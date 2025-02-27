Utah Hockey Club centers Clayton Keller (9) and Nick Schmaltz (8) both celebrate with center Logan Cooley (92), after a goal by Cooley, during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1.

The playoff race is heating up. With its 6-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club is now two points shy of the playoffs.

Much like Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Utah dictated the game from the get-go. But unlike Tuesday’s game, the scoreboard reflected that.

“I felt we were really consistent in (this) game,” said head coach André Tourigny. ”Maybe after they scored their goal, we had one or two shifts where we were just OK, but the rest, I think we were really engaged and really connected all game long. I really liked the way we played."

There’s a ton to unpack here, so let’s get started.

How this works This is a three-part article geared toward three different audiences. First, we’ll have “ Utah hockey for dummies ” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world.

” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world. Next, we’ll have a section titled “ Utah hockey for casual fans ,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport.

,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport. Finally, we’ll have “Utah hockey for nerds.” That will be for those of you who, like me, think about nothing but hockey all day, every day. Feedback is welcome, so let me know what you think in the comments of this article or the comments section on “X."



Utah Hockey for dummies

Don’t look now, but Utah HC is 4-0 at the Delta Center when Sean Durzi is in the lineup.

He scored his first goal as a Utah Hockey Clubber on Thursday after spending the majority of the season on the injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

“It was special,” he said of his goal.

1 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Alexander Kerfoot (15) moves the puck down the ice against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 21 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) battles for possession of the puck with Minnesota Wild centers Yakov Trenin (13) and Jakub Lauko (94) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 21 Utah Hockey Club centers Logan Cooley (92) and Clayton Keller (9) both talk with each other during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 21 Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) moves the puck down the ice while looking for a teammate to pass to, during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Liam O'Brien (38) is pinned against the glass by Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) after passing the puck to a teammate during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Alexander Kerfoot (15) moves the puck down the ice while being pursued by Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) and right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 21 Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) moves the puck down the ice against Minnesota Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm (47) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Nick Bjugstad (17) moves the puck behind the Minnesota Wild’s goal during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 21 Utah Hockey Club left wing Lawson Crouse (67) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) battle for the puck during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Clayton Keller (9) attempts to score during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 21 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Ian Cole (28) moves the puck down the ice against Minnesota Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm (47) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Kevin Stenlund (82) takes control of the puck in a faceoff against Minnesota Wild center Marat Khusnutdinov (22) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 21 Utah Hockey Club fans cheer and pound on the glass after a goal by Utah during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Kevin Stenlund (82) and Minnesota Wild center Jakub Lauko (94) both battle for the puck during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 21 Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) scores a goal on Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70), after Veimelka dove in the wrong direction to block the shot, during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 21 Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) moves the puck down the ice while being pursued by Utah Hockey Club defenseman Olli Määttä (2) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) fight each other during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 21 Utah Hockey Club centers Clayton Keller (9) and Nick Schmaltz (8) both celebrate with center Logan Cooley (92), after a goal by Cooley, during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 21 Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) both talk with a referee after a call during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 20 of 21 Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) fight each other during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The Utah Hockey Club claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild, with a final score of 6-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 21 of 21 The Utah Jazz bear waves a Utah Hockey Club flag while celebrating with players on the ice after Utah’s 6-1 win over the Minnesota Wild during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

He explained that he’d told his grandparents before Tuesday’s game that he’d score a goal for them. It didn’t happen, but he made right on his promise on Thursday.

“I got them one tonight, so it was huge,” he said.

Durzi has done a few key things for Utah since his return: He‘s played well offensively (two points in four games), he’s played well defensively (aside from his miscue on the Wild’s only goal) and he’s injected energy into the team.

“He’s an awesome teammate,” said team captain Clayton Keller. “Everyone in this room loves him. It’s so great to have him back.”

Utah Hockey for casual fans

For the first time in his NHL career, Keller scored five points on Thursday.

The WWE couldn’t have scripted it better. It came on the one-week anniversary of Team USA losing in the gold medal game of the 4 Nations Face-Off — a team from which Keller was excluded.

That’s significant because Team USA general manager Bill Guerin is the GM of the Wild. In four games against the Wild this season, Keller now has nine points. He’s on a six-game point streak and has a total of 69 points in 59 games.

Despite their long list of elite talent at the tournament, Team USA could have used another scorer. I’d give Keller good odds at being named to the Olympic roster next year.

But that’s not his focus at the moment.

“I’m just doing everything I can to help this team win,” he said after the game. “That’s my main focus right now. The other stuff will take care of itself.”

Utah Hockey for nerds

In a game with six different UHC goal scorers and nine different point-getters, where I could have chosen from half a dozen topics or more, I want to give credit to someone who contributed without scoring: Lawson Crouse.

It’s no secret that this season hasn’t been Crouse’s best, but he seems to be turning a corner. After scoring the game-winning goal in Utah’s 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, he told us that he spent the break reviewing his goals from years past to try to figure out what he needed to change.

The result? He realized he needed to shoot more.

“When I take a look at the goals that I’ve scored in previous years, it’s on and off my stick, so just trying to shoot more, be ready to shoot more and when I get the puck, be ready to shoot it,” he said.

That was evident in Thursday’s game against the Wild.

He had three shot attempts, two of which made it to the net. One of them was a high-confidence backhander that he probably would have tried to pass earlier in the season — and it was a legitimate scoring chance.

He also used his size to his advantage more than he ever had this season.

At one point in the first period, he cut hard to the net, fending a defenseman off with one hand while controlling the puck with the other. A little while later, he knocked down Devin Shore in the neutral zone, stripped him of the puck and created a 2-on-1 for himself and a teammate.

He also threw four hits — nearly twice his average on the season. One of them was a hard, punishing check on Zach Bogosian. There aren’t a lot of people in this world that can physically impose their wills on the 6-foot-3, 230-pound defenseman, but Crouse made it look easy.

It’s a small sample size, but it’s two games in a row where Crouse has had a major impact. The same can’t be said about too many of his previous games this season. If he can keep it up, both he and the team will be in a better situation as they inch toward the playoffs.

What’s next?

Utah is back in action on Saturday, as Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils come to town.

It’s the second meeting between the two teams, the first being Utah HC’s first-ever loss. In was in that game that Durzi injured his shoulder. Needless to say, Utah will want a much different result in every sense this time around.

The game starts at 7 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on Utah 16 and Utah HC+.