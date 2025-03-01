Utah Utes players rush to celebrate with guard Matyson Wilke (23), bottom left, after she made a buzzer beater to win the game against BYU in overtime during a Women’s NCAA basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Maty Wilke just wrote herself into BYU-Utah lore.

The junior guard hit a game-winning halfcourt shot at the buzzer in overtime, and the Utes beat the Cougars 76-73 Saturday at the Huntsman Center in a thrilling regular-season finale between the rivals.

Utah prevailed after a spirited comeback from BYU that saw the Cougars lead in the final minute of regulation and overtime.

The Cougars had the chance for the final shot in overtime, but Delaney Gibb lost the ball in the lane and Wilke collected it with three seconds left, raced up court and drained the shot from the logo at midcourt.

