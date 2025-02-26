BYU remains red-hot.

The Cougars have won five straight conference games for the first time since 2020, with their latest triumph coming in 91-81 fashion at Arizona State Wednesday night.

Kevin Young’s squad is now 20-8 on the season and in 11-6 Big 12 play.

3 takeaways

Richie Saunders was outstanding once again. The reigning Big 12 player of the week continues to be a man on a mission, scoring a game-high 26 points with six rebounds, two steals and never turning the ball over.

Saunders has now put up nine 20-point outings this season in his quest for inclusion on the All-Big 12 First Team. Against the Sun Devils Wednesday, he hit six 3-pointers — the same number he netted against Arizona State on Dec. 31 back in Provo.

The Cougars’ offense proved lethal in every aspect ... except one. BYU shot a sizzling 54.8% from the field and 50% from 3-point range — outrageous totals in an opposing gym.

Additionally, the team set a new season high with 17 makes from behind the arc.

However, the Cougars went a dismal 6 for 15 (40%) from the foul line — a rather concerning mark with March just a few days away.

Seriously, when was the last time you saw a team attempt more than 30 3-pointers in a game and still hit them at a higher clip than their free throws? At least the 10-point win can allow fans to laugh about such an oddity.

BYU scored more than 90 points for the third straight game, dishing out 22 assists against 11 turnovers in the process.

Saunders led the way with 26 points, with Trevin Knell and Dallin Hall adding 18 and 13 each, respectively and Egor Demin piling up 10 assists.

BYU avoided the potential trap game. Following an exciting past week with wins over Kansas and Arizona, along with being ranked for the first time all season, the Cougars could have gotten lost in their success, let their guard down and put themselves in danger of stumbling into an upset.

But that would not be the case, as BYU recorded its sixth victory of at least 10 points in conference play. That’s what good teams do: take care of business against inferior competition.

Yes, Arizona State had lost six of its past seven games and was extremely shorthanded personnel-wise heading into Wednesday, but winning on the road in the Big 12 can never be discounted.

In sweeping the Sun Devils, BYU has now captured four Quad 1 wins in its past five games. If the Cougars weren’t already a lock for the NCAA Tournament, they definitely are now.