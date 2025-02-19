Carter Wycherly, left, Will Elggren, Emma Kent, Addie Ross and Meg Killough hold their Cougar Tail for a photo at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

BYU’s dominant win over Kansas Tuesday may have overshadowed another exciting moment for the campus community.

The Cougar Tail family is growing — BYU announced a new “royal blueberry” flavor of the beloved concession the morning of the Cougars’ thrashing of the Jayhawks.

Royal blueberry will make its debut at the men’s basketball regular season finale against Utah on March 8.

The new flavor was announced live on BYUtv’s “BYU Sports Nation” Tuesday morning, when hosts Jarom Jordan and Spencer Linton surprised in-studio guest, ESPN broadcaster and longtime Cougar Tail enthusiast Sean Farnham with the news.

Farnham was given the opportunity to take the ceremonial first bite of the royal blueberry flavor, which was given to him by a new costumed Cougar Tail mascot.

Yes, you read that correctly — there’s now a Cougar Tail mascot. Cosmo may have some competition.

Royal blueberry is the latest of several specialty alternatives to the classic maple Cougar Tail.

In recent years, BYU has released dark chocolate, milk chocolate, bacon-covered and vanilla, with further flavor innovations sure to continue into the future.

The Cougar Tail — once dubbed “the glizzy of donuts” by Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III — has become one of the most iconic and bestselling concessions across all of college athletics since its creation in 2003.

According to Y Magazine, BYU sold an average of 8,500 Cougar Tails at each 2021 home football game. As more new flavors emerge, that number should only grow higher.