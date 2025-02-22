Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

This is the version of Keyonte George that flashes every once in a while that makes you think there’s something more to uncover.

This is the version that you hope can continue in a consistent manner.

This is what the Utah Jazz want.

George, in 29 minutes off the bench, scored 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists en route to the Jazz’s 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night at home.

Beyond the basic box score, there are a few things that really stood out from George’s performance. First, he was able to take care of the ball (only committing one turnover) by making quick and smart decisions.

Second, one of George’s best skills and one that he has had since Day 1 is his ability to draw fouls on both sides of the ball.

Those two things are going to be immensely important for George as he tries to find real staying power in the NBA.

“They’re going to be big determining factors in whether he plays well or he doesn’t, on a night to night basis,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said.

“He does a good job of playing with angles, he does a good job of getting people leaning and then he plays in a straight line after it, and doesn’t let them get back in the play, but he and Isaiah (Collier), they are both young decision makers, and their ability to have nights where they take care of the ball collectively impacts our team in a massive way.”

1 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) attempts to drive towards the basket during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) puts up a shot during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 24 Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün (28) attempts to steal the ball from Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) as he passes it to Utah Jazz guard Jaden Springer (11) during a NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 24 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) attempts to steal the ball from Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün (28) during a NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 24 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass the ball to Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 24 Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün (28) puts up a shot while being guarded by Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during a NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 24 Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) puts up a shot during a NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 24 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) drives the ball to the basket during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) puts up a shot during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 24 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün (28) both compete for the ball in a tipoff during a NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) both reach for a loose ball during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) puts up a shot during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 24 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) both attempt to block a shot by Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün (28) during a NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 24 Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks with center Walker Kessler (24) during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 24 Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) puts up a free throw during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball during an NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) puts up a shot while being guarded by Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) during an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 20 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) puts up a shot during an NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 21 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) puts up a shot during an NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 22 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 23 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) puts up a shot during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 24 of 24 A Utah Jazz fan celebrates a basket by the Jazz during a NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

George took 10 free throws, four more than anyone else on the Jazz roster. He had off night from the free throw line, making just 5-of-10, but getting to the line, disrupting the defense and drawing fouls on the opposing players is incredibly beneficial to the entire team.

In addition to those two facets of his game, George showed some knowledge of the scouting report in a way that will make others around the league take notice of his decision making.

Rather than waiving off screens despite being guarded by a solid defender, George attacked weak defenders like Jeff Green and Jalen Green and used his length against other players in tight spaces.

“That’s Keyonte becoming more comfortable and more aware,” Hardy said. “I think sometimes in the NBA, the reality is they can score on anyone, like the guys are all that talented offensively, but understanding which matchups may be more favorable — and then when I get those matchups, what is my advantage?...That’s a part of decision making.

“There’s also the moments where you have to have the humility to say, ‘I have a matchup where I think I could score, but he has a better matchup over there.’”

Let’s not forget that there have been times that players on this Jazz team have ignored the reputations of the opposing players only to receive some harsh reminders from Hardy about the perils of going against the scout.

George made a couple of attempts to test the mettle of players like Amen Thompson but then got off the ball in time for the Jazz to make a secondary play.

All of these things are what the Jazz hold onto when they think about future potential for George. They like that he is able to show these things, but they want to see it consistently and they want to be sure that he is willing to continue the work and progress and commitment to his game, even if he is going to be coming off the bench.

On Saturday night against the Rockets, George made a great case for himself and for the Jazz to continue that investment in him.