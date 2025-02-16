Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) puts up a shot with Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) running to defend as Utah and Kansas play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

It’s a move Gabe Madsen has made thousands of times in his basketball career.

Saturday night in Utah’s game against Kansas, Madsen collected a pass from teammate Jake Wahlin beyond the 3-point arc, ball-faked to his left to get his defender out of position, then sidestepped to his right and let a 3-point attempt fly.

Swish.

The 288th made 3-pointer of Madsen’s college career broke the Utah school record for made 3s that was previously held by Nick Jacobson.

That also ended up being a crucial basket, giving the Runnin’ Utes a 67-60 cushion with 1:58 to play in an eventual 74-67 victory over No. 17 Kansas.

For a guy who’s been loyal to Utah basketball over the past four years, it was a fitting moment.

“I mean, it’s been an up-and-down year for me shooting-wise, so to do it tonight and in that fashion, it’s pretty cool. I mean, that’s one I’ll remember for a long time,” Madsen said.

Why the moment was so big

Madsen went into the day not knowing he was five 3-pointers away from surpassing Jacobson as Utah’s all-time 3-point leader until he overheard a conversation about it during pregame shootaround.

“I was shooting before the game and as I was walking off, I hear, ‘Gabe Madsen’s five 3s away from the record,’ and I was like, ‘I really wish I didn’t know that,’” he said.

“I didn’t know, but then I did right before the game.”

Madsen, who chose to stay at Utah as a fifth-year senior when he could have hit the transfer portal, has had some shooting struggles that have coincided with the Utes’ first year playing in the Big 12.

Those struggles haven’t deterred him from persevering and believing in his work ethic.

“It’s been an up-and-down year, and something I’ve never really struggled with, necessarily, like those kind of stretches,” Madsen said. “But I said ... I’m gonna always stay consistent. I think that’s kind of a test for me of, do I believe in what I do? And do I believe in the work that I’ve put in?

“I’ve never wavered, and yeah, it’s been an up-and-down year, but I think I’ve really grown a lot, just mentally and it’s just a test. It’s just cool that it happened tonight.”

Saturday night was a chance for the hard work to pay off and the struggles to be brushed aside. That impact was immediate, as Madsen made a pair of early 3-pointers to help Utah push out to a 13-5 lead, then added two more first-half 3s that helped Utah build its first double-digit advantage.

More than 25 minutes of game time passed before Madsen’s next 3, the one that broke Jacobson’s old record and gave the Utes that late seven-point lead over a top 20 program.

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) puts up a three point shot as Utah and Kansas play in Salt Lake City, at the Huntsman Center on Saturday February 15, 2025. Utah won 74-67. Madsen became the all-time three point leader with the shot. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

That play was reminiscent of when Madsen hit a similar shot during Utah’s last win over a ranked opponent, on Dec. 9, 2023, against No. 14 BYU.

Like the Kansas game, Madsen’s late stepback 3 gave Utah a seven-point lead over the Cougars, this time with just over a minute left.

At the time, Utah coach Craig Smith said of Madsen, “He’s been through the fire. He’s made some big shots in his career here.”

The latest big shot in Madsen’s career brought even more appreciation of what he’s meant to the Utes, as Utah earned its first Quad 1 win of the season in the Jayhawks’ first trip to the Huntsman Center.

“It’s really rewarding,” Smith said of Madsen setting the 3-pointer record. “He’s such a great kid. All he cares about is winning; that dude doesn’t care. Is (the record) cool? Yeah. (The) guy’s always been about the team; it’s all he cares about. He doesn’t talk about himself. He doesn’t. All he wants to do is win. It’s all he wants to do.”

Gabe Madsen’s impact in the win over Kansas

Madsen ended up with a game-high 24 points in the win over Kansas while adding three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

The star effort drew praise from Kansas coach Bill Self.

“What he does, I think, is very impressive,” Self said. “I think he’s one of the best movers without the ball in order to free himself. He’s good at getting a defender to stop and then move quickly.

“He probably doesn’t get the credit that he probably deserves (for) being athletic, because he can create separation and he’s got great legs and everything.”

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who was one of three Kansas players to score in double-figures with 14 points, said Madsen was at the top of Kansas’ scouting report of the Utes.

“We knew what he’s supposed to do, but you’ve just got to come out ready to play,” Harris said.

Wahlin, who referenced his part in Madsen’s record-setting 3 by jokingly saying, “really good pass, by the way,” interjected when his teammate shared only a few words in what becoming Utah’s all-time 3-point leader meant to him.

“People have no idea how consistent and how perseverant this guy is, and he won’t let anyone know about it. It’s his thing,” Wahlin said. “It’s been so cool for me to see and be a part of, and his consistency and his hard work and effort. He’s a great example to everyone in the locker room, and I’m proud of him. Love him.”