Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks to his players during a game between the Utah Utes and the Utah Tech Trailblazers at the Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

There will be a coaching carousel to watch in Utah this year, even though the 2024-25 college basketball season has yet to finish.

That’s because the University of Utah announced Monday that Craig Smith is out as head coach, after nearly four years leading the Runnin’ Utes.

Barring a run to the Big 12 tournament championship next month, this will be the ninth straight season that Utah hasn’t played in the NCAA tournament.

Smith went 65-62 in nearly four full seasons as Utah’s head coach, and over the first three years after taking over for Larry Krystkowiak, the Utes improved their record each season under Smith.

This year, though, Utah was on pace to finish just over .500 during its first season in the Big 12.

Even though the Utes rarely had a bad loss, Utah hadn’t proven it could consistently win Quad 1 opportunities and put itself in position to make the NCAA tournament again.

Yes, Utah is only nine days removed from a win over blue blood program Kansas and the Utes won their last two rivalry games against BYU.

But the Utes are also 3-9 in Quad 1 opportunities with four more regular-season games this year, and only 1-3 against Quad 2 opponents.

That helped foster a change in leadership, as Josh Eilert, the former West Virginia assistant who is in his first year at Utah, will serve as the team’s interim coach through the remainder of the year.

Who could be in line to become the Utes’ next head coach?

20170706 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) listens to Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen as the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers play in Summer League action in the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Alex Jensen, Dallas Mavericks (NBA) assistant coach

How Jensen might fit at Utah: This isn’t the first time Jensen’s name has been associated with the Utah head coaching position — when Larry Krystkowiak was fired four years ago, Jensen was a popular name associated with the opening at the time.

Jensen is an accomplished basketball player and assistant coach with plenty of ties to the Utes and the Beehive State, from his time as a former Utes center to playing at Viewmont High.

He played under the legendary Rick Majerus and has first-hand knowledge of what a winning culture looks like at Utah.

Four years ago, he was an assistant with the Utah Jazz, and now he’s with the Dallas Mavericks.

Jensen has experience in player development, serving in that capacity with the Jazz.

He also spent three years as head coach of the G League’s Canton Charge from 2011-13, and in 2013, he was named the G League Coach of the Year.

If Jensen were to replace Smith, this would be his first head coaching job since his time with the Charge, though he’d bring a wealth of experience over the past decade-plus coaching at the highest levels of the game.

Andre Miller and Rick Majerus are photographed during a Utah men's basketball game. | Ravell Call, Deseret Morning News

Andre Miller, Grand Rapids Gold (G League) head coach

How Miller might fit at Utah: Like Jensen, Miller not only was a Runnin’ Ute during the program’s most accomplished era in the late 1990s under head coach Rick Majerus, but he’s also a pillar of that successful run.

The 17-year NBA player was the star point guard on the Utah team that made the national championship in 1998, and he finished his time in Salt Lake City as the Utes’ all-time leader in steals and was second in assists.

As such, he understands what Utah can be when things are going well at the U., and his hiring would be well-received amongst a fan base that is itching for the Utes to return to the NCAAs.

Miller has spent the past three seasons as head coach of the G League’s Gold, and has developed a reputation for not only his leadership but his player growth skills.

The question might be, would Miller be a more ideal head coach, or would he be better suited as an assistant?

Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Johnnie Bryant in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Denver. | David Zalubowski

Johnnie Bryant, Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) associate head coach

How Bryant might fit at Utah: The 39-year-old Bryant, like the previous two on this list, is also a former Ute.

Unlike the others, he didn’t play under Majerus, but Bryant had an accomplished career as a juco transfer at the U.

He is also a rising name in coaching ranks. Bryant has spent the past decade as an assistant in the NBA, coaching with the Jazz and the Knicks prior to joining the Cavaliers as an associate head coach this season.

He also has experience in player development, and is well-respected at the NBA level.

Two weeks at NBA All-Star week festivities, former Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell gave high praise to Bryant.

“I tell people all the time, like when you see me on the floor, like I work hard and I give myself credit, but a lot of that is Johnnie Bryant,” Mitchell said, according to Sports Illustrated.

New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino calls to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against San Diego State at the Mountain West Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. | Steve Marcus

Richard Pitino, New Mexico Lobos head coach

How Pitino might fit at Utah: Stepping outside of the realm of Utah basketball, Pitino is an intriguing name.

He was the head coach at the Big Ten’s Minnesota from 2013-21, and he twice coached the Golden Gophers into the NCAA tournament.

He’s spent the past four seasons at New Mexico, including an NCAA tournament appearance last year.

The Lobos are 22-4 this season, and are expected to make the NCAAs again.

He’s had success reeling in talent to Albuquerque, and the son of legendary coach Rick Pitino could be viewed as a home run hire for Utah.

Grand Canyon head coach Bryce Drew reacts during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Alabama in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Sunday, March 24, 2024. | Ted S. Warren

Bryce Drew, Grand Canyon Lopes head coach

How Drew might fit at Utah: If the Utes want to stay in the west for another potential option, there’s Drew, who has been with Grand Canyon since 2020.

The Lopes have made the NCAA tournament three of the past four seasons as a member of the Western Athletic Conference. Last year, Grand Canyon, as a No. 12 seed, upset 5th-seeded Saint Mary’s in the first round.

The Lopes are also having another successful season, sitting second in the WAC behind UVU as the regular season concludes.

Drew was previously the head coach at Vanderbilt, where he led the Commodores to the NCAAs once in his three seasons.

Would he want another shot at a head coaching gig at a power conference school?

What are a few other creative names?

Kentucky assistant coach Cody Fueger has years of experience as an assistant under Mark Pope, including both at BYU and Utah Valley. He graduated from Utah and spent time as a video coordinator and student assistant under Majerus, but Fueger has never been a head coach.

BYU assistant coach Chris Burgess is in his first year back in Provo. He has been an assistant in the Utah college basketball scene since 2015, from UVU to BYU to Utah, and now back with the Cougars. While he doesn’t have head coaching experience, Burgess is well-respected in the area. But would he be given much consideration, given his movement in recent seasons?

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser was an up-and-coming coach the last time Utah had a head coach opening, after he helped Loyola-Chicago find success in the NCAA tournament, including a Final Four run in 2018. He’s still the Sooners’ head coach, though Moser has yet to take Oklahoma to the NCAAs in his four years in Norman and is considered to be on the hot seat. Would Utah make a call if he becomes available?