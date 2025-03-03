Maple Mountain’s Trey Thornton hits the ball over the net with Bountiful’s Mason Allen, left, and Connor Burleson going up to block during the high school 5A boys volleyball championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The 2025 high school boys volleyball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new boys volleyball coaches in 5A this year: Kirt Williams (Bonneville), Robyn Mecham (Box Elder), Brad Hulse (Roy), TBD (Woods Cross), Napolean Galang (Maple Mountain) and Ryan Fisher (Timpview).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Hunter Wolverines

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kevin Jason Ng (second year).

2024 record: 23-7 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Clearfield, 3-1, in the 5A second round.

Key players to watch:

Mervyn Vera, Libero, Sr.

Legrand Tahi, Outside, Sr.

Ander Davidson, Setter, So.

Coach comment: “We had a senior heavy squad last season who played the bulk of our matches. This year we will see a ton of new faces and see how they can step up. I am excited to see our program perform.”

2. West Jordan Jaguars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Owen Sosi (second year).

2024 record: 10-8 (second in Region 4 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Granger, 3-1, in the 5A first round.

Additional info not provided.

3. Granger Lancers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kendell Hess (second year).

2024 record: 6-18 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 3-0, in the 5A second round.

Key players to watch:

KJ Faamoe, Sr., Outside

Ky Hoang, Sr., Libero/Setter

Mason Biddulph, Sr., Middle

Kingston Patolo, Fr., Outside/Right side

Coach comment: “While we lost some key seniors last year, we have a strong group of returning players who are ready to step up and fill those gaps. We’ve got a lot of talent on the roster, and the focus this season will be on building off the progress we made last year. We’re excited to see how our team develops and how we can continue to grow both individually and as a unit. The future looks promising, and we’re ready to embrace the challenges ahead.”

4. Taylorsville Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Spence McDonald (second year).

2024 record: 6-18 (fifth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 3-0, in the 5A first round.

Key players to watch:

Nefi Mendez, Sr.

Jason Chen, Jr.

Siope Wolfgramm, Jr.

Nephi Kinikini, Jr.

Luke Stonehocker, So.

Caua Melazzo, So.

Coach comment: “Excited to see the progression from first to second years program.”

5. Kearns Cougars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kelly Zierse (second year).

2024 record: 5-7 (third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 3-0, in the 5A first round.

Key players to watch:

Payton Boden, a senior this year, has put in a lot of work over the offseason and will turn some heads with his athletic ability.

Coach comment: “We don’t have many returning starters. We will be training and rebuilding this year.”

6. Cyprus Pirates

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Sanders (second year).

2024 record: 1-14 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

Key players to watch:

Jaxon Neilsen, MB, Sr.

Coach comment: “Our goal is the state tournament this year and I’m confident we will make it.”

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Sarah Chism (second year).

2024 record: 24-7 (first in Region 5 with a 14-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-0, in the 5A championship.

Key players to watch:

Landon Chism, OH, Jr.

Aidan Sandord, OH, Sr.

Cooper Wood, OH, Fr.

Kainoa Evans, S, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited about the upcoming season. While we’re still a young group, the experience gained last year will be invaluable as we continue to develop. With a mix of returning players and new faces, we have a strong foundation to build on and a lot of potential. The focus will be on striving for growth, teamwork, and taking that next step forward in working toward being our best.”

2. Clearfield Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brooke Pehrson (second year).

2024 record: 16-14 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 7-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 3-0, in the 5A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Sebastian Rodriguez, OH, Sr.

Gabe Christensen, OH, Sr.

Steve Serious, S, Jr.

Brenden Toone, RS, Sr.

3. Viewmont Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Karl Lippa (second year).

2024 record: 19-12 (second in Region 5 with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-0, in the 5A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Sam Higginson, OH, Sr., a 1st Team All-Region V honoree last season, Sam returns as a versatile player both in his offense and defense with solid all around fundamentals.

Matt Welsh, OH, Sr., a 1st Team All-Region V honoree last season, Matt returns as a dynamic hitter and more importantly a leader both on and off the court for the program.

Coach comment: “I am eagerly looking forward to this season not only for Viewmont but for the entire state. Being the second year as a sanctioned sport, I expect the level of the entire state to improve this year since schools have that initial learning curve complete. Our region will show improvement, and I am looking forward to seeing how teams work hard and show up each and every day. With five returning Varsity starters, I feel Viewmont will be able to grow and build from last year’s Quarterfinal finish. Each year brings new challenges but also new opportunities, and I am excited to watch these boys put in the work needed to improve upon last year’s success.”

4. Woods Cross Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cal Williams (first year).

2024 record: 10-18 (third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 3-0, in the 5A first round.

Additional info not provided.

5. Box Elder Bees

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Robyn Mecham (first year).

2024 record: 11-15 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 7-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-0, in the 5A second round.

Key players to watch:

Dallin McKee, S, Sr.

Brant Blacker, OH, Sr.

Carter Buchanon, OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “Box Elder has all starters returning. The team has a nice mix of good athletes that have put time in to volleyball in the offseason and look to improve their record this year.”

6. Bonneville Lakers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kirt Williams (first year).

2024 record: 6-17 (tied for sixth in Region 5 with a 3-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

Key players to watch:

Semisi Christensen

Talon Rocha

Jase Musgrave

Coach comment: “This is my first year with the Bonneville Boys volleyball team. We are returning some highly skilled players from last season’s team. We are led by an excellent senior class. Excited for a new season.”

7. Roy Royals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brad Hulse (first year).

2024 record: 7-20 (tied for sixth in Region 5 with a 3-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 3-0, in the 5A first round.

Key players to watch:

Kael Miller, OH, Sr.

Finn Nakasone, S, Sr.

Ethan Casper, RS/MB, Sr.

Coach comment: “I am really looking forward to the change of scenery and the opportunity to work with a group of kids who are eager to learn. The admin and athletic director have been incredibly supportive and dedicated to these kids.”

8. Northridge Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Madison Brown (second year).

2024 record: 2-12 (eighth in Region 5 with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

Additional info not provided.

1. Olympus Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brett Peterson (second year).

2024 record: 25-6 (first in Region 6 with a 12-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 3-1, in the 5A semifinals.

Key players to watch:

Yuse Jones, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Gabe Lincoln, Setter, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’ve got a young team and a lot of exciting growth opportunities ahead of us this year. We graduated a lot of production from last year and it is going to be a lot of fun seeing who steps up. We certainly have our work cut out for us, but I’m optimistic that we can figure out early what our team identity will be and how we’re going to compete with this new group of guys.

“The competition in 5A is going to be intense and I think we’ll see a lot more parity this year as teams have started to learn what it takes to compete in the new world of boys volleyball in Utah.”

2. Alta Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Casie Maekawa (second year).

2024 record: 18-9 (second in Region 6 with a 9-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 3-2, in the 5A second round.

Key players to watch:

Kaleb Puikkonen, Middle, Sr.

Corbin Batista, Opposite, Sr.

Jameson Biggs, Setter, Sr.

Jayden Roberts, Outside Hitter, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited for another season of UHSAA boys volleyball! This will be an exciting season for us.”

3. Brighton Bengals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mondo Begay (second year).

2024 record: 12-16 (third in Region 6 with a 8-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 3-0, in the 5A second round.

Key players to watch:

Owenn Poulsen

Jameson Morzelewski

Axton Montoya

Christian Merkley

Coach comment: “Looking to have a competitive year. We have a great junior class.”

4. Skyline Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Henderson (second year).

2024 record: 19-14 (fourth in Region 6 with a 7-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 3-2, in the 5A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Ashton Goddard, Jr., OH

Solomon Sanchez, Jr., MB

Coach comment: “We are a young team. We expect a slower start with a really strong finish.”

5. West Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Losaline Pula (second year).

2024 record: 8-16 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 3-1, in the 5A first round.

Key players to watch:

Sebastian Bejarano, S, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re a very young team, very excited for the talent.”

6. Highland Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lance Cooper (second year).

2024 record: 3-11 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Clearfield, 3-2, in the 5A first round.

Key players to watch:

Robert McAdams, MB/OH

Niko Mizantzidis, S/OH

Henry Carter, OH

Owen McDermott, MB/OPP

7. East Leopards

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Molly Campbell (second year).

2024 record: 1-23 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

Key players to watch:

Jack Simpson, S

AJ Tu’uoa, OH

Eh Soe, All-round

1. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Napoleon Galang (first year).

2024 record: 24-2 (first in Region 7 with a 11-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Beat Bountiful, 3-0, in the 5A championship.

Key players to watch:

Trey Thornton, Opposite/Outside, Sr.

Manase Storey, Middle Blocker, Sr.

Abe Hawkins, Middle Blocker, So.

Matt Borges, Outside/Libero, Jr.

Taft Hillman, Setter, Jr.

Coach comment: “It was incredible to have boys' volleyball sanctioned last year, and we have already seen the level of play rise at every school and level. Region 7 has some of the top players and teams in the state, so there will be no easy nights for us. The 2025 team, with its mix of veterans and underclassmen, has been training hard in the offseason and is ready to compete.”

2. Wasatch Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Wilton (second year).

2024 record: 16-10 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 8-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 3-2, in the 5A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Chase Billeter, OH, Jr.

JJ Serre, Opposite, Jr.

Coach comment: “We lost a lot of seniors and so we have some holes to fill, but we also have some talented returners who, I think, will give us a chance at improving on last year’s results.”

3. Spanish Fork Dons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Valerie Benson (second year).

2024 record: 21-10 (tied for second in Region 7 with an 8-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-0, in the 5A semifinals.

Key players to watch:

Kamohoalii Chan, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Caleb Cabrera, Opposite, Jr.

Coach comment: “We expect to be competitive and are excited to see the level of play increasing with more boys starting to play volleyball. We have a couple returning starters, but will be looking to our junior class to fill in the holes.”

4. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh McKell (second year).

2024 record: 12-18 (seventh in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 3-1, in the 5A second round.

Key players to watch:

Preston Taylor, Opposite, Sr.

Eli Baldwin, OH, Jr.

Talon Roberts, S, So.

Coach comment: “Last year, we finished top 10 in our classification, and this year we are looking to turn some heads as we aim to beat out the top schools in our region and state. We have arguably the top Opposite and Outside hitters in the region and cant wait to start the season.”

5. Cedar Valley Aviators

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Glen Davis (second year).

2024 record: 12-17 (tied for fifth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 3-0, in the 5A second round.

Key players to watch:

Luke Michaelis, OPP, MB, Jr.

Sam Davis, OH, Jr.

Kahana Franco, LIB, Jr.

Jonny Petersen, Set, Jr.

Rockwell Smith, Set, Jr.

Luke Hokansen, OH, Jr.

Swaden Sabey, MB, Jr.

Jordan Easton, MB, Jr.

Elias Hending, OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “We lost a good group of seniors but have some great returners and other players who have progressed and will make a significant impact for us this year. The team is excited to play another season.”

6. Timpview Thunderbirds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Fisher (first year).

2024 record: 18-12 (fourth in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 3-2, in the 5A second round.

Key players to watch:

Trajan Wadsworth, OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are a very young team looking to develop fast and be one of the best teams in the state! As a first year head coach, I’m excited to show what I bring to the table and what our program can do.”

7. Springville Red Devils

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Emma Israelsen (first year).

2024 record: 7-16 (tied for fifth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 3-1, in the 5A first round.

Key players to watch:

Reis Brothers, setter, Jr.

Evan Straw, middle blocker, Sr.

Coach comment: “I think we are going to do well this season.”