The 2025 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new softball coaches in 2A this year: Bailee Trapp (Altamont), Steve Nielson (Wayne), Dekota Kraushaar (Pinnacle) and Tyree Baird (Kanab).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. San Juan Broncos

Head coach: Mike Bowers (fourth year).

2024 record: 15-11 (second in Region 2A Central with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Parowan in 2A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 9.3 rpg (No. 10 in 2A)

2024 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Khatira Keith, P, Jr.

Sadie Cosby, 1B, Sr.

Madden Perkins, C/OF, Jr.

Morgann Mcpherson, 2B/OF, Jr.

Lizzie Palmer, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of returning starters who work hard and improve each year.”

2. Duchesne Eagles

Head coach: Kyle Grant (fourth year).

2024 record: 24-7 (first in Region 2A Central with a 14-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by South Sevier in 2A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 11.4 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.3 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Chezney Farnsworth, 2B, Sr.

Bailee Reese, OF, Sr.

Kira Grant, SS/P, Jr.

Lorisa Mower, P/INF, Jr.

Kamee Larsen, INF, Jr.

Jessa Farnsworth, OF, Jr.

Claire Anderton, C/INF, So.

Prezley Farnsworth, INF, So.

Madi Larsen, OF/INF, So.

Brecklyn Skewes, OF/INF, So.

Key newcomers:

Lexie Davenport, UT, Jr.

Kendall Betts, P/INF, Fr.

Jacoy Farnsworth, UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to the start of another softball season. We believe that we will be very competitive in a very tough 2A classification. The girls and coaches are hungry to get going and try to make another run at it.”

3. Grand Red Devils

Head coach: Brook Shumway (12th year).

2024 record: 14-9 (fourth in Region 2A Central with a 8-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Parowan in 2A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.3 rpg (No. 9 in 2A)

2024 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 5 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Hope Shumway, P/SS, Sr.

Chloe Byrd, P/SS/C, So.

Key newcomers:

Taylin McCurdy, IF, So.

Dani Hirschfeld, C/IF

Kaiya Moore, C/OF, So.

Coach comment: “Excited for the new season. After starting seven freshman last year, we gained a ton of experience that we feel will very beneficial this year.”

4. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

Head coach: Josh Ha’o (second year).

2024 record: 13-14 (third in Region 2A Central with a 10-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Duchesne in 2A second round.

2024 offense: 9.7 rpg (No. 8 in 2A)

2024 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Maile Ha’o, IF

Khora Marker, CF

Rylee Bartholomew, P

Shae King, C

Kirsten Bartholomew, IF

Mazie Hunt, P

Elladee Jensen, OF

Maddie Pratt, IF

Key newcomers:

Mollie Barney, UT

Tayler Anderson, IF

Peyton Heath, IF

Dawdree Olsen, OF

Kemree Madden, IF

Bonnie Marker, OF

Lanie Hansen, IF

Coach comment: “We are excited to get into another season of softball. We are building a winning culture and focusing on team chemistry this year. With solid and great team players putting in the work, we’re anticipating a great 2025 season.”

5. North Summit Braves

Head coach: Mike Garver (third year).

2024 record: 2-10 (second in Region 2A North with a 2-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by Wayne in 2A play-in game.

2024 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 15 in 2A)

2024 defense: 17.7 rpg (No. 17 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Savannah Windhorst, SS, Sr.

Trinity Rigby, 1B/C, Jr.

Kendrick Comer, P/OF, Jr.

Emma Jasenovic, 2B/P, Jr.

Coach comment: “New region with many good teams! We will have our work cut out for us. Real opportunity to improve.”

6. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

Head coach: Kathy Howa (32nd year).

2024 record: 2-9 (third in Region 2A North with a 0-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 0.263898.

2024 postseason: 1-0 record, eliminated by Panguitch in 2A play-in game.

2024 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 4 in 2A)

2024 defense: 18.5 rpg (No. 19 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Emma Hare, Sr.

BB Earl Comeros, Sr.

Rebecca Miles, Sr.

Phoebe LaBelle, Sr.

Brooke Brown, Sr.

Jane Borst, Jr.

Mackenzie Boyer, Jr.

Sophie Cheng, Jr.

Emery Liebermann, So.

Key newcomers:

Ruby Rosh, Jr.

Coach comment: “Building with a new group.”

7. North Sevier Wolves

Head coach: Aaron Pallesen (second year).

2024 record: 8-17 (fifth in Region 2A Central with a 5-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by South Sevier in 2A first round.

2024 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 13 in 2A)

2024 defense: 13 rpg (No. 16 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Chloe Malmgren, P

Saige Jensen, SS

Addie Quarnberg, C

Key newcomers:

We have some freshman coming in that could very well be impact players.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to a strong competitive season.”

1. Altamont Longhorns

Head coach: Bailee Trapp (first year).

2024 record: 15-7 (first in Region 2A North with a 4-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by South Sevier in 2A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 7 in 2A)

2024 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 6 in 2A)

Coach comment: “I am very excited for my first year with Altamont High School softball. I can’t wait to see how the season goes for us.”

2. Milford Tigers

Head coach: Tyler McMullin (fourth year).

2024 record: 12-16 (sixth in Region 2A South with a 6-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Grand in 2A second round.

2024 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 11 in 2A)

2024 defense: 9 rpg (No. 10 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Kloee Dotson, C/Inf, Sr.

Hadley Griffiths, OF, Sr.

Mckinlee Curtis, OF/SS, Sr.

Gracie Dotson, OF, Sr.

Whitney Wiseman, OF/Util, Sr.

Karsydi Vetsch, 3B, So.

Jaidyn McMullin, P/SS, So.

Paizlee Florence, 2B, Sr.

Emery Acklin, 1B, Sr.

Miley Willden, P/INF

Coach comment: “We’re excited for softball to start this year. We have all nine returning starters coming back this year and we’re excited for the new 1A region this year also.”

3. Wayne Badgers

Head coach: Steve Nielson (first year).

2024 record: 6-14 (sixth in Region 2A Central with a 4-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Gunnison Valley in 2A first round.

2024 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 16 in 2A)

2024 defense: 12.5 rpg (No. 15 in 2A)

4. Panguitch Bobcats

Head coach: Kelly Holman (10th year).

2024 record: 7-12 (eighth in Region 2A South with a 2-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by Altamont in 2A first round.

2024 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 6 in 2A)

2024 defense: 12 rpg (No. 13 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Kadee Harland, SS, Sr.

Katie Hatch, P, Jr.

Lillee Torgersen, C, Jr.

Brooklee Mosdell, OF, Jr.

Olivia Jessop, 2B, Sr.

Hailey Yardley, UT, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Hailey Bangerter, UT, Jr.

Camryn Houston, IF, So.

Sam Larsen, UT, Fr.

Zoie Fife, UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “With several starters from last season and a great group of freshman and other first time players, our team should be very competitive.”

5. Monticello Buckaroos

Head coach: Laici Snyder (third year).

2024 record: 0-17 (eighth in Region 2A Central with a 0-14 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by North Sevier in 2A play-in game.

2024 offense: 0.9 rpg (No. 19 in 2A)

2024 defense: 17.8 rpg (No. 18 in 2A)

6. Piute Thunderbirds

Head coach: Kali Gleave (second year).

2024 record: 7-15 (seventh in Region 2A Central with a 3-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Milford in 2A first round.

2024 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 14 in 2A)

2024 defense: 12.4 rpg (No. 14 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Alayna Severe, P, Jr.

Kenadi King, IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ashlynne Moore, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of new faces this year and my coaching staff and I are excited to see what the upcoming season holds for us.”

7. Pinnacle Panthers

Head coach: Dekota Kraushaar (first year).

First year competing.

Coach comment: “I’m looking forward to this season and seeing what we can build together. Being a new team gives us the chance to set the tone. With hard work, teamwork, and a positive mindset, we have the opportunity to grow, improve, and make every game a chance to learn and compete.”

1. Enterprise Wolves

Head coach: Katye Jones (seventh year).

2024 record: 31-2 (first in Region 2A South with a 15-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 6-1 record, beat Beaver in 2A Championship.

2024 offense: 11.6 rpg (No. 1 in 2A)

2024 defense: 2.8 rpg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

We are returning half of our starting lineup with strength in the OF/behind the plate. We expect them to be key contributors again this year.

Key newcomers:

Our key newcomers will be a mixture of solid freshmen as well as the upperclassmen that have been through the program/know what to except/how to work hard.

Coach comment: “We lost our senior pitcher, which are big shoes to fill. We have a couple other promising pitchers that will need to step up to fill those shoes.”

2. South Sevier Rams

Head coach: Elle Woolsey (third year).

2024 record: 21-7 (second in Region 2A South with a 12-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Beaver in 2A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 5 in 2A)

2024 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

We’re fortunate to have 7-8 talented, hardworking contributors returning this season, bringing experience, dedication and a strong work ethic to the team. Their commitment and teamwork set the foundation for our success, and we know they’ll continue to push themselves and each other to new heights. With their leadership and passion, we’re looking forward to a season full of growth, determination and exciting moments.

Key newcomers:

Our newcomers bring a fresh energy to the team, with their youth, feisty attitude and hunger to compete creating the perfect combination to push us forward. Their determination/eagerness to prove themselves will elevate the intensity in every practice and game, challenging everyone to step up. With their fearless mindset and drive to succeed, they add an exciting dynamic that will only make our team stronger this season!

Coach comment: “We’re looking forward to the upcoming season, with a lot of returning talent to the team! With a strong group of dedicated, hard-working players, we anticipate great energy, growth, and plenty of exciting moments. While we’ll miss the one who isn’t returning, we’re confident that this season will be filled with determination, teamwork, and, most importantly, a lot of fun.”

3. Beaver Beavers

Head coach: Dallen Bradshaw (fourth year).

2024 record: 21-12 (third in Region 2A South with a 11-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Enterprise in 2A Championship.

2024 offense: 10.7 rpg (No. 3 in 2A)

2024 defense: 6.5 rpg (No. 7 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Brindee Carter, P, Sr.

Tylee Marshall, OF, Sr.

Kimber Oakden, 2B, Sr.

Danzee Bradshaw, C/ SS, Jr.

Jerzee Beaumont, SS, So.

Lily Wright, CF, So.

Key newcomers:

Lizzy Robinson, 3B, Jr.

Ainsley Brown, OF, Jr.

Kabella Low, P/1B, So.

Braylee Carter, P, So.

Jazi McMullin, UT, So.

Aspyn Evans, middle IF, So.

Arikka Anderson, UT, So.

Gracee Hutchings, OF, So.

Lexie Hafen, UT, Fr.

Taylee Ashworth, 3B/1B, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited and building momentum coming off a very strong second place finish at the state tournament with some major key players returning humble and hungry.”

4. Parowan Rams

Head coach: Adam Burton (second year).

2024 record: 17-9 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 10-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by South Sevier in 2A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 12 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 3 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Taytem Allen, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ryann Robinson Fr.

Coach comment: “Bigger bats.”

5. Millard Eagles

Head coach: Blaine Burraston (fifth year).

2024 record: 8-16 (fifth in Region 2A South with a 6-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by South Sevier in 2A second round.

2024 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 17 in 2A)

2024 defense: 11.1 rpg (No. 12 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Maggie Stephens, CF, Jr.

Maren Davies, 2B, Jr.

Emily Stephenson, 3B, Jr.

Gracie Stephenson, P/IF, Jr.

Brooklin Reid, DP, Sr.

Macie Wade, P/IF, So.

Jansie Chlarson, C, So.

Savannah Turner, 1B, So.

Key newcomers:

Brynlee Deem, IF, Fr.

Josie Aleman, P/IF, Fr.

Berkley Stephens, C/UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are very young but bring back a good amount of varsity experience with seven returning starters from a year ago. 2A is full of good softball teams and it will be a battle all year long to see who comes out on top.”

6. Kanab Cowboys

Head coach: Tyree Baird (first year).

2024 record: 7-13 (seventh in Region 2A South with a 5-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Parowan in 2A second round.

2024 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 18 in 2A)

2024 defense: 9.4 rpg (No. 11 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Taylor Janes, 1B, Sr.

Savannah Hulet, 2B/OF, Sr.

Gracie Jensen, SS, Sr.

Lindsey Cornell, 2B. Sr.

Heidi Marshall, CF, Jr.

Emma Maddux, OF, Jr.

Tessa Vater, C OF, So

Jaycee Latham, P 1B, So

Leah LAplant, C SS, So

Liza Roger, P 3B, So

Taityn Spute, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Railey Lofing, 3B, Sr.

Daria Tanaseychuk, Sr.

Brielle Gubler, P, Fr.

SaDae Swapp, P, Fr.

EssiKate Ray, field. Fr.

Marisa Jensen, 3B. Fr

Coach comment: “A lot of potential for growth. I hope we can get these girls confident on the field as a team.”

7. Water Canyon Wildcats

Head coach: Alli Farrar (third year).

2024 record: 0-19 (ninth in Region 2A South with a 0-16 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by Piute in 2A play-in game.

2024 offense: 0.8 rpg (No. 20 in 2A)

2024 defense: 21.5 rpg (No. 20 in 2A)

