13 points, and Jessica Larsen contributed 12 points, making four 3-pointers for the Templars (12-11).

Grantsville 71, Delta 33

Top-seeded Grantsville dominated No. 17 Delta 71-33 in the second round of the 3A state tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals at UVU. Grantsville (22-1) secured a commanding lead by outscoring Delta 26-7 in the first quarter. Baylee Lowder led the Cowboys with 28 points, while Avery Allred contributed 19 points. Joslyn Christiansen and Madison Eliason each scored nine points for Delta (4-17).

Canyon View 64, Juan Diego 38

Canyon View dominated Juan Diego 64-38 in the 3A second round. The No. 2 seed Falcons (19-5) jumped ahead early, outscoring the Soaring Eagle (10-15) 23-12 in the first quarter, setting a pace they maintained throughout. Maylee Spencer led Canyon View with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while Emery Miles contributed 14. Ayen Kuath was the top scorer for Juan Diego with 16 points.

Emery 61, Ogden 24

No. 5 Emery cruised to a decisive 61-24 victory over No. 12 Ogden in the second round of the 3A state tournament. Emery (14-10) dominated the second quarter, outscoring Ogden 23-4 to establish a commanding lead. Katelyn Nielson led the Spartans with 15 points and five rebounds, while Kali Jensen added nine points and contributed six assists. Lily Gonzalez was the high scorer for Ogden (8-16) with six points, including two 3-pointers.

Judge Memorial 53, Layton Christian 36

No. 8 Judge Memorial pulled away from No. 9 Layton Christian in the fourth quarter to secure a 53-36 victory in the 3A state tournament’s second round. The Bulldogs (12-11) outscored the Eagles (13-10) by a decisive 22-6 margin in the final quarter to advance to the quarterfinals at UVU on Feb. 24. Ruby Knight-Paris led Layton Christian with 13 points, while Makena Gardner and Munah Doe each recorded nine points for Judge Memorial. Elyah Ocampo contributed with two 3-pointers and eight points overall for the Bulldogs.

2A Playoffs

St. Joseph 55, American Heritage 29

St. Joseph, the No. 8 seed, defeated No. 9 American Heritage 55-29 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2A state tournament. The Jayhawks (13-5) took control of the game with a strong second quarter, outscoring the Patriots (11-6) 20-7. Lizzie Randal led St. Joseph with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. For American Heritage, G Fallon scored seven points.

North Summit 68, Water Canyon 24

North Summit defeated Water Canyon 68-24 in the second round of the 2A state tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals. The Braves (23-1) dominated early, taking a commanding lead by outscoring the Wildcats (8-12) 42-15 in the first half. Hartlynn Richins led North Summit with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, while Hayzlyn Murdock added 14 points. Water Canyon’s Martha Jessop scored 13 points in the loss.

Draper APA 77, Gunnison Valley 23

Fourth-seeded Draper APA cruised past No. 13 Gunnison Valley with a decisive 77-23 victory in the 2A state tournament’s second round. Kandise Archuleta led the Eagles (18-5) with an impressive 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, while Samantha Kartchner added 22 points. The Eagles opened up a significant lead by outscoring the Bulldogs 23-1 in the first quarter. Rylee Bartholomew topped Gunnison Valley (14-11) with seven points.

Kanab 74, San Juan 28

No. 2 Kanab trounced No. 18 San Juan 74-28 in the second round of the 2A state tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center. Kanab (20-2) dominated from the start, outscoring San Juan 21-4 in the first quarter and widening the gap to 46-10 by halftime. Savannah Bateman led all scorers with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Rylee Little contributed 12 points for the Cowboys. For San Juan (6-16), Hayden Shumway was the top scorer with 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers.

Grand 49, Intermountain Christian 32

In the 2A state tournament second round, No. 10 Grand defeated No. 7 Intermountain Christian 49-32 to advance. Grand rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lions 20-4 to secure the win. Gemma Phillips and Ainsleigh Kasprick led Grand (43-9) with 18 points each, while Kendrick Lusk paced Intermountain Christian (8-5) with nine points.

South Sevier 60, North Sevier 21

No. 3 South Sevier dominated No. 14 North Sevier 60-21 to advance to the 2A quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center. The Rams (20-3) outscored the Wolves (10-13) 23-3 in the first quarter, setting the tone for the game. Sydnee Patterson led South Sevier with 15 points, while Whitley Goble contributed 11 points, including a 3-pointer. Saige Jensen paced North Sevier with five points and one 3-pointer.

Duchesne 63, Maeser Prep 21

No. 5 Duchesne dominated No. 12 Maeser Prep 63-21 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center. Duchesne (17-7) used a 19-0 second-quarter surge to establish control, with Kira Grant and Chezney Farnsworth each scoring 17 points to lead the Eagles. Lexie Davenport added 12 points for Duchesne. Lillian Nolan led Maeser Prep (7-16) with 10 points, including a 3-pointer.

Beaver 52, Enterprise 23

No. 6 seed Beaver defeated No. 11 seed Enterprise 52-23 in the second round of the 2A state tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals. Beaver (16-7) established a strong lead by outscoring Enterprise (12-11) 16-10 in the second quarter and maintained the momentum with a decisive 15-5 third quarter performance. Danzee Bradshaw led Beaver with 15 points, while Gentry Brown contributed 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Enterprise’s top scorer was Macee Staheli, who tallied eight points.