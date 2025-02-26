Brighton’s Sophie Nielsen moves through Olympus High’s Emma Davis, Lily Arrowood and Hazel Baker during a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11.

Just like last year, Mountain Ridge, Park City and Bear River will open the 2025 season as the preseason No. 1s in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

Only one, however, will be starting the season on March 3 as a defending state champ.

Bear River went a perfect 20-0 in 4A last year to capture the state championship, whereas Mountain Ridge in 6A and Park City in 5A each lost in close state championship games at Zions Bank Stadium.

In 6A, Mountain Ridge narrowly edged out Riverton for the top spot in the 6A preaseason rankings. Taya Chalk is back for the Sentinels after scoring 43 goals last year.

Defending state champ Fremont begins the season outside the top five rankings as coach Seth Jones acknowledged that his team graduated a lot of key players from last year.

In 5A, Park City narrowly edged defending state champ Olympus for the top spot.

“Park City has another highly skilled team ready for 2025. With a strong group of returners from 2024 led by a talented senior class, most of whom have been on varsity for four years,” said Park City coach Mikki Clayton.

Leading the way for the Miners are returning all-staters Maddie McHenry and Lily Yatkeman.

Bear River checks in at No. 1 in the preseason 4A rankings as the three-time defending state champs seek a 4-peat this year.

“As we gear up for another exciting season, I couldn’t be more optimistic about what’s ahead for the Lady Bears Lacrosse team. We have a strong core of key returners who bring leadership, experience, and a winning mindset to the field,” said Bear River coach Jeremy Webb.

Back for Bear River this is Shelby Wilkinson, who was the playoff MVP a year ago for the Bears.

Class 6A

Team (2024 record)

Mountain Ridge (14-6) Riverton (16-3) Farmington (13-6) Bingham (11-7) Lone Peak (12-6)

Class 5A

Team (2024 record)

Park City (16-3) Olympus (18-1) Brighton (13-5) Woods Cross (15-2) West Jordan (14-4)

Class 4A

Team (2024 record)