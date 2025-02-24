Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith reacts to a referee’s call during an NCAA men’s basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

Utah is making an abrupt change to its men’s basketball program.

The school announced Monday that it has parted ways with Runnin’ Utes head coach Craig Smith.

Assistant coach Josh Eilert will serve as Utah’s interim head coach for the remainder of the current campaign.

The news was first reported by insider Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

“I want to thank Craig for his work and commitment since he arrived in Salt Lake City,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. “He has led us to special moments and memorable victories, and Craig has poured his heart into building our current team. However, we have greater aspirations for our men’s basketball program, both within the Big 12 Conference and nationally, and our expectation is to regularly compete in the NCAA Tournament.

“After evaluating our program under Craig’s leadership, I believe a change is needed to get us to where we want to go. The time is now to begin that process, and we will surround Coach Eilert, the staff and our student-athletes with support as they continue with their season.”

Smith was wrapping up his fourth season at Utah, having compiled a record of 65-62 with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

The timing of Smith’s dismissal is rather surprising.

The Runnin’ Utes are 15-12 on the season and a respectable 7-9 in the Big 12, having just captured impressive victories over Kansas State and Kansas in the past 10 days.

Prior to arriving in Salt Lake City, Smith spent seven years between both South Dakota and Utah State, winning two Mountain West tournament championships with the Aggies. Smith has a career head coaching record of 218-141.