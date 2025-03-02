Maple Mountain and Brighton in the 5A baseball state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Maple Mountain won.

The 2025 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new baseball coaches in 5A this year: Alex Aldana (Cyprus), Richie Martinez (Hunter), Bryan Good (Kearns), Hayden Curtis (Bountiful), Kasey Cullimore (Box Elder), Rob Elster (East) and Beau McCoy (Wasatch).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Murray Spartans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Marce Wilson (14th year).

2024 record: 21-6 (tied for first in Region 4 with a 16-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Box Elder in 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 3 in 5A)

2024 defense: 2.6 rpg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Sam Brousseau, DH/1B Sr.

Key newcomers:

Too many to list

Coach comment: We’ll need to overcome at least two big realities in Spring 2025. One is we need to replace pretty much our entire line-up and pitching staff from 2024. The other is our depth is not exactly the Mariana Trench.

We have some players with talent, so getting innings and at bats under our belt should help this group establish an identity as the season moves along. But, for now we have more tattoos and personalities on this team than we do varsity experience.

With that being said, our coaching staff and players are excited to see the type of season this group can put together in 2025.

2. Taylorsville Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jentry Beckstead (5th year).

2024 record: 12-15 (third in Region 4 with a 10-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Brighton in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7 rpg (No. 8 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

3. Cyprus Pirates

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Alex Aldana (1st year).

2024 record: 20-10 (tied for first in Region 4 with a 16-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 1-3 record, Eliminated by Springville in 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7 rpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 6 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Easton Anderson C Sr.

Easton Seeley P/INF Sr.

Cody Densley OF/P. Sr.

DJ Ovenson OF/P. Sr.

Brody Densley. 1B/P/C. Jr.

Nick Griffel INF/P. Sr.

Key newcomers:

Drayson Garcia. INF/P. So.

Carter Primm INF. So.

Alex Larson. OF/P. Jr.

Alonzo MIjares. P/1B. Fr.

Reiner Hidalgo INF/P. Jr.

Rene Hidalgo. OF/P. Jr.

Coach comment: Our outlook for this upcoming season is high. Our goals is to win region and fight for the state championship. We got a great group of boys ready for this coming 2025 season.

4. West Jordan Jaguars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Johnson (2nd year).

2024 record: 10-17 (fourth in Region 4 with a 8-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Alta in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 23 in 5A)

2024 defense: 6 rpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Payton Smith RHP Sr.

Ethan Baldwin 3B RHP Sr.

Dannon Hall 2B Sr.

Jaxon Rowley OF Sr.

Cody Johnson C Jr.

Brock Litchfield SS Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tyson Ashworth LHP 1B Jr.

Kekoa Wakley DH Jr.

Blake DiFrancesco OF Jr.

Porter Creasy OF Jr.

Coach comment: We’ve got several returners who saw varsity time and helped us make the playoffs last season as juniors and sophomores last season. Hopefully that experience will pay off as we face another tough region this year. Excited to see what this team can do.

5. Granger Lancers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Clint Felion (5th year).

2024 record: 8-16 (tied for fifth in Region 4 with a 5-13 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 24 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.4 rpg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Hugo Cubillan, SS , Sr.

Mikey Wayman, P , Sr.

AJ Spicer, CF/SS, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Traxten Gardner, C , Jr.

Cole See, 2B, So.

Jaxon Haslam, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: Rare, senior-heavy group. We are in the hunt for a playoff spot.

6. Kearns Cougars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bryan Good (1st year).

2024 record: 5-14 (tied for fifth in Region 4 with a 5-13 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 4.1 rpg (No. 27 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Chase Good, Sr., 1B

Daymin Ward, Sr., SS/UT

Carson Evans, Sr., OF

Boston Slaugh, Jr., P

Isaac Hawpe, Jr., OF

Key newcomers:

Lyric Bandera, So., C/3rd

Caleb Broadbent, Jr., OF

Boston Ward, Fr., 2B

Mason Rodarte, C/3rd

Coach comment: We will be young, however, have three multiple year starters as seniors who look to lead the team to some success. We feel we can be competitive in our region.

7. Hunter Wolverines

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Richie Martinez (1st year).

2024 record: 4-21 (seventh in Region 4 with a 3-15 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 3.8 rpg (No. 28 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.5 rpg (No. 29 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

1. Viewmont Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Hunter Roybal (4th year).

2024 record: 19-7 (first in Region 5 with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Box Elder in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.1 rpg (No. 7 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4 rpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Cal Miller, SS, P, C, Sr.

Elias Culley, INF, C, P Sr.

Beckham Smith P/inf/OF Sr.

Kade Marriott OF/P Sr.

Spencer Rees UTL Sr.

Aiden Groves UTL Sr.

Boston Williams INF Jr.

Gehrig Lee DH Jr.

Key newcomers:

James Peterson, C, OF Sr.

Uri Menjivar, UTL So.

Lincoln Sanchez UTL So.

Aden Garcia OF Jr.

Kendon Naylor INF Jr.

Kimball Essig 1b Jr.

Nash Johnson OF So.

Coach comment: Returning almost every starter from last season so we look to put together another great season. I think losing earlier than expected in the playoffs will hopefully serve as a valuable lesson that will motivate our team to finish stronger this year. We have a strong senior class with a lot of great younger players, I am looking forward to enjoying this final season with the seniors as well as developing the younger players to be apart of the success of this years team and for future years to come.

2. Woods Cross Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Paul Ayala (7th year).

2024 record: 17-12 (second in Region 5 with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Murray in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 12 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Beau Blackwell, SS, Sr.

Kason Lythgoe, OF, Sr.

Max Moffet, CF/P, Sr.

Stetson Critchley, C, Sr.

Tommy Pattison, UTL, Sr.

Alex Razee, 3B/C, Jr.

Beckham Stanger, P/1B, Jr.

Paxton Healy, 1B/OF/P, So.

Key newcomers:

Mason Allred, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We are senior heavy looking to improve ourselves from last year. We bring back almost our entire starting lineup. Lots of varsity experience.

3. Bountiful Redhawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Hayden Curtis (1st year).

2024 record: 10-17 (fifth in Region 5 with a 6-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Jordan in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 5 rpg (No. 20 in 5A)

2024 defense: 6.7 rpg (No. 18 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jackson Kyhl, LHP, Sr.

Jake Stapley, CF, Sr.

Krew Nelson, 1B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cash Stump, P/IF, so

Conner Wack, LHP, Jr.

Corey Erickson, RHP, So.

Mickey Willis, SS, Jr.

Coach comment: A fresh start. The boys are excited to finally play a home game. We’re very optimistic with all of the changes from last year to this year.

4. Northridge Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Redd (2nd year).

2024 record: 12-14 (seventh in Region 5 with a 4-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Clearfield in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 17 in 5A)

2024 defense: 5.9 rpg (No. 15 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kam Shirreffs, 3B/P, Sr.

Boston Wright, C, Sr.

Ryan Small, 1B, Sr.

Tyler Martin, P/2B, Sr.

Jon Olsen, SS/P, Sr.

Delijah Phetsisouk, LF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Isaac Anderson, CF/P, Jr.

Parker Jeppson, 1B/3B, So.

Trevin Redd, INF/P, Fr.

Mick Whitaker, UTL/P, Fr.

Coach comment: We are happy to be returning a solid group of seniors that contributed last year and will be key to our success this season. We also have a talented group of underclassmen that will fill the gaps. We have a group of great young men that love to work hard. We are looking forward to the season.

5. Box Elder Bees

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kasey Cullimore (1st year).

2024 record: 18-17 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-4 record, Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 16 in 5A)

2024 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kellen Kohler, OF, P Sr.

Bosten Steacie P Jr.

Maddox Earnest, 1B, P Jr.

Judd Howells P, OF So

Key newcomers:

Easton Green, C, Sr.

Cam Valcarce, IF, P Sr.

Grayson Burt, P Sr.

Jensen Kennedy P Sr.

Korbin Jeppesen C Jr.

Porter Francom IF, P Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to the challenge of replacing some very talented players. Our returning players are demonstrating the way for their teammates. Our current leaders are teaching our culture to the younger players and helping them to reach their potential. We are excited to see our pitching staff put all of their skill and off season work into some live innings. We’re coming off our best year in quite some time we are hoping to use the experience as a springboard into this year.

6. Clearfield Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Steve Ross (8th year).

2024 record: 14-15 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 25 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Hudson Meyer, OF, Sr.

Colt Chambers, SS, Sr.

Logan Fenn, OF, Sr.

Taven Swartz, P, Sr.

George Garcia, OF, Sr.

Brody Unck, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Drew Bremer, IF, Fr.

Brady Reynolds, C, Fr.

Brody Mower, IF, So.

Chase Marriott, OF, So.

Elijah Rosario, IF, So.

Coach comment: We’re looking forward to the upcoming season with great anticipation. We have a group of returning starters from last year and some young talent that are eager to start playing ball together. We’re excited to see these guys develop and grow together.

7. Roy Royals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Monty Vorwaller (7th year).

2024 record: 6-19 (sixth in Region 5 with a 5-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 3.5 rpg (No. 30 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 27 in 5A)

Coach comment: Looking forward to a new season with a great mix of experience and youth.

8. Bonneville Lakers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Shaffer (4th year).

2024 record: 9-17 (eighth in Region 5 with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 5.2 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.2 rpg (No. 24 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Hudson Taylor, P, 1B, Sr.

Jet Hirschi, OF, Sr.

Wade Larsen INF, Sr.

Ryker Allen, P/C/UT, Sr.

Jaygen Noble, DH/C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Adam Field, 2B , Sr.

Zack Ohlin, INF, Sr.

Jordan Hansen, OF, Jr.

Paden Toula, C, INF, So.

Cooper Rowley, INF, So.

Coach comment: Excited for the upcoming season, we a few seniors with three years of varsity experience with a lot of young talent I think we will surprise some teams. Players have worked really hard over the winter to get better.

1. Brighton Bengals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mark Kleven (7th year).

2024 record: 27-5 (first in Region 6 with a 20-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 5-2 record, Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A Finals.

2024 offense: 10.2 rpg (No. 1 in 5A)

2024 defense: 2.5 rpg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Case Beames RHP/OF Sr.

Miles Layton RHP/INF Sr.

Josh Mawhinney RHP/INF Sr.

Cooper Scott OF Sr.

Easton Fry OF Sr.

Riley Brown INF Sr.

Jack Saba INF Sr.

JC Garza C/INF Sr.

Bubba Ellis OF Jr.

Wilder Strong RHP Jr.

Key newcomers:

Nach Price INF Jr.

Easton Gustafson INF SO

Coach comment: Twelve Varsity guys return, with seven playing significant roles from last year. Pitching should be a strength with the return of Case Beames, Miles Layton and Josh Mawhinney. Solid team defense and team speed should also be a positive. Experience and a team-first approach will be crucial in hopes of returning to the level we played at last year. Our guys have a chip on their shoulder, and they should. If we play as one and have an unselfish mind set, our goals are attainable. It’s been an absolute honor to watch these young guys grow and progress, not only as players, but more importantly as young men.

2. Olympus Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Corland Felts (7th year).

2024 record: 20-10 (second in Region 6 with a 15-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Cyprus in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 2 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Andrew MorganC/Sr.

Cougar Vance, P/Sr.

Cade Felts, 1B/OF/Sr.

Charlie Wankier, P/OF, Sr.

Jack Evans, 3B, Sr.

Dre Moreno, SS/2B/Sr.

Tommy Nelson, P/Sr.

Key newcomers:

Josh Stohl, 2B/OF/Sr.

Josh Moore, OF/Sr.

Caden Lloyd, CF/Sr.

Nate Jones, P/OF/Jr.

Torben Van Boerum, P, Sr.

Jackson VandenAkker, 2B/SS/Jr.

Tommy Olson, C/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: A relatively senior-heavy roster with a fair amount of seniors that didn’t play a lot of innings last year are excited to get their chance to compete at the varsity level this year. A few juniors will also be critical on the mound for us along with potentially a sophomore or two. Good teammates that are excited to compete in a solid region.

3. Jordan Beetdiggers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Fife (12th year).

2024 record: 16-14 (fourth in Region 6 with a 13-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Springville in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 6 in 5A)

2024 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 14 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

4. Alta Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Daron Connelly (8th year).

2024 record: 17-13 (third in Region 6 with a 14-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Orem in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 11 in 5A)

2024 defense: 6.1 rpg (No. 17 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Levi Stevenson, P, Sr.

Jose Periera, C, Sr.

Colton Hall, Inf, Sr.

Marco Aviles, Inf/P, Sr.

Nolan Lohnes, Inf/P, Sr.

Max Scheel, Inf, Sr.

Derek Tate, Utl/P, Sr.

John Warren, P/OF, Jr.

Ian Alvey, P/Inf, Jr.

McCoy Johnson, OF/P, Jr.

Crew Scheel, OF, Jr.

Nash Williams, Inf/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

TJ Perry, Utl, Jr.

Tatum Johnson, Utl/P, So

Braden Lucky, OF/P, So

Connor Swicegood, Utl, So

Abel Velador, Utl, Fr

Coach comment: With 17 wins and a third-place finish in 2024, and the majority of our starters returning, we’re optimistic about our prospects for 2025. Our defense is strong at every position, and our pitching staff has not only improved but also gained valuable depth. If we can consistently throw strikes and control the count, our defense will provide excellent support. We’ve added power throughout the lineup and expect to score enough runs to compete in every game. We have high expectations for ourselves this season.

5. Skyline Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Morgan (5th year).

2024 record: 12-15 (fifth in Region 6 with a 11-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Taylorsville in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 14 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.4 rpg (No. 26 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jacob Beesley, P/OF, Sr.

Charlie Billick INF/P, Sr.

Jack Jaggi , P/OF, Sr.

Bensen Johnson , OF/C, Sr.

Andrew Lindquist, P, Sr.

Nico Wharton, OF/1B/P, Sr.

George Zervos , INF, Sr.

Court Bills , INF, Jr.

Peyton Papadakis, C/1B, Jr.

Mason Papadakis, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jack Ahmadpour, P, Sr.

Andrew Madsen, P, Sr.

Abe Wilson, C, So.

Steven Pedroza, INF, So.

Coach comment: Our team enters the season with a strong core of returning players, bringing experience, leadership and good chemistry to the field. We’ll need to play unselfish and have a team first mentality to be successful. I’m excited to see what this team can do.

6. East Leopards

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Rob Elster (1st year).

2024 record: 9-18 (sixth in Region 6 with a 8-13 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Olympus in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.2 rpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.6 rpg (No. 28 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Logan Lunt, P/IF, Sr.

Dylan Treend, P/IF, Sr.

Beckham Christensen, UT, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cannon Lunt, SS, Fr.

Josh Treend, OF/1B/P, So.

Elias Larsen, OF, Jr.

Wyatt Jenson, OF, So.

Rowan McDonald, C, So.

Henry Alder, OF, So.

Kollin Stevens, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: I am excited to take the reins this year and build upon the progress our program made last season. We are a young but talented team, and I’m looking forward to watching us grow throughout the spring.

7. Highland Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Schwam (1st year).

2024 record: 2-22 (seventh in Region 6 with a 2-18 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 26 in 5A)

2024 defense: 12 rpg (No. 30 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Josh Zanburg, P/OF

Ben Man, C

Matt Fotheringham, P

porter Rockwood, SS

Key newcomers:

Gus Pollard, P, Fr.

Matt Smith, INF, Fr.

Alex Just, P/OF, So.

Coach comment: Young but tough.

8. West Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jordan Oseguera (4th year).

2024 record: 2-23 (eighth in Region 6 with a 0-20 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 3.4 rpg (No. 31 in 5A)

2024 defense: 12.6 rpg (No. 31 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Taplin Everette, P

Isaac Salazaar, P/IF

JJ Martine, P/OF

Devin Archuletta, C

Kayden Luce, OF/C

Daniel Julio, IF

Gio Rodriguez, UTL

Izaiah Holley, UTL

Coach comment: We have a lot of returning young players, and will be sophomore and junior heavy. A lot of returners have had experience at the varsity level and should show a lot of growth.

1. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Thomas (4th year).

2024 record: 28-4 (first in Region 7 with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 7-0 record, Beat Brighton in 5A Championship.

2024 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 4 in 5A)

2024 defense: 3.2 rpg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Chase Johnston, Sr., LHP

AJ Thomas, Sr., C/MIF

Sawyer Leifson, Sr., RHP/OF

Cy Chrisman, Jr., 3B/1B

Hayden Hyatt, Jr., MIF

Cayden Giles, Jr., RHP

Key newcomers:

Cole Erickson, Sr., RHP/OF

Lincoln Beenfield, Jr., MIF

Jeremiah Hall, Fr., RHP/UTIL

Coach comment: The 2025 Maple Mountain High School Baseball Team is poised for another strong season as they look to repeat as 5A state champions. With a mix of seasoned veterans and rising talent, the team boasts committed players like AJ Thomas (SLCC), Chase Johnston (BYU), Sawyer Leifson (CSI), and Cy Chrisman (Oklahoma State), each bringing power, leadership, and experience. Newcomer Jeremiah Hall, an incoming freshman and USA National Team member, adds youthful energy and exceptional talent to the roster. With a strong pitching rotation led by Johnston and Hall, a dynamic offense, and a solid defense, the Golden Eagles are ready to compete for another state title.

2. Orem Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Carl Hermansen (11th year).

2024 record: 22-9 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 10-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Springville in 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 5 in 5A)

2024 defense: 5 rpg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Merrick Bostock, OF Sr.

Zach Engemann, 3B Sr.

Jaxtin Johnson, 2B Sr.

Cy Berge, SS Sr.

Jack Allen, C Sr.

Easton Petitta, RF Sr.

Blake Brotherson, P/1B Sr. missed 2024 injury

Parker Van Buren, P/1B Sr.

Kai Wesley, P Jr.

Cole Engemann, P Jr.

Key newcomers:

Andre England, P/OF Sr.

Tayden Ka’awa P/INF Jr.

Chase Ford P/INF Soph

Mack Ellison OF Jr.

Luke Jones P Jr.

Coach comment: I like our team. We do not have many returning innings on the mound from last year, but our guys have really worked hard and I feel like we have a lot of depth. On the field we have a bunch of guys returning who will provide the bulk of our lineup. We will add some new players getting their first opportunity at the varsity level. With that, we expect to be very competitive.

3. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Haney (17th year).

2024 record: 20-11 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 10-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 7 rpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4 rpg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kaleb DeGraffenried UT, Sr.

Mason Ward INF, P, Sr.

Trey Mitchell INF, P, Sr.

Trig Richards OF, P, So.

Braxton Harrison C, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Talon Cloward OF, P, Sr.

Dom Jex INF, C, P, Sr.

Coach comment: Good is the key word. Working hard to be great. Good group of players. Will play all aspects of the game good: Pitching depth is good, team speed is good, defense is good, hitting is good. Seniors need to take this team on their backs and stress TEAM. Everyone contributes.

4. Spanish Fork Dons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Hadley Thorpe (2nd year).

2024 record: 12-15 (fifth in Region 7 with a 6-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.9 rpg (No. 21 in 5A)

2024 defense: 5 rpg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Nixon Warren, OF, So.

Sammy Dart, LHP, So.

Pratt Morley, RHP, So.

Kayden Lambson, RHP, 3B, So.

Boston Duvall, OF, Jr.

Jackie Sorenson, OF, Sr.

Jesse Harrison, RHP, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Xavier Amonett, C, Sr.

Tyler Orton, SS/2B, Jr.

Matai Johnson, 1B/LHP, Jr.

Coach comment: We are very exciting for the upcoming season. We will be a very young team, but bring back some young players with a lot of experience from last season.

5. Springville Red Devils

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Briggs (3rd year).

2024 record: 22-8 (second in Region 7 with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Brighton in 5A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 13 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kaden Tingey, 2B, Sr.

Reid Deede, CF/P, Sr.

Easton Vansickle, RF, Sr.

Eli Liddiar, LF, Sr.

Hugh Redd, SS/3B/P, Jr.

Preston Hansen, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kasen Torres, 3B/P

6. Wasatch Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Beau McCoy (1st year).

2024 record: 5-23 (tied for seventh in Region 7 with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Woods Cross in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.5 rpg (No. 29 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Blake Sweat, OF/P, Sr.

Grant Mahoney, 1B, Sr.

Bridger Shaw, 3B/P, Sr.

Micah Dahl, C, Sr.

Kyren Stocking, 2B, Sr.

Braxton Faller, SS/P, So.

Key newcomers:

Nick Ranniger, P, Jr.

Max Livingston, P, Jr.

Eddie Bluth, OF/P, So.

Jack Salmon, 2B/P, So.

Austin Brown, OF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: I am truly excited for my first season as the head of Wasatch baseball. I am grateful for our young men and the work they have put in during the offseason. As a program we are coming into the season very confident in our ability to compete and win games. As a coaching staff we are absolutely thrilled with the depth of our program. As a program we will be led by a strong senior core group of young men combined with a talent pool of underclassman that will play huge roles throughout the season.

7. Cedar Valley Aviators

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tim Miller (6th year).

2024 record: 10-18 (sixth in Region 7 with a 3-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Box Elder in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 22 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Brody Blodgett, 1B, Sr.

Ashton Pincock, SS, P, Sr.

Holden Rich, RF, 1B, P, Sr.

Landon Johnson, INF, C, P, Jr.

Talen Ryan, P, 3B, So.

Key newcomers:

Tyson Horne, 2B, P, Jr.

Porter Cluff, C, INF, So.

Ayden Laws, CF, So.

Dredyn Mortensen, P, OF, So.

Madix Turnbull, P, C, INF, Fr.

Coach comment: We are a young squad this year after graduating nine solid seniors last season. We have a great group of young men who have been working hard this off season. We know that our region will be the toughest in the state each week and will prepare us for a post season run. Really looking forward to seeing this group grow and what they are capable of.

8. Timpview Thunderbirds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Davis (4th year).

2024 record: 9-16 (tied for seventh in Region 7 with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 18 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 22 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Tyler Weed, OF, Sr.

Jordan Christensen, OF, Sr.

Elliot Myers, C. Sr.

Manuel Gonzalez, 2B, Sr.

Zeke Kleven, P, Sr.

Will Cannon, 1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Max Clark, OF, Sr.

Jackson Davis, OF, Jr.

True Andersen, 3B, Jr.

Tyrell Wester, C, So.

Coach comment: Look to build on the progress we made last year with experienced upperclassman coming back, if we hit consistently, we will have a solid season.