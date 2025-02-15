4A Playoffs

Dixie 57, Logan 26

Dixie dominated Logan 57-26 in the second round of the 4A playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University. The No. 4 seed Flyers (16-7) outscored the No. 20 seed Grizzlies (7-16) 20-4 in the second quarter, creating an insurmountable halftime lead. Collin Simmons led Dixie with 20 points, and Zed Webber added 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Ethan Woolley was the top scorer for Logan with 10 points.

Green Canyon 60, West Field 42

No. 1 Green Canyon advanced to the 4A quarterfinals with a 60-42 victory over No. 16 West Field. The Wolves (22-1) pulled away with strong performances, including Jude Haigh scoring 20 points and Boston Horman adding 9 with three 3-pointers. Green Canyon built a comfortable halftime lead by outscoring West Field 17-7 in the second quarter. For the Longhorns (11-13), Cole McCormick led with nine points and three 3-pointers.

Timpanogos 64, Provo 58

No. 9 Timpanogos upset No. 8 Provo 64-58 to advance to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University next Thursday. Jaxen McCuistion led the Timberwolves (16-8) with 23 points, including two 3-pointers, while Forest Corner-Bettweiser added 14 points. Despite Makai Allen’s 30-point effort for the Bulldogs (14-9), Provo couldn’t close the gap in the final quarter after being outscored 22-16 in the third, which proved decisive for Timpanogos.

Ridgeline 52, Hillcrest 44

No. 3 Ridgeline defeated No. 14 Hillcrest 52-44 in the 4A second round playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University next Thursday. Ridgeline (18-5) overcame a slow start by outscoring Hillcrest 16-8 in the second quarter and 18-4 in the third quarter, establishing a lead that proved insurmountable. Dawson Low led Ridgeline with 17 points, while Myles Mahler paced Hillcrest (16-8) with 14 points. Hillcrest made a final push in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points but ultimately falling short.

Hurricane 71, Murray 61

No. 6 Hurricane defeated No. 11 Murray 71-61 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 4A playoffs. Hurricane’s RJ Hurst led all scorers with 30 points, including six 3-pointers, while Calan Hughes added 16 points. For Murray (16-8), Kaiden Nelson and Isaiah Beh led the way with 19 and 16 points respectively. Despite trailing just by one at halftime, Murray was outscored 18-10 in the third quarter, allowing Hurricane (14-8) to build a decisive lead.

Pine View 50, Crimson Cliffs 45

In a stunning late-game surge, No. 10 Pine View rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 7 Crimson Cliffs 50-45 in the 4A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals. The Panthers (16-8) overcame a 17-point by outscoring the Mustangs 29-7 in the final period. Adam Moore led Pine View with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Jelani Odjegba added 13 points. Crimson Cliffs’ Drake Carroll scored 15 points to lead the Mustangs.

Cottonwood 57, Uintah 49

No. 5 Cottonwood surged in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 12 Uintah 57-49, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 4A playoffs at Southern Utah University. Luke Park led the Colts (16-8) with 16 points, while Bo Smith added 13 points. Despite Dauson Gardiner’s 17 points and three 3-pointers, the Utes (15-10) couldn’t overcome the late game push. Cottonwood’s strong 19-point fourth quarter broke open a close game, securing the victory.

Payson 60, Desert Hills 51

No. 2 Payson defeated No. 15 Desert Hills 60-51 to advance to the 4A quarterfinals at Southern Utah University next Thursday. The Lions (17-5) established a lead early, outscoring the Thunder (12-12) 16-12 in the first quarter and maintaining their advantage throughout the game. Kade Jenson led Payson with 16 points and two 3-pointers, while Micah Swasey added 15 points. Ben Chase was the standout for Desert Hills, scoring 17 points with two 3-pointers.

3A Playoffs

Canyon View 85, Ben Lomond 34

No. 2 Canyon View demolished No. 15 Ben Lomond 85-34 in the second round of the 3A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals. Jeter Sanders led Canyon View (19-4) with 26 points, including three 3-pointers, while Felps Sanders added 18 points and five assists. Ben Lomond (6-18) was paced by Korver Van Beekum, who contributed 11 points and three 3-pointers. The Falcons jumped out to a commanding 29-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Richfield 61, Carbon 41

Richfield defeated Carbon 61-41 in the 3A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at UVU. The No. 3 Wildcats (17-5) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring No. 14 Carbon (5-18) 22-11 for a commanding lead. Gage Yardley and Malik Fautin led Richfield with 13 points each, while Griffin Wayman added 10 points, including two 3-pointers. For Carbon, Carter Warburton scored eight points, with Charles Tima also contributing six points from two 3-pointers.

South Summit 64, Manti 55

No. 4 South Summit defeated No. 13 Manti 64-55 in the second round of the 3A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at UVU. Logan Woolstenhulme led the Wildcats (17-6) with a game-high 33 points. Parker Anderson’s three 3-pointers and 11 points for the Templars (7-14) weren’t enough to counter South Summit’s strong showing. South Summit outscored Manti 19-11 in the opening quarter, setting the tone for the victory.

Union 58, Grantsville 48

No. 6 Union (15-8) defeated No. 11 Grantsville (11-12) 58-48 in the second round of the 3A playoffs. Wayke Olsen led the Cougars with 19 points while Andrus Jensen added 13, including two 3-pointers. Grantsville’s Bryson Roberts recorded 16 points and Cam Killian contributed 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Union outscored Grantsville 18-13 in the fourth quarter to secure its spot in the quarterfinals at UVU on Feb. 24.

Morgan 72, North Sanpete 33

Top-seeded Morgan dominated No. 16 North Sanpete 72-33, advancing to the quarterfinals in the 3A State basketball playoffs. The Trojans (22-1) surged ahead with a commanding 24-6 second quarter, establishing a 30-point halftime lead. Bracken Saunders led Morgan with 15 points, while Brody Peterson and Jake Hansen each contributed 13 points. Ridge Hendry impressed for North Sanpete (4-16), scoring 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

Judge Memorial 54, Delta 38

Judge Memorial defeated Delta 54-38 in the 3A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at UVU. The Bulldogs (14-11) pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rabbits (12-10) 19-12. Longar Alor led Judge Memorial with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Delta’s Brody Cleaver was their top scorer with 12 points. AJ Peek also contributed significantly for the Bulldogs with nine points and three 3-pointers.

Emery 77, American Heritage 74

No. 9 Emery advanced to the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs with a 77-74 victory over No. 8 American Heritage. Scott Johansen led the Spartans (11-12) with 28 points, including six 3-pointers, while Jace Frandsen added 17 points and three 3-pointers. Despite a fourth-quarter surge by the Patriots (13-10) led by Mana Winitana’s 38 points, they fell short. Weston Larson contributed 16 points for American Heritage.

Juab 71, Ogden 59

No. 5 Juab defeated No. 12 Ogden 71-59 in the 3A playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals. Juab, which improved to 17-6, built an early lead with a 23-7 first quarter and maintained control throughout the game. Austin Park led the Wasps with 28 points while Jay Rowley contributed 10 points. Ogden (11-12) was led by Jackson Maw, who scored 21 points, and Briggs Galbraith and Rafe Crowton, each adding six points with two 3-pointers apiece.

2A Playoffs

American Leadership 74, Waterford 46

No. 4 American Leadership Academy defeated No. 13 Waterford 74-46 to advance to the 2A quarterfinals. Jaxon Hunter and Grant Jackson each scored 13 points for the Eagles (19-4), with Hunter making three 3-pointers, while Tad Swarnes tallied 15 points. Waterford’s (10-10) Preston Jenkins led with 25 points. The Eagles pulled away by outscoring Waterford 26-18 in the fourth quarter.

North Sevier 45, Rowland Hall 40

North Sevier (11-12) upset fifth-seeded Rowland Hall (14-8) 45-40 in the 2A second round to advance to the quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. Kade Johnson led the Wolves with 17 points, while Brody Bulloch added 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Luc Dowdle paced Rowland Hall with 13 points and Noah Bikhazi added 10 points. North Sevier took an early lead by outscoring Rowland Hall 12-6 in the first quarter and maintained it through a steady performance.

Kanab 72, Grand 55

Kanab defeated Grand 72-55 in a 2A second-round matchup, advancing to the quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. Despite a strong fourth-quarter effort by Grand, which outscored the Cowboys 24-21, Kanab’s dominance in the first and third quarters sealed the victory. Carson Visser and Kyle Brown led Kanab (19-4) with 19 points each, while Cash Mortensen added 17. Weston Jones tallied 14 points and Kalan Bowden contributed 10 for Grand (10-14).

APA West Valley 73, Merit Academy 56

No. 9 seed APA West Valley defeated No. 8 seed Merit Academy 73-56 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2A playoffs.

South Sevier 66, Parowan 57

No. 2 South Sevier rallied in the third quarter to defeat No. 15 Parowan 66-57 in a 2A Playoffs second round game. South Sevier (19-4) outscored Parowan 25-12 in the third quarter, with Raidon Barney and Brace Brindley each scoring 11 points. Parowan (10-14) was led by Tate Stubbs, who tallied 34 points and five 3-pointers. South Sevier will advance to the quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center on Thursday.

Draper APA 77, San Juan 67

No. 7 Draper APA defeated No. 10 San Juan 77-67 to advance to the 2A quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. Urban Baldwin led the Eagles (15-7) with 28 points, including five 3-pointers. San Juan’s Tripp Palmer topped his team (13-11) with 26 points, including two 3-pointers. The Eagles overcame a slow start by outscoring the Broncos 24-8 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

North Summit 71, Beaver 30

No. 3 North Summit surged past No. 14 Beaver 71-30 to advance to the 2A quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. North Summit (18-4) outscored Beaver 26-5 in the third quarter to solidify its commanding lead. Buck Sargent led the Braves with 17 points, while Trevor Richins added 13 points. Taiven Gillins paced Beaver (11-11) with 14 points and four 3-pointers.

Enterprise 66, Rockwell 53

Enterprise defeated Rockwell 66-53 in the 2A second round playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. The No. 6 seed Wolves (14-11) pulled away by outscoring the No. 11 seed Marshals (10-11) 22-20 in the third quarter. Treyson Whitman led Enterprise with 19 points, while Crew Evans added 13. Elias Sekona scored 22 points for Rockwell, hitting four 3-pointers in the loss.