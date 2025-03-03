4A boys high school volleyball tournament at UVU in Orem on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The 2025 high school boys volleyball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are eight new boys volleyball coaches in 4A this year: Jared Stark (Timpanogos), Shay Ballard (Jordan), Allan Mount (Murray), Eric Damon (Park City), Erika Bywater (Bear River), Johnathan Timpke (Green Canyon), Treva McUne (Sky View) and Mitzi Stewart (West Field).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Orem Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bill Sefita (second year).

2024 record: 28-4 (first in Region 8 with a 8-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Pine View, 3-2, in the 4A championship.

Key players to watch:

Ben Hone, Sr., OH

Luke Wolsey, Jr., MB/OH

Aaron Nielson, Sr., MB

Lucky Jennings, Jr., S

Trey Flops, Jr., OH

Luke Conrad, Sr., S

Isaac Richardson, So., MB

Coach comment: “Excited to get back in the gym with our boys and set some goals and create a vision for the season. Coaches have our own thoughts on their outlook for the season, but it’s always good to work with our players to create unified goals and vision. We hope with our schedule it can help us become a better team as season progresses.”

2. Mountain View Bruins

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jon Fairbanks (second year).

2024 record: 14-11 (second in Region 8 with a 4-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Orem, 3-1, in the 4A quarterfinals.

Additional info not provided.

3. Payson Lions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Adams (first year).

2024 record: 13-17 (tied for third in Region 8 with a 3-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 3-2, in the 4A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Waylon Francom, Middle, Sr.

Brockton Shirley, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Jace Mangum, Outside Hitter, Jr.

Parker Houston, Libero, Sr.

Ryan Facer, Middle, Sr.

Karson Curtis, Opposite, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the season because we have a strong group of seniors who bring leadership and experience to the court. This group understands what it takes to compete at a high level, and they have set the tone for the younger players to follow. We have several returning starters from last year and look forward to the challenge of playing in a very competitive region. We had a productive offseason and are looking forward to a successful season.”

4. Provo Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Nichols (second year).

2024 record: 9-20 (fifth in Region 8 with a 2-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Pine View, 3-0, in the 4A second round.

Key players to watch:

Corban Tidwell, OH, Sr.

Tucker Snarr, OH/S, Jr.

Hayden Moser, OH/S, Sr.

Rhys Mason, OPP/OH, Sr.

Talon Colarusso, MB/OH/OPP, Sr.

Coach comment: “Last year was such a fun learning experience. We have a great group of boys eager to build on last year’s foundation. They have been working hard all offseason and can’t wait for the season to begin.”

5. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jared Stark (first year).

2024 record: 11-13 (tied for third in Region 8 with a 3-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Orem, 3-0, in the 4A semifinals.

Key players to watch:

Cooper Pope, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Chance Wallace, Libero, Sr.

1. Desert Hills Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh James (second year).

2024 record: 11-17 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Logan, 3-1, in the 4A second round.

Key players to watch:

Brodie Hoag, Jr., OH

Kai James, Jr., L

Triston Anderson, So., OH/MB

Coach comment: “Looking forward to a competitive outlook after housing such a young team last season and seeing them grow through club season hoping for a promising year.”

2. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Raelene Elam (second year).

2024 record: 18-10 (second in Region 9 with an 11-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Payson, 3-1, in the 4A second round.

Key players to watch:

Cohen Romney, OH, Jr.

Garrett Campbell, OH, Fr.

Greyson Jones, OH/M, Jr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to season two of boys volleyball. It should be a great year of competition.”

3. Pine View Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Warner (second year).

2024 record: 25-5 (first in Region 9 with a 11-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Beat Orem, 3-2, in the 4A championship

Key players to watch:

Isaiah Warner, Setter, Sr.

Nathan Mitchell, Opposite, Sr.

Brock Swensen, Outside Hitter, Jr.

Coach comment: “We lost four starters from a state championship team. We have some good pieces. Time will tell if we can get all the pieces to play at a high level.”

4. Hurricane Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brendon Holmes (second year).

2024 record: 12-16 (third in Region 9 with a 6-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Orem, 3-0, in the 4A second round.

Key players to watch:

Quinn Hohbein, Sr.

Thailand Gubler, Sr.

Bridger Eves, Sr.

Chase Gentry, Sr.

Beauchene Heaton, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to have a lot more experienced players this year and we’ll be taking them on the road a bit more for some fun tournament play.”

5. Cedar City Reds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Anamarie Olenslager (second year).

2024 record: 7-18 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Payson, 3-0, in the 4A first round.

Key players to watch:

Wiley Gunn, S, So.

Colin Taylor, RS, Sr.

Matt Johnson, OH, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have an exceptional group of hard working young men who have put in a lot of work in the offseason. It’ll be fun watching them put that work ethic into this season and see them shine. I’m honored and proud to be part of these young men’s lives.”

6. Snow Canyon Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tyse Madsen (second year).

2024 record: 10-17 (sixth in Region 9 with a 4-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Hurricane, 3-1, in the 4A first round.

Key players to watch:

Isaac Jaster, Outside/Middle, Jr.

Nathan Harris, Outside, So.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a pretty solid season.”

7. Dixie Flyers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Makayla Robinson (second year).

2024 record: 2-23 (seventh in Region 9 with a 0-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Jordan, 3-0, in the 4A first round.

Key players to watch:

Dennis Soli, OPP, Sr.

Bronco Emmerson, MH, Sr.

Gage Wanless, OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “Our boys have improved a ton and have worked hard on the offseason. I can’t wait to see all of their effort pay off.”

1. Jordan Beetdiggers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Shay Ballard (first year).

2024 record: 18-11 (first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain View, 3-0, in the 4A second round.

Additional info not provided.

2. Murray Spartans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Allan Mount (first year).

2024 record: 14-9 (tied for second in Region 10 with a 9-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 3-1, in the 4A second round.

Key players to watch:

Alex Cushing, Libero, Sr.

Daniel Haskell, Setter, Jr.

Alex Beckstead, Outside Hitter, Jr.

Coach comment: “We did well as a team in region last year, but failed to do much in the State playoff. Our returning players are excited to improve our results in both Region and State. We have a few new players that are stepping up in a big way this preseason and I’m excited to see their contribution to the team.”

3. Cottonwood Colts

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jean Sutterfield (second year).

2024 record: 7-8 (fourth in Region 10 with a 7-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 3-1, in the 4A first round.

Additional info not provided.

4. Park City Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Damon (first year).

2024 record: 17-11 (tied for second in Region 10 with a 9-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian, 3-0, in the 4A second round.

Additional info not provided.

5. Hillcrest Huskies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Laura Roth (second year).

2024 record: 1-18 (seventh in Region 10 with a 1-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

Additional info not provided.

6. Tooele Buffaloes

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cole Snyder (second year).

2024 record: 6-14 (sixth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 3-1, in the 4A first round.

Key players to watch:

Ryan Frederickson, OH, Sr.

Opeta Harrington, Opp, Sr.

Marcus Malmgren, L, Jr.

Eric Snyder, S, Jr.

Michael Brandt, MB, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited to have many returning players this year. Many have been diligent in working all summer and through the school year. We expect to have a significant increase in performance on the court.”

7. Stansbury Stallions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Troy Green (second year).

2024 record: 4-11 (fifth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Park City, 3-1, in the 4A first round.

Additional info not provided.

1. Ridgeline Riverhawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Paul Warren (second year).

2024 record: 21-8 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 3-2, in the 4A second round.

Additional info not provided.

2. Sky View Bobcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Treva McUne (first year).

2024 record: 16-12 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Logan, 3-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Jacob McUne, MB/OH, Sr.

Krew Stevens, OPP/OH, Sr.

Bearett Jackman, OPP/OH, Jr.

Hayden Davis, S/OH, So.

Coach comment: “It’s such an exciting time to be a part of Utah high school boys volleyball. Every year, we get more and more boys playing and the competition level just keeps rising. I think State is wide open at all levels. I can’t wait for this season to begin.”

3. Logan Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Preston Howe (second year).

2024 record: 24-5 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Pine View, 3-2, in the 4A semifinals.

Key players to watch:

Aidan Kent

Zack Merrill

Josh Merrill

Bart Balling

Coach comment: “We’re confident we’ll have a successful season. This is the second year of volleyball, not the inaugural. We’re looking to repeat our success from last year.”

4. Green Canyon Wolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Johnathan Timpke (first year).

2024 record: 13-15 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Provo, 3-0, in the 4A first round.

Key players to watch:

The whole team

Coach comment: “We’re excited to get going for year two.”

5. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Caden Finley (second year).

2024 record: 4-20 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Murray, 3-0, in the 4A first round.

Key players to watch:

Lincoln Stahle, OH, So.

Langdyn Brown, OH, Sr.

Breckan Jessup, L, So.

Noah Estey, L, Jr.

Brixton, OH, So.

Noah Pruden, MB, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited for Round 2! Word has gotten out about the great sport of volleyball for these boys and it has been wonderful watching it grow in just the past year. Exciting things are to come from Mountain Crest this season.”

6. West Field Longhorns

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mitzi Stewart (first year).

First-year school.

Additional info not provided.

7. Bear River Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Erika Bywater (first year).

2024 record: 0-12 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

Key players to watch:

Jason Ashby, OH, So.

Tyler Christensen, Setter, Jr.

Austin Palmer, Middle, So.

Hayden Woolley, Middle, Jr.

Coach comment: “These players have been working incredibly hard since last year’s inaugural season. This commitment has really helped develop their skills, and I’m confident that we’ll see significant improvement in the upcoming season. We’re eager to take what’s been learned and continue to build on it. I believe we’ll be much more competitive and are committed to being successful on and off the court.”