Canyon View wrestlers pose with the championship trophy after the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Canyon View can now call itself 3A girls state wrestling champions. In some late drama, Canyon View finished with a 246 points, barely edging out a Grantsville side that finished with 244 points.

It was a 2-horse race for the better part of the state tournament. Grantsville led for a big chunk of it but Canyon View stayed hot on their tail.

Things remained up in the air for the better part of the final day, and it came down to the 190-pound weight class between 3-time defending champion Tilisa Matakaiongo of Canyon View and Juab’s Macee Ercanbrack.

With Grantsville leading just slightly and with no more wrestlers competing, it was all up to Canyon View. In order for Canyon View to take the title, not only did Matakaiongo need to win, but she needed a pin, something she was very well aware of throughout the course of her match.

Matakaiongo proved to be clutch for her team once again, getting the pin that her team needed at the 4:46 mark to seal the championship.

“It was right before the third round and I heard people saying your sisters need a pin from you, and that’s when I knew. I was like, ‘I have to get this done,’ said Matakaiongo.

“It was kind of like, I’m not going easy, but I wasn’t going to hard for the pin. I was scoring points in the first two rounds, but then coach yelled, and I was like, I know I need this, and I need it for my team.”

1 of 13 Carbon’s Kallie Lefler competes against Juab’s Atti Nielson in the 100-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 13 A referee watches wrestlers compete during the 6A/5A/4A/3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 13 Juab’s Atti Nielson celebrates her win against Carbon’s Kallie Lefler in the 100-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 13 Providence Hall’s Karlie Bishop celebrates her win against Union’s Kyrie Mecham in the 105-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 13 Grantsville’s Sophia Camargo celebrates her win against Union’s Braydee Winterton in the 115-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 13 Providence Hall’s Abbigail Olsen competes against Juab’s Tashra Pay in the 120-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 13 Providence Hall’s Abbigail Olsen celebrates her win against Juab’s Tashra Pay in the 120-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 13 Providence Hall’s Abbigail Olsen competes against Juab’s Tashra Pay in the 120-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 13 Canyon View’s Brooklyn Barney celebrates her win against Juab’s Makynlee Watkins in the 125-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 13 Canyon View’s Gemma Carter hugs coach Gavin Carter as she celebrates her win against Grantsville’s Reagan Pitt in the 130-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 13 Grantsville’s Chloe Critchlow competes against Canyon View’s Lizbet Rodriguez in the 140-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 13 Canyon View’s Tilisa Matakaiongo competes against Juab’s Macee Ercanbrack in the 190-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 13 Canyon View’s Tilisa Matakaiongo celebrates her win against Juab’s Macee Ercanbrack in the 190-pound championship match during the 3A girls wrestling state championships held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

While things may have been stressful for Canyon View, once it was Matakaiongo’s turn to take the mat, head coach Travis Carter knew his team could pull off something special.

“Tissa is now a 4-time champion. She came through for us big time. If she didn’t pin that girl, we wouldn’t have won. It has been such an honor to coach her. She’s had some major upheaval in her life, and she turned it into a positive, becoming a big time leader for our team,” said Carter.

Carter also didn’t hesitate to address the adversity his team had to deal with and how it was able to come together in the big moments.

“That was just a roller coaster every day,” he said. “We won by two points. That’s a girl not getting pinned. There is no room for error at that point.

“We had a lot going against us. We had some girls get injured and were taken out of the tournament. We had a girl not make weight which was just devastating. Through it all we just persevered, and we had the girls just putting up the energy and it was just amazing.”

Also helping to will their team to victory and winning championships in their individual meets for Canyon View were Brooklyn Barney (125), Gemma Carter (130) and Adriana Sierra (170).

In the 135-pound weight class, Evie Davidson of Union made quick work of her opponent Nellie Carter of Canyon View via fall 59 seconds into their match.

“I had a pretty good season,” Davidson said. “I only lost two matches all season so my record I think was 44-2 so it was really good. I think one of the only reasons I got here was probably all of my coaches. They just pushed me and made sure that I took advantage of the opportunities that I was presented.”

After having faced Carter twice previously, Davidson was feeling confident in knowing what she needed to win her third championship.

“I kind of knew how she was going to wrestle going into it because I had wrestled her twice before. I just figured I needed to stay smart, because she was coming after me just as much as I was,” Davidson said.

Other winners of their respective weight classes included Juab’s Atti Nelson (100), Providence Hall’s Karlie Bishop (105), Juab’s Andelynn Stephensen (110), Grantsville’s Sohpia Camargo (115), Providence Hall’s Abbigail Olsen (120), Grantsville’s Chloe Critchlow (140), Juab’s Samantha Reynolds (145), Grantsville’s Lindee Ussing (155) and Juan Diego’s Avie Hernandez (235).

3A State Championships

At UVU

Team Scores

Canyon View, 246

Grantsville, 244

Juab, 214

Union, 137

Richfield, 101.5

Carbon, 101

Providence Hall, 86

South Summit, 44

Manti, 43

Juan Diego, 41

100 pounds

Atti Nielson, Juab, Jr. (41-10)

Kallie Lefler, Carbon, Fr. (28-17)

Rhylee Clark, Grantsville, Sr. (31-14)

Raelynn Kaniho, Canyon View, So. (25-11)

Samantha Wingfield, Grantsville, So. (10-11)

Lana Chan, Juan Diego, So. (6-14)

Championship — Atti Nielson, Juab def. Kallie Lefler, Carbon, Dec 9-1

105 pounds

Karlie Bishop, Providence Hall, Jr. (27-6)

Kyrie Mecham, Union, Fr. (30-16)

Emily Shoemaker, Juab, Sr. (25-14)

Mayra Castillo, Canyon View, So. (25-10)

Zivah Sires, Grantsville, Jr. (21-15)

Joscelyn Wiese, Grantsville, So. (21-17)

Championship — Karlie Bishop, Providence Hall def. Kyrie Mecham, Union, Fall 3:53

110 pounds

Andelynn Stephensen, Juab, Jr. (44-6)

Caelia Moyer, Grantsville, Jr. (31-15)

Kabree Duncan, Union, Jr. (22-15)

Autumn Evans, Providence Hall, Sr. (15-8)

Taylor Whittom, Canyon View, Jr. (31-16)

Makenna Martin, Grantsville, So. (24-18)

Championship — Andelynn Stephensen, Juab def. Caelia Moyer, Grantsville, Fall 3:39

115 pounds

Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, Jr. (31-11)

Braydee Winterton, Union, So. (15-5)

Arlie Jensen, Grantsville, Jr. (33-12)

Brynlee Lauritzen, Canyon View, So. (18-10)

Brooklyn Ross, South Summit, So. (9-13)

Mackenie Beck, Canyon View, So. (4-27)

Championship — Sophia Camargo, Grantsville def. Braydee Winterton, Union, Fall 2:49

120 pounds

Abbigail Olsen, Providence Hall, Sr. (41-6)

Tashra Pay, Juab, So. (29-17)

Bailey Rainer, Grantsville, Sr. (38-7)

Bailey Hurst, Grantsville, So. (27-21)

Farrah Parker, Carbon, Fr. (26-23)

Chloe Parker, Carbon, Jr. (8-18)

Championship — Abbigail Olsen, Providence Hall def. Tashra Pay, Juab, Dec 8-2

125 pounds

Brooklyn Barney, Canyon View, Jr. (15-5)

Makynlee Watkins, Juab, So. (29-15)

Emma Parker, Carbon, Sr. (38-15)

Haedyn Herren, Grantsville, Fr. (26-10)

Cailyn Knighton, Ogden, So. (23-16)

Eden Hulet, Richfield, Jr. (12-17)

Championship — Brooklyn Barney, Canyon View def. Makynlee Watkins, Juab, Fall 2:36

130 pounds

Gemma Carter, Canyon View, Jr. (28-11)

Reagan Pitt, Grantsville, Sr. (28-17)

Carolina Bohman, South Summit, Sr. (24-12)

Takyera Taylor, Canyon View, So. (26-16)

Hannah Miller, Grantsville, Jr. (22-17)

Kyra Pay, Juab, Sr. (28-18)

Championship — Gemma Carter, Canyon View def. Reagan Pitt, Grantsville, Fall 5:18

135 pounds

Evie Davidson, Union, Sr. (43-2)

Nellie Carter, Canyon View, Fr. (25-17)

Sadie Sams, Canyon View, Jr. (8-4)

Alyssa Camden, Richfield, Sr. (13-16)

Kaytylynn Goforth, South Summit, So. (9-13)

Summer Rowley, Manti, So. (24-15)

Championship — Evie Davidson, Union def. Nellie Carter, Canyon View, Fall 0:59

140 pounds

Chloe Critchlow, Grantsville, So. (29-14)

Lizbet Rodriguez, Canyon View, So. (23-15)

Gwendaline Gardiner, Canyon View, Jr. (16-5)

Kyra Defino, Juab, Sr. (17-10)

Lilly Valette, Juab, Fr. (8-10)

Avery Snow, Union, So. (10-20)

Championship — Chloe Critchlow, Grantsville def. Lizbet Rodriguez, Canyon View, Dec 17-3

145 pounds

Samantha Reynolds, Juab, Sr. (37-10)

Alizah Trostle, Carbon, So. (19-16)

Claire Bartlome, Providence Hall, So. (24-9)

Courtney Mecham, Grantsville, Jr. (25-19)

Jackson Kippen, Canyon View, So. (17-12)

Ijada Mahkewa, Union, Sr. (16-17)

Championship — Samantha Reynolds, Juab def. Alizah Trostle, Carbon, Fall 1:03

155 pounds

Lindee Ussing, Grantsville, So. (33-11)

Morgan Holdaway, Juab, Jr. (25-14)

Tatyana Hernandez, Canyon View, Sr. (18-8)

Zeze Lafaele, Richfield, Jr. (21-10)

Sydnei Christensen, Richfield, Sr. (24-16)

Danika Nielsen, Delta, Jr. (10-8)

Championship — Lindee Ussing, Grantsville def. Morgan Holdaway, Juab, Fall 1:58

170 pounds

Adriana Sierra, Canyon View, Sr. (27-8)

Rickelle Collins, Carbon, Jr. (41-16)

Summerlynne Mikesell, Richfield, Jr. (42-2)

Keely Hansen, Manti, So. (23-15)

Dazi Thatcher, Emery, Sr. (20-9)

Meletilini Matakaiongo, Canyon View, So. (8-4)

Championship — Adriana Sierra, Canyon View def. Rickelle Collins, Carbon, Dec 16-6

190 pounds

Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View, Sr. (12-0)

Macee Ercanbrack, Juab, Jr. (32-9)

Dahlia Silva, Union, Sr. (41-8)

Hannah Perry, North Sanpete, Sr. (26-7)

Kira Hart, Grantsville, Jr. (26-13)

Emry Miller, Summit Academy, Sr. (14-14)

Championship — Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View def. Macee Ercanbrack, Juab, Fall 4:46

235 pounds

Avie Hernandez, Juan Diego, Sr. (13-3)

Laukau Taufatofua, Richfield, So. (28-5)

Aspen Clark, Richfield, So. (24-10)

Danelynn Castro, Manti, Sr. (25-7)

Lila Andrew, Grantsville, Jr. (14-8)

Maitae Cardenas, Canyon View, Sr. (28-8)

Championship — Avie Hernandez, Juan Diego def. Laukau Taufatofua, Richfield, Dec 11-0