Kanab’s Kale Glover (11) celebrates his game winning hit and winning the 2A baseball state tournament championship against South Sevier in Orem on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The 2025 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new baseball coaches in 2A this year: Wylson Lamb (Grand) and Blake Butler (North Sevier).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Grand Red Devils

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Wylson Lamb (1st year).

2024 record: 19-8 (first in Region 2A East with a 11-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 1-3 record, Eliminated by South Sevier in 2A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 1 in 2A)

2024 defense: 4.1 rpg (No. 5 in 2A)

Additional info not provided

2. San Juan Broncos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jens Nielson (7th year).

2024 record: 20-7 (second in Region 2A East with a 10-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Grand in 2A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 3 in 2A)

2024 defense: 4.4 rpg (No. 6 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Talon Mendoza, IF, P, Sr.

Branten Bethea, C, Sr.;

Jake Ivins P, IF, Sr.

Cooper Palmer, 1B, Sr.

Jaiten Knight, P, OF, Sr.

Corbin Middleton; P, OF, Sr.

Brody Bilbao, OF, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

We have a solid group of juniors that will contribute in a variety of different ways.

Coach comment: Very excited, we have a strong group of boys returning with a lot of varsity experience. We are talented and our potential is great.

3. Duchesne Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Goodliffe (8th year).

2024 record: 17-11 (third in Region 2A East with a 9-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by South Sevier in 2A Finals.

2024 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 7 in 2A)

2024 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 7 in 2A)

Additional info not provided

4. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Avery (2nd year).

2024 record: 6-17 (tied for fourth in Region 2A East with a 4-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Enterprise in 2A First Round.

2024 offense: 4.7 rpg (No. 11 in 2A)

2024 defense: 9.3 rpg (No. 10 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Payton Sander, OF, Sr.

Kyler Jensen, IF, Sr.

TaLund Zufelt, OF, Sr.

Braxton Pickett, OF, P, Jr.

Landry Edwards, IF, P, Jr.

Brayden Christiansen, C, Jr.

Daxton Knudsen, IF, So.

Porter Comin, IF, So.

Dillon Dyreng, IF, So.

Key newcomers:

Waylon Sorenson, Util, Jr.

Coach comment: Last season was a learning experience for us, and while our record (6-18) wasn’t where we wanted it to be, we gained valuable experience. The exciting part is that we didn’t lose any starters, so we’re bringing back a group that knows what it takes to compete at this level. We’re still a young team, but with another year of development, we’re looking forward to making big strides. The work ethic and chemistry this group has built give us confidence that this season will be a step forward.

5. Monticello Buckaroos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Keyes (4th year).

2024 record: 4-14 (seventh in Region 2A East with a 1-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by South Sevier in 2A Second Round.

2024 offense: 4.4 rpg (No. 12 in 2A)

2024 defense: 10.8 rpg (No. 11 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Jackson Keyes, 1B, Jr.

Triston Felix, SS, P, So.

Cache Young, SS, So.

Arturo Gutierrez, C, So.

Jaeden Camacho, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kord Young, LF, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a young group that is quickly gaining varsity experience. We will have more consistency on the mound and a deeper lineup and are looking forward to being in competitive games this season.

6. North Sevier Wolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Butler (1st year).

2024 record: 7-16 (tied for fourth in Region 2A East with a 4-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Milford in 2A Second Round.

2024 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 9 in 2A)

2024 defense: 12 rpg (No. 13 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Bron Butler, 1B/P, Sr.

Rylan Frischknecht, SS/3B/P, Sr.

James Crowley, CF, Sr.

Mason Pierce 3B/LF, Sr.

Parker Jensen SS/2B/P, Jr.

Koy Wasden RF/P, Jr.

McKay Foote C/P, Jr.

Hunter Lund 2B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tate Torgersen RF/C/P, So.

Davis Malmgren 1B/P, Fr.

Coach comment: We are bringing back eight players who had varsity time last year. We are excited for this season and have a goal of making it to the final weekend of state play. The players found the weight room this offseason. I feel we are a little bigger, faster and stronger across the board. Our ace pitcher graduated last year; we are looking for junior Parker Jensen to take that mantle on the mound this season.

7. North Summit Braves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Beau Morrill (5th year).

2024 record: 3-20 (sixth in Region 2A East with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by North Sevier in 2A First Round.

2024 offense: 3.1 rpg (No. 14 in 2A)

2024 defense: 12.2 rpg (No. 14 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Easton Richins, P, Sr.

Braxton Lefler, CF, Sr.

Jaxon Preator, C, Jr.

Kestin Richins, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Peyton Stevens, P, Jr.

Kason Richins, P, Fr.

Eddie Bromley, P, Fr.

Cael Crittenden, RF, Fr.

Isaac Greenwood, 1B, Fr.

Traxton Olsen, 2B, Fr.

Coach comment: We will surprise some teams this season. It’s going to be a fun and exciting year.

1. South Sevier Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Baker (7th year).

2024 record: 23-9 (fourth in Region 2A West with a 10-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 6-2 record, Eliminated by Kanab in 2A Finals.

2024 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Peyton Ingram, C, Sr.

Bigs Northrup, OF/P, Sr.

Ryker Freeman, OF/P, Sr.

Kam Hessey DH/P Sr.

Stockton Roberts OF/P, Sr.

Jaggar Redd, 1B, Sr.

Kanyon Okerlund, 3B, Sr.

Brace Brindley, INF/P, Sr.

Houston Blake INF Jr.

Cannon Barney OF Jr.

Jax Christiansen, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Next man up.

Coach comment: We are excited about competing.

2. Kanab Cowboys

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Craig Brinkerhoff (3rd year).

2024 record: 20-4 (first in Region 2A West with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat South Sevier in 2A Championship.

2024 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 6 in 2A)

2024 defense: 2.3 rpg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Kale Glover INF, Sr.

Logan Veater UTL, Sr.

Kash Kabonic OF, Sr.

Walker Baird UTL, So.

Brogun Virostko INF, Jr.

Cooper Anderson OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kanon Virostko UTL, S.

Brady Ramsay UTL, So.

Colton Blomquist OF, Jr.

Hayden Gubler UTL, Jr.

Grady Anderson UTL, Fr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a fun year with a great group of kids. Good young talent that will have to step up and fill in this year.

3. Beaver Beavers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Daniel Carter (7th year).

2024 record: 20-8 (tied for second in Region 2A West with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by South Sevier in 2A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 5 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.4 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Deegan Blackner, UP, P, Sr.

Andrew Hollingshead, OF, P, Sr.

Mason Murdock, IF, P, Sr.

David Smith, C, UP, P, Sr.

Bodie Wheatley, UP, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Davin Orton, P, UP, Jr.

Raider Blomquist, P, UP, So.

Coach comment: We are excited for this upcoming season, we have a lot of returning starters and some really good juniors and sophomores. Our region is going to be tough as it always is with some very good teams. We’ve had quite a few players put in a ton of time in the offseason and are really looking good.

4. Enterprise Wolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bundy (18th year).

2024 record: 21-7 (tied for second in Region 2A West with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by South Sevier in 2A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 4 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.4 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Parker Staheli, P/SS, Sr.

Klint Bundy, C/P/IF, Sr.

Jackson Hiatt, 2B/P, Sr.

Clayton Bowler, Util/P, Sr.

Kyler Randall, 1B/P, Sr.

Treyson Whitman OF/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Crew Evans, Util, Jr.

Aiden Emmett, OF, So.

Javin Randall, Util, So.

Eric Phelps, P/Util, Fr.

Coach comment: It could be an interesting year to say the least. We bring back a few starters from last year, but we also have some huge holes to fill. We do have a good group of young players coming in who can fill in these gaps. But there are some other really talented teams to worry about. Hopefully, by the end, we can figure it out and make a run.

5. Milford Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kent Sullivan (4th year).

2024 record: 13-14 (fifth in Region 2A West with a 6-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 1-3 record, Eliminated by San Juan in 2A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 8 in 2A)

2024 defense: 6.6 rpg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Sadler Barnes P/SS/3B Sr.

Kilo Tsosie P/SS Sr.

Toby LaOrange P/3B Sr.

Judd Netto P/C Sr.

Kason Kesler P/1B Sr.

Max Williams P/LF Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jex Ashworth OF/P Jr.

Griffin Walker OF/P/C Jr.

Boston Sullivan 2B/P Jr.

Coach comment: Excited about the upcoming season and ready to start competing. Returning is a great group of seniors and underclassmen with significant varsity experience. Will be a fun year in 2A baseball.

6. Parowan Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jed Townsend (7th year).

2024 record: 4-17 (seventh in Region 2A West with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by San Juan in 2A Second Round.

2024 offense: 5.2 rpg (No. 10 in 2A)

2024 defense: 11.1 rpg (No. 12 in 2A)

Additional info not provided

7. Millard Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dakota Bullock (4th year).

2024 record: 4-20 (sixth in Region 2A West with a 4-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Monticello in 2A First Round.

2024 offense: 4.4 rpg (No. 13 in 2A)

2024 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Hunter Stott, UT/P, Sr.

Zach Higgins, MIF, Jr.

Rayce Adams, 1B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bodie Memmott, MIF, Jr.

Dawson Jensen, OF/P, Sr.

Jackson Powell, IF, Jr.

Jayden Taylor, IF/P, Jr.

Branson Adams, C, So.

Kamdyn Frampton, OF/P, Jr.

Coach comment: We return a nice mix of returners as well as some new faces. As always, I expect the 2A South region to be a gauntlet. My hope is that we see some of the experience that we got last year translate this year. We want to keep improving and hope to be playing our best ball come May.

8. Water Canyon Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: John Zeller (2nd year).

2024 record: 0-16 (eighth in Region 2A West with a 0-14 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Parowan in 2A First Round.

2024 offense: 0.8 rpg (No. 15 in 2A)

2024 defense: 20.3 rpg (No. 15 in 2A)

Additional info not provided