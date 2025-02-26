Class 1A Boys

Valley rallied to defeat Manila 55-52, advancing to the quarterfinals. A strong fourth quarter push enabled the Buffaloes (14-6) to overcome the Mustangs (9-13). Boede Cox led Valley with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Jace Cox added 15 points. Wyatt Muir and Braken Lail both scored 13 points for Manila, with Muir hitting four 3-pointers and Lail making three.

Tabiona defeated Whitehorse 76-42 in the second round of the 1A state tournament at Richfield High School. The Tigers (17-5) surged ahead with a dominant 25-point second quarter. Gavin Rhoades led Tabiona with 28 points, while Dayton Giles contributed 18, including two 3-pointers. Whitehorse (6-11) was led by Dominic Dance who scored 12 points, also hitting two 3-pointers.

Rich defeated Altamont 61-35 in the 1A state tournament’s second round, advancing to the quarterfinals. Jett Holmes led Rich with 12 points, including four 3-pointers, while Ridge Lundgren and Carter Scott each contributed 10 points for the Rebels (17-2). Altamont’s Briggs Wall scored a game-high 19 points, but the Longhorns (3-16) were unable to overcome Rich’s balanced scoring and defensive performance.

Piute defeated Monticello 60-43 in the second round of the 1A state tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals. The Thunderbirds (14-10) took control early, outscoring the Buckaroos (13-8) 18-4 in the first quarter. Kolton Myers led Piute with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brodee Montague added 12 points with two 3-pointers. Monticello’s Cache Young was the team’s top scorer with 13 points and three 3-pointers.

Panguitch defeated Wendover 63-46 in the 1A state tournament second round to advance to the quarterfinals. The Bobcats (21-3) built a commanding lead by outscoring Wendover 20-6 in the first quarter and held their ground throughout the game. Remme Chappell led Panguitch with 16 points, while Wendover’s Jared Guzman scored a game-high 22 points. Despite Wendover’s efforts with an 18-point third quarter, the Wildcats (8-13) couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

Tintic defeated Wayne 57-51 in the 1A state tournament second round, securing a spot in the quarterfinals. Tintic (15-6) built a lead in the first half and withstood Wayne’s attempts to rally, thanks to Cole Ward’s 17 points and Stockton Hansen’s two crucial 3-pointers for a total of 13 points. Blake Peterson led Wayne (8-14) with 16 points, while Hunter Robins contributed nine points.

Milford defeated Escalante 81-39 in the 1A state tournament second round, securing its spot in the quarterfinals. Milford (20-4) built a commanding lead with a 29-point first quarter and never looked back. Sadler Barnes led the Tigers with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Colton Barnes contributed 14 points. Escalante (9-12) saw Alonzo Gardner as its leading scorer with eight points.

Bryce Valley edged Green River 49-47, capitalizing on a strong fourth-quarter rally to secure a spot in the 1A state tournament quarterfinals. Bryce Valley (10-14) was led by Luke Andrus, who scored 13 points, and Rustyn Chynoweth, who added eight points, including two 3-pointers. Despite a late surge in the final quarter, Green River (17-5) fell short, with Rolando Anguiano scoring a game-high 24 points and David Mendez contributing two 3-pointers as part of his six points.

Class 1A Girls

Wayne defeated Bryce Valley 58-34 in the second round of the 1A state tournament. AJ Vandyke led Wayne (14-5) with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, while Raegyn Blackburn added 12 points with three 3-pointers. Despite the loss, Bryce Valley (6-15) received 14 points from Grace Leech and 13 points from Annabella Vasquez. Wayne outscored Bryce Valley 16-5 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Whitehorse overcame Wendover 50-42 in the second round of the 1A state tournament, advancing to Thursday’s quarterfinals. The Raiders (15-4) built a strong lead by outscoring the Wildcats 27-17 in the first half. Keiarra Martin led Whitehorse with 15 points, while Hannah Clark added 13. Wendover (4-18) was paced by Millie Hicks with 13 points and Natalie Alvarez with 10, including two 3-pointers.

Rich dominated Monticello 52-16 in the second round of the 1A state tournament at Sevier Valley Center. The Rebels (20-2) outscored the Buckaroos (5-14) 17-4 in the second quarter to establish a commanding lead. Braylyn Pugmire led Rich with 16 points, while teammate Molly Weston added nine. Maron Freestone was the leading scorer for Monticello with five points.

Monument Valley edged Piute 48-44 in the second round of the 1A state tournament. Monument Valley (5-6) pulled ahead with a strong performance in overtime, led by Dakotah Cly with 17 points and Malaya Blackmountain’s 11 points. Amy Morgan scored 15 points for Piute (12-9), including three 3-pointers, while Kamren Gaylor contributed 14 points. Monument Valley advances to the quarterfinals.

Panguitch defeated Altamont 45-25 in a 1A playoff game, thanks to a dominant third quarter where the Bobcats outscored the Longhorns 14-0. Mallory Henrie led Panguitch (17-5) with 14 points, while Brayli Frandsen added eight. Hazlie Bagley was the standout for Altamont (4-17), scoring 16 of its total 25 points. Despite a strong fourth quarter surge, Altamont couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Manila defeated Escalante 63-48 in the second round of the 1A state tournament. The Mustangs (14-10) pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Moquis 21-10 to secure the victory. Kamryn Slaugh led Manila with 17 points, while Kallie Bair added 15. Escalante (5-12) was paced by Rylee Frei’s 14 points, including two 3-pointers.

Tabiona defeated Tintic 51-19 in the second round of the 1A state tournament. The Tigers (19-4) secured a strong lead early by outscoring the Miners (7-13) 14-5 in the first quarter and continued to build on it throughout the game. Joy Gines led Tabiona with nine points, including two 3-pointers, while Taliya Allred contributed eight points with two 3-pointers. Analiegh Despain was Tintic’s top scorer, tallying nine points.

Valley came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Milford 45-38 in the second round of the 1A state tournament. Emma Cox led Valley (14-8) with 16 points, while Andee Anderson added 10 points. Despite Milford (11-11) maintaining a slight edge through most of the game, they couldn’t hold off a late surge by Valley, who outscored Milford 21-12 in the final quarter. Jaidyn McMullin and Hadley Griffiths each scored eight points for Milford.