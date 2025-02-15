A referee holds a basketball during a game at Bingham High School in South Jordan on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

4A Playoffs

Dixie 57, Logan 26

Dixie dominated Logan 57-26 in the second round of the 4A playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University. The No. 4 seed Flyers (16-7) outscored the No. 20 seed Grizzlies (7-16) 20-4 in the second quarter, creating an insurmountable halftime lead. Collin Simmons led Dixie with 20 points, and Zed Webber added 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Ethan Woolley was the top scorer for Logan with 10 points.

Green Canyon 60, West Field 42

No. 1 Green Canyon advanced to the 4A quarterfinals with a 60-42 victory over No. 16 West Field. The Wolves (22-1) pulled away with strong performances, including Jude Haigh scoring 20 points and Boston Horman adding 9 with three 3-pointers. Green Canyon built a comfortable halftime lead by outscoring West Field 17-7 in the second quarter. For the Longhorns (11-13), Cole McCormick led with nine points and three 3-pointers.

Timpanogos 64, Provo 58

No. 9 Timpanogos upset No. 8 Provo 64-58 to advance to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University next Thursday. Jaxen McCuistion led the Timberwolves (16-8) with 23 points, including two 3-pointers, while Forest Corner-Bettweiser added 14 points. Despite Makai Allen’s 30-point effort for the Bulldogs (14-9), Provo couldn’t close the gap in the final quarter after being outscored 22-16 in the third, which proved decisive for Timpanogos.

Ridgeline 52, Hillcrest 44

No. 3 Ridgeline defeated No. 14 Hillcrest 52-44 in the 4A second round playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University next Thursday. Ridgeline (18-5) overcame a slow start by outscoring Hillcrest 16-8 in the second quarter and 18-4 in the third quarter, establishing a lead that proved insurmountable. Dawson Low led Ridgeline with 17 points, while Myles Mahler paced Hillcrest (16-8) with 14 points. Hillcrest made a final push in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points but ultimately falling short.

Hurricane 71, Murray 61

No. 6 Hurricane defeated No. 11 Murray 71-61 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 4A playoffs. Hurricane’s RJ Hurst led all scorers with 30 points, including six 3-pointers, while Calan Hughes added 16 points. For Murray (16-8), Kaiden Nelson and Isaiah Beh led the way with 19 and 16 points respectively. Despite trailing just by one at halftime, Murray was outscored 18-10 in the third quarter, allowing Hurricane (14-8) to build a decisive lead.

Pine View 50, Crimson Cliffs 45

In a stunning late-game surge, No. 10 Pine View rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 7 Crimson Cliffs 50-45 in the 4A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals. The Panthers (16-8) overcame a 17-point by outscoring the Mustangs 29-7 in the final period. Adam Moore led Pine View with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Jelani Odjegba added 13 points. Crimson Cliffs’ Drake Carroll scored 15 points to lead the Mustangs.

Cottonwood 57, Uintah 49

No. 5 Cottonwood surged in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 12 Uintah 57-49, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 4A playoffs at Southern Utah University. Luke Park led the Colts (16-8) with 16 points, while Bo Smith added 13 points. Despite Dauson Gardiner’s 17 points and three 3-pointers, the Utes (15-10) couldn’t overcome the late game push. Cottonwood’s strong 19-point fourth quarter broke open a close game, securing the victory.

Payson 60, Desert Hills 51

No. 2 Payson defeated No. 15 Desert Hills 60-51 to advance to the 4A quarterfinals at Southern Utah University next Thursday. The Lions (17-5) established a lead early, outscoring the Thunder (12-12) 16-12 in the first quarter and maintaining their advantage throughout the game. Kade Jenson led Payson with 16 points and two 3-pointers, while Micah Swasey added 15 points. Ben Chase was the standout for Desert Hills, scoring 17 points with two 3-pointers.

3A Playoffs

Canyon View 85, Ben Lomond 34

No. 2 Canyon View demolished No. 15 Ben Lomond 85-34 in the second round of the 3A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals. Jeter Sanders led Canyon View (19-4) with 26 points, including three 3-pointers, while Felps Sanders added 18 points and five assists. Ben Lomond (6-18) was paced by Korver Van Beekum, who contributed 11 points and three 3-pointers. The Falcons jumped out to a commanding 29-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Richfield 61, Carbon 41

Richfield defeated Carbon 61-41 in the 3A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at UVU. The No. 3 Wildcats (17-5) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring No. 14 Carbon (5-18) 22-11 for a commanding lead. Gage Yardley and Malik Fautin led Richfield with 13 points each, while Griffin Wayman added 10 points, including two 3-pointers. For Carbon, Carter Warburton scored eight points, with Charles Tima also contributing six points from two 3-pointers.

South Summit 64, Manti 55

No. 4 South Summit defeated No. 13 Manti 64-55 in the second round of the 3A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at UVU. Logan Woolstenhulme led the Wildcats (17-6) with a game-high 33 points. Parker Anderson’s three 3-pointers and 11 points for the Templars (7-14) weren’t enough to counter South Summit’s strong showing. South Summit outscored Manti 19-11 in the opening quarter, setting the tone for the victory.

Union 58, Grantsville 48

No. 6 Union (15-8) defeated No. 11 Grantsville (11-12) 58-48 in the second round of the 3A playoffs. Wayke Olsen led the Cougars with 19 points while Andrus Jensen added 13, including two 3-pointers. Grantsville’s Bryson Roberts recorded 16 points and Cam Killian contributed 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Union outscored Grantsville 18-13 in the fourth quarter to secure its spot in the quarterfinals at UVU on Feb. 24.

Morgan 72, North Sanpete 33

Top-seeded Morgan dominated No. 16 North Sanpete 72-33, advancing to the quarterfinals in the 3A State basketball playoffs. The Trojans (22-1) surged ahead with a commanding 24-6 second quarter, establishing a 30-point halftime lead. Bracken Saunders led Morgan with 15 points, while Brody Peterson and Jake Hansen each contributed 13 points. Ridge Hendry impressed for North Sanpete (4-16), scoring 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

Judge Memorial 54, Delta 38

Judge Memorial defeated Delta 54-38 in the 3A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at UVU. The Bulldogs (14-11) pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rabbits (12-10) 19-12. Longar Alor led Judge Memorial with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Delta’s Brody Cleaver was their top scorer with 12 points. AJ Peek also contributed significantly for the Bulldogs with nine points and three 3-pointers.

Emery 77, American Heritage 74

No. 9 Emery advanced to the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs with a 77-74 victory over No. 8 American Heritage. Scott Johansen led the Spartans (11-12) with 28 points, including six 3-pointers, while Jace Frandsen added 17 points and three 3-pointers. Despite a fourth-quarter surge by the Patriots (13-10) led by Mana Winitana’s 38 points, they fell short. Weston Larson contributed 16 points for American Heritage.

Juab 71, Ogden 59

No. 5 Juab defeated No. 12 Ogden 71-59 in the 3A playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals. Juab, which improved to 17-6, built an early lead with a 23-7 first quarter and maintained control throughout the game. Austin Park led the Wasps with 28 points while Jay Rowley contributed 10 points. Ogden (11-12) was led by Jackson Maw, who scored 21 points, and Briggs Galbraith and Rafe Crowton, each adding six points with two 3-pointers apiece.

2A Playoffs

American Leadership 74, Waterford 46

No. 4 American Leadership Academy defeated No. 13 Waterford 74-46 to advance to the 2A quarterfinals. Jaxon Hunter and Grant Jackson each scored 13 points for the Eagles (19-4), with Hunter making three 3-pointers, while Tad Swarnes tallied 15 points. Waterford’s (10-10) Preston Jenkins led with 25 points. The Eagles pulled away by outscoring Waterford 26-18 in the fourth quarter.

North Sevier 45, Rowland Hall 40

North Sevier (11-12) upset fifth-seeded Rowland Hall (14-8) 45-40 in the 2A second round to advance to the quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. Kade Johnson led the Wolves with 17 points, while Brody Bulloch added 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Luc Dowdle paced Rowland Hall with 13 points and Noah Bikhazi added 10 points. North Sevier took an early lead by outscoring Rowland Hall 12-6 in the first quarter and maintained it through a steady performance.

Kanab 72, Grand 55

Kanab defeated Grand 72-55 in a 2A second-round matchup, advancing to the quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. Despite a strong fourth-quarter effort by Grand, which outscored the Cowboys 24-21, Kanab’s dominance in the first and third quarters sealed the victory. Carson Visser and Kyle Brown led Kanab (19-4) with 19 points each, while Cash Mortensen added 17. Weston Jones tallied 14 points and Kalan Bowden contributed 10 for Grand (10-14).

APA West Valley 73, Merit Academy 56

No. 9 seed APA West Valley defeated No. 8 seed Merit Academy 73-56 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2A playoffs.

South Sevier 66, Parowan 57

No. 2 South Sevier rallied in the third quarter to defeat No. 15 Parowan 66-57 in a 2A Playoffs second round game. South Sevier (19-4) outscored Parowan 25-12 in the third quarter, with Raidon Barney and Brace Brindley each scoring 11 points. Parowan (10-14) was led by Tate Stubbs, who tallied 34 points and five 3-pointers. South Sevier will advance to the quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center on Thursday.

Draper APA 77, San Juan 67

No. 7 Draper APA defeated No. 10 San Juan 77-67 to advance to the 2A quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. Urban Baldwin led the Eagles (15-7) with 28 points, including five 3-pointers. San Juan’s Tripp Palmer topped his team (13-11) with 26 points, including two 3-pointers. The Eagles overcame a slow start by outscoring the Broncos 24-8 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

North Summit 71, Beaver 30

No. 3 North Summit surged past No. 14 Beaver 71-30 to advance to the 2A quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. North Summit (18-4) outscored Beaver 26-5 in the third quarter to solidify its commanding lead. Buck Sargent led the Braves with 17 points, while Trevor Richins added 13 points. Taiven Gillins paced Beaver (11-11) with 14 points and four 3-pointers.

Enterprise 66, Rockwell 53

Enterprise defeated Rockwell 66-53 in the 2A second round playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals at Sevier Valley Center. The No. 6 seed Wolves (14-11) pulled away by outscoring the No. 11 seed Marshals (10-11) 22-20 in the third quarter. Treyson Whitman led Enterprise with 19 points, while Crew Evans added 13. Elias Sekona scored 22 points for Rockwell, hitting four 3-pointers in the loss.

