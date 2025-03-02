Snow Canyon High School players pile onto one another after winning the 4A State Baseball Championship over Dixie High School at Cate Field in West Jordan, Utah on Saturday May 18, 2024.

The 2025 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new baseball coaches in 4A this year: Curtis Ford (Mountain View), Chunner Nyberg (Dixie), Travis Steed (Cottonwood), Ryan Eborn (Green Canyon), Todd Phillips (Sky View) and Clayne Garrett (West Field).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kim Nelson (29th year).

2024 record: 23-8 (first in Region 8 with a 12-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 11 in 4A)

2024 defense: 2.8 rpg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jackson Sotelo Sr., OF — signed letter of intent to Shoreline CC Seattle

Collin Morgan Sr. inf/p — 3-yr starter signed letter of intent to college of Southern Idaho

Carter Hall Sr. OF/p — recovering from surgery. Was in the top 5 in 4A ERA

Tyten Day Sr. P — tapped to be Day 1 starter on the mound

Key newcomers:

Jace Hunter Jr. C — ready to step in as a top hitter and catcher

Cooper Hawkes Jr. IF/P — will play a big role in pitching and hitting

Canyon Clegg Jr. 3B/P — will play a big role as a starting pitcher and hitter

Coach comment: A few key players back from a successful region championship season.

2. Provo Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lance Moore (26th year).

2024 record: 18-10 (second in Region 8 with a 6-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 8 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Milo Rhineer, 1B, P, Sr.

Gehrig Orchard, SS, P, Jr.

Malachi Aulava, 3B, P, Sr.

Kyler Toone, OF, P, Sr.

Jackson Sharpe, P, Sr.

Austin Allred, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

David Fernandez, OF, Sr.

Kyle May, OF, Sr.

Davis Maughan, C, OF, Sr.

Max Patrick, IF, P, Sr.

Owen Fuentes, 1B, P, Sr.

Will Gulbrandsen, P, OF, Jr.

Elijah Manning, P, OF Jr.

Gage Anderson, P, So.

Cole Mildenstein, IF, So.

Dawson Moore, IF, Fr.

Taven Lancaster, C, Fr.

Elijah Aulava, P, IF, Fr.

Drevin Christensen, P, IF, Fr.

Yendri Vinico, P, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: We have an excellent blend of talent with a lot of senior leadership and experience and solid young players. We have depth on the mound, we have improved in the offseason, and the Bulldogs are excited for the season.

3. Uintah Utes

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Decol (3rd year).

2024 record: 15-14 (third in Region 8 with a 5-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 14 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5.5 rpg (No. 11 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Angel Rios, P/ SS, Sr.

Kaysen Massey, P/3B, Sr.

Wade Benson, C, Sr.

Brayden Murray, 1B, Sr.

Parker Guymon, P, Sr.

Hunter Funk, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bryckmen Kay, P/IF, Sr.

Kaysten Ussery, P/OF, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a really fun group returning, if our pitching can develop and continue to work, and get better, each day we will have a great season. We are excited and looking forward to the start of the season.

4. Payson Lions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Riley Daniels (2nd year).

2024 record: 11-17 (fourth in Region 8 with a 4-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Mountain View in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 17 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.6 rpg (No. 17 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Maddux DeGraffenried, P/OF, Sr.

Jaxton Haveron, P/INF, Sr.

Caleb Atkin, P/OF, Sr.

Ty Marvin, P/OF, Jr.

Brigzen Houser P/INF, Jr.

Bosten Roseman P/1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Blane Christensen, OF, Sr.

Omar Rangel, C/INF, Jr.

Cole Neves, P/INF, So

Coach comment: Excited for another year. We have a great group of returners and some newcomers ready to make their mark. Our upperclassmen will lead the way and with hard work we should enjoy some success.

5. Mountain View Bruins

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Curtis Ford (1st year).

2024 record: 11-19 (fifth in Region 8 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 13 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 18 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Caden Imes, SS/RHP, Jr.

Max Heriford, OF/RHP, Jr.

Kiesel Wilson, C, Sr.

Jack Akin, 2B, Sr.

Dexter Clark, 3B, Sr.

Ethan Jackson, OF, Sr.

Josh Hair, OF, Jr.

Johnny Perkins, RHP, Jr.

Noa Ioane, UT/RHP, So.

Logan Olsen, 1B/3B/RHP, So.

Key newcomers:

Beck Benson, C/2B, So.

Diego Falcon, 1B/DH, So.

Dirk Ford, OF, So.

Mike Oakey, OF/RHP, So.

Mac Strong, UT, So.

Hyrum Stafford, LHP, So.

Carson Tobler, SS/RHP, Fr.

Andrew Johnson, 3B/RHP, Fr.

Coach comment: We are all pumped up ready to get rolling with the spring baseball season. We have a young bunch of studs who are excited for the opportunity to go make some noise in Region 8.

1. Desert Hills Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kevin Cave (5th year).

2024 record: 20-10 (third in Region 9 with a 8-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 1-3 record, Eliminated by Bear River in 4A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 2 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5 rpg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Haigen Reed Sr. OF

Jace Fillmore Sr. IF

Beau Wall Sr. C

Andrew Wilson Sr. C

Crew Christensen Sr. IF

Harmon Skeen Jr. IF

Stoakli Tate Sr. OF

Jaxton Tolman So. P/UTIL

Briggs Fillmore So. IF

Key newcomers:

Conner Weese Jr. OF

2. Snow Canyon Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Reed Secrist (21st year).

2024 record: 27-5 (first in Region 9 with a 11-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat Dixie in 4A Championship.

2024 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 4 in 4A)

2024 defense: 3 rpg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Andrew Lyon P/SS Sr.

Ledger Shipp 2B/P Sr.

Dewy Gibb P/1B Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cael Johnson OF Sr.

Logan Ross SS/3B Jr.

Cael Esplin 3B/P Jr.

Diesel Lee 3B/P Jr.

Kade Kelsch C Jr.

Talan Hansen OF/P Jr.,

Trey Vaughn OF/P Jr.

Braden Mugavero OF/P Jr.

Zac Beck P Jr.

Trent Chris 1B/P So.

Jagger Mugavero Inf So.

Coach comment: Looking to 2025 after losing a lot of seniors (13) and having only five seniors this year, we are looking to our underclassmen to help contribute to another solid season. I think they can I’m thankful for the opportunity I have to coach them.

3. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Abbott (6th year).

2024 record: 16-10 (fourth in Region 9 with a 7-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Park City in 4A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 6 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 6 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Mckay Wright, OF, Sr.

Jackson Wittwer, OF, Sr.

Jason Mcarthur, INF, Sr.

Madden Smith, P, Jr.

Staton Kranendonk, P, Sr.

Austin Smith, C/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cutter Christensen, OF/P, Jr.

Ryder Elenes, C/1B, Sr.

Rayce Bennett, INF-Jr.

Mason Anderson, OF/P, Jr.

Ryder Sherratt, OF/1B, Sr.

Brecken Park, INF-Sr.

Quinn Chesnick, P-Jr.

Ryker taylor, INF/P-Jr.

Cole Marchant, OF/P, So.

Mason Burbage, INF, Fr.

Kasen Dickson, OF/P, So.

Jaxson Bird, OF, So.

Coach comment: I love our squad and optimistic we will be competitive in every game. The guys we have returning have been big pieces in our program already. The younger guys are going to be great as well and give us a big boost in all aspects of the game. Looking forward to the season and what these young men can do.

4. Dixie Flyers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chunner Nyberg (1st year).

2024 record: 27-5 (second in Region 9 with a 10-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A Finals.

2024 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 1 in 4A)

2024 defense: 2.5 rpg (No. 1 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

5. Pine View Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kyler Walker (2nd year).

2024 record: 17-13 (fifth in Region 9 with a 4-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Park City in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 15 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 13 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

6. Hurricane Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Steve Pearson (4th year).

2024 record: 7-15 (tied for sixth in Region 9 with a 1-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Cottonwood in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.8 rpg (No. 21 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 16 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jon Raddatz, P, Jr.

Brycen McCauley, P/1B, Sr.

Coach comment: Hurricane has several returners, many of them starting as sophomores last year. We have been making great strides in the offseason and are looking to be dangerous.

7. Cedar City Reds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brad Larson (3rd year).

2024 record: 6-21 (tied for sixth in Region 9 with a 1-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Stansbury in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 20 in 4A)

2024 defense: 9.5 rpg (No. 22 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jacob Boyer C, 2nd

Krew Giles C.F, P

Jake Burgess S.S

Brent Martin P

Cooper Payne 1B/3B/P

Key newcomers:

Karver Tom Infield

Karson Duncan 2B, P

Payton Ludlow L.F.

Coach comment: I think we have a good group of boys this year, pitching is coming around. The boys are really coming together, should be a good year.

1. Park City Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: David Feasler (9th year).

2024 record: 21-10 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 12-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Timpanogos in 4A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 3 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 7 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jakob deVries, C/P, Sr.

Justin Michaelis, 1B, Sr.

Colton Schmidt, P/IF, Sr.

Royal Matthews, C/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Wesley DeWitt, SS, So.

Coach comment: We’re excited for the upcoming season and the potential this group has. We have a strong core of returning players who bring experience and leadership, along with some talented younger guys ready to step up. The team has been working hard in the offseason, and we’re looking forward to competing at a high level.

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Taylor Berg (6th year).

2024 record: 17-12 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 12-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 9 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Castle Huggard, RHP/INF, Sr.

Hayden Mezenen, OF, Sr.

Nick Richardson, C, Jr.

Lange Livonius, INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Eamonn Dolan, RHP/INF, Sr.

Maddox Lahue, LHP/1B, Jr.

Nash Crowther, RHP, Jr.

Kael Buck, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We graduated a lot of varsity experience in 2024, but we are excited for the opportunity that creates for our young guys to step up this year.

3. Stansbury Stallions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Jones (7th year).

2024 record: 15-14 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 8-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Timpanogos in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 10 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7 rpg (No. 14 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Xaviah Patch, IF/P, Sr.

Landon Palmer, SS/P, Sr.

Nolan Furgal, LHP/1B, Sr.

Talan England, C, Sr.

Cooper Clark, OF, Sr.

Jaxon Adams, IF/P, Sr.

Beckham Rowley, LHP/1B, So.

Key newcomers:

Elliott Sacre, OF, Sr.

Oakley Brockmeier, OF, Sr.

Karmine Gallegos, P, Sr.

Skyler Jorgensen, IF, Jr.

Ty Thorpe, P, Jr.

Jonas Gubler, P, Jr.

Mack Simmons, 1B, Jr.

Andrew Harris, IF, So.

Tyler Hadlock, UT, So.

Jaxon Wayman, LHP/OF, So.

Jett Pagnani, C/1B, So.

Miles Olsen, OF/P, Fr.

Kaleb Vorwaller, UT, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a good mix of younger and older players in our program this year. There are some holes we need to fill from last year’s team but are we excited for the challenge and are ready to compete this spring season.

4. Tooele Buffaloes

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Taylor (4th year).

2024 record: 7-20 (fifth in Region 10 with a 5-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.7 rpg (No. 19 in 4A)

2024 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 19 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Carson Freeman, P, Sr.

Matthew Barnard, 1B/MIF, Sr.

Madex Vonhatten, P/CF, Sr.

Reeder Conger, SS/3B, Sr.

Ian Butler, UT, Sr.

Connor Higgins, C/P, Jr.

Luis Garcia, P/SS, So

Key newcomers:

Roper Brewer, P/3B, Sr.

Jett Pratt, OF/P, Fr

Coach comment: We are excited to get on the field and compete. Our guys are feeling extremely optimistic about this season.

5. Cottonwood Colts

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Steed (1st year).

2024 record: 14-13 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 8-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Dixie in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 15 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Brighton Young, P/IF, Sr.

Isaiah Cosby, OF, Sr.

Angel Mavarez, C, Sr.

Ladainian Gutierrez, DH/P, Sr.

Dominick Fuchuk, IF, Sr.

Milo Crayk, P/IF, Jr.

Zane Wayman, P/IF, Jr.

Porter Stonebraker, P/OF, Jr.

Joaquin Reymus, 1B, So.

Noble Weaver, 2B, So.

Key newcomers:

Diego Martinez, C/IF, Fr.

Quinn Mendenhall, P, Fr.

Coach comment: We are very excited to go this year and we look to improve on our third-place finish in region from last year. We know we have to do the small things to be able to win games and we’re focusing on making the routine plays, putting the ball in play and running the bases well. We have a hungry group of guys.

6. Hillcrest Huskies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Trevor Thornton (2nd year).

2024 record: 1-26 (sixth in Region 10 with a 0-15 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Provo in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 2.6 rpg (No. 23 in 4A)

2024 defense: 13.1 rpg (No. 24 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Cristyon Panek, SS Sr.

Alex Lopez 3B, 1B Sr.

Ryan Tomlinson U, P, So.

Jesus Mendez P, Sr.

Mika’ele Alcivar, 3B Sr.

Key newcomers:

Boston Carrell, P, 1B, Fr.

Roman Wolf. RF, Sr.

Humberto Nava , C, So.

Andy Gonzales, 2B, Jr.

Coach comment: We’re a young team this year, with a strong blend of seasoned upperclassmen and eager, talented underclassmen. Our focus is on building a strong culture of growth, hard work and accountability. While many players are stepping into varsity roles for the first time, the leadership from our older guys will be key in guiding and mentoring the younger players. We’re incredibly optimistic about the progress we’re making as a program, and this season is all about improvement. The mix of experience and fresh energy and we’re excited to see how our team rises to the challenge. We can’t wait to get out on the field and see what we’ve got.

1. Bear River Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Donald Hawes (15th year).

2024 record: 23-8 (second in Region 11 with a 12-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Dixie in 4A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 7 in 4A)

2024 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Holden Potter, P/INF, Sr.

Brooks Drollinger, U, Sr.

Kolton Summers, P/OF, Sr.

Thomas Summers, DH/C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ethan Higgs, 1B/P, Jr.

Dallen Rice, C/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a core group of upperclassmen that have been tested for 2-3 years in big varsity games leading a hungry and talented underclassmen group into the 2025 season. A competitive offseason saw players competing for innings and plate appearance since the end of last season. We will look to those senior leaders to help our young guys along in a tough classification and into region play.

2. West Field Longhorns

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Clayne Garrett (1st year).

First-year school

Returning contributors:

Kanyon Pratt, P/1B, Sr.

Caymen Kap, P/UT, Sr.

Tyce Abbott, OF/P, Sr.

Grady Garrett, C, Jr.

Brady Penland, SS/P, Jr.

Luke Penland, OF, Jr.

Sam Smith, OF/P Jr.

Bryce Bagby, UT, Jr.

Conner Miles, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Boston Kap, 2B/P, Jr.

Ricardo Rodriguez, P/OF, So.

Andrew Charlsworth, 3B/P, So.

Coach comment: First-year program led by Seniors Kanyon Pratt (CSI Commit) and Caymen Kap (CSI Committ) on the mound, and Tyce Abbott in the outfield. Solid group of underclassmen with varsity experience including Brady and Luke Penland, Grady Garrett, Conner Miles, Sam Smith and Bryce Bagby should contribute for the Longhorns.

3. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Jensen (4th year).

2024 record: 19-9 (first in Region 11 with a 13-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Bear River in 4A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8 rpg (No. 5 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 8 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Tyson Smith, Catcher, 3B, RHP, Sr.

Cael Kidman, RHP, OF, Sr.

Sam Swan, RHP, C, 1B, Sr.

Ben Thompson, UT, RHP, Sr.

Cooper Clark, CF, Jr.

Nate Dahle, LHP, RF, Jr.

Easton Hammond, LHP,

Key newcomers:

Ripken Jensen, SS, RPH, Jr.

Brady Cook, 2B, OF, Jr.

Jackson Christensen, RHP, Jr.

Maddux Jensen, SS, 2B, RHP, Sr.

Coach comment: The Riverhawks will be young but talented group as they return four seniors. They will try to replace key contributors from last season’s Region 11 championship team in All-staters Trey Purser and Bode Hansen. Seniors Tyson Smith, Cael Kidman, Sam Swan and Ben Thompson look to pick up those pieces. Ridgeline has a lot of guys that are ready to go and should have more depth than last season. They return a lot of speed on the bases in junior outfielders Cooper Clark, Nate Dahle and senior Cael Kidman adding a couple of very fast newcomers. Their pitching staff is deep and talented, returning starters Sam Swan and Easton Hammond from last season then add Cael Kidman and Nate Dahle who have shown real potential through the fall and winter. We are excited to get the season going and looking forward to competing in a underrated and tough Region 11 and 4A classification.

4. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Trace Hansen (4th year).

2024 record: 17-11 (third in Region 11 with a 11-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Bear River in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 5 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Rylin Needham, P, Sr.

Kayden Cullimore, UTIL, Sr.

Jace Jorgensen, C/P, Sr.

Brok Buttars, CF, Sr.

Zyan Foulger, 3B, Sr.

Mason Smith, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ethan Nielsen, OF, Jr.

Jackson Pearce, 1B, Jr.

Coach comment: The strength of our team is going to be our pitching and defense. We have two of our top pitchers returning from last year and expect to have a couple more players step up for us this year on the mound. We expect to have a deep and balanced lineup that can put pressure on other teams.

5. Green Canyon Wolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Eborn (1st year).

2024 record: 7-17 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Uintah in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 18 in 4A)

2024 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 20 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

6. Sky View Bobcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Todd Phillips (1st year).

2024 record: 3-19 (fifth in Region 11 with a 3-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Pine View in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.5 rpg (No. 22 in 4A)

2024 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 21 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Cash Howell, OF, Sr.

CJ Lofthouse, C/UT, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Rad Sparrow, SS, So.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season. We have many young players coming up in the program and look forward to see what we can accomplish together as a team.

7. Logan Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: James Ramirez (2nd year).

2024 record: 3-18 (sixth in Region 11 with a 2-13 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Juan Diego in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 2.3 rpg (No. 24 in 4A)

2024 defense: 11.5 rpg (No. 23 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kyle Briel. Sr. C, P, Utility

Sam Smith. Sr. OF, P, 1B

Josh Jensen Sr. CF, P

Zac Stuart. Jr. P, 2B, 3B

Grayden Olson So. 1B, OF

Rylee Hoth. So. C, 3B, P, 1B

Key newcomers:

Arri Fitch Sr. SS, P

Hank Purintun. Sr. P, OF

Tyler Garren. Jr. C, DH, P, OF

Priest Ramírez Jr. 2B

Kolt Reed So. 2B, SS, OF

Brayan Venegas Fr. SS, P

Marcus Shopbell Fr. OF, P

Coach comment: Season looks to be good. Feel strong about these set of seniors who are leading this program now for what’s to come. Carry a huge chip on our shoulder and have nothing to prove but to ourselves that greatness comes within; it doesn’t always have to be a top tier program.