Grantsville Cowboys pitcher Payten Bytheway (24) throws the ball during the 3A softball semifinals against the Emery Spartans at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The 2025 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new softball coaches in 3A this year: Daniel Luke (Emery), Haley Roberts (Morgan), Jen Uresk (ALA), Camillia Moore (Judge Memorial) and Darryl Felix (Summit Academy).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Emery Spartans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Daniel Luke (first year).

2024 record: 22-7 (third in Region 12 with a 10-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Grantsville in 3A Championship.

2024 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 9 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 3 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Kali Jensen, SS

Kallee Lake, P

Kate Nielson, OF

Tailynn Minchey, 2B

Kaitlyn Thomas, OF

Rheagan Rhoten, P/C

Coach comment: “We are replacing five seniors from last season and are going to need some juniors and sophomores to step up to compete well this year.”

2. North Sanpete Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Landon Bailey (eighth year).

2024 record: 20-10 (tied for first in Region 12 with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Emery in 3A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 11 in 3A)

2024 defense: 3 rpg (No. 1 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Shea Rawlinson, P/IF, Sr.

Alivia Madsen, OF, Sr.

Mylee Cook, IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Rylee Stewart, C, So.

Kaecee Johnson, P/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get this season going. We lost some strong seniors from last year but we have a talented group of girls who are looking forward to step in and fill those gaps. We hope our tough region and nonregion schedules will prepare us to be competitive in May.”

3. Carbon Dinos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kirt Nunley (fifth year).

2024 record: 20-12 (tied for first in Region 12 with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by North Sanpete in 3A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 13 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.1 rpg (No. 2 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Danica Adams: P, 2B, Sr.

Sage Vea: 1B/P, Sr.

Shayla Penovich: UT, Jr.

Kennlee Kennedy: UT, Jr.

Brailee Peterson: IF, P, So.

Aleece Ardohain: UT, So.

Key newcomers:

Sienna Alderson: C, UT, Jr.

Alexa Jones: C, UT, Jr.

Andee Wood: 1B/3B, Jr.

Bella Simkins: 1B, So.

Coach comment: “I believe this year’s team will have some growing pains. We only have two seniors. We will be pretty young. We don’t have a lot of pitching, which in years past, we’ve had a lot of it. Even though we are young, we have some players that have worked in the off season to improve.”

4. Canyon View Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Hailee McDonald (third year).

2024 record: 16-12 (fourth in Region 12 with a 9-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by Carbon in 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 7 in 3A)

2024 defense: 6.7 rpg (No. 8 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Elli John, P, Sr.

Savanna Hutchings, C, Sr.

Alina Sluder, 2B, Sr.

5. Manti Templars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Belinda Osborn (third year).

2024 record: 10-18 (fifth in Region 12 with a 6-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by South Summit in 3A second round.

2024 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 12 in 3A)

2024 defense: 10.2 rpg (No. 13 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Juab Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Austin Soper (third year).

2024 record: 13-11 (sixth in Region 12 with a 5-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Providence Hall in 3A second round.

2024 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 10 in 3A)

2024 defense: 8.9 rpg (No. 11 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Dusti Draper, IF, Sr.

Austyn Lewis, OF, Sr.

Livia Topham, IF/P, Sr.

Madi Blankenagel, OF, Sr.

Bailee Benson, P/IF, Sr.

Mollie Blankenagel, IF, Soph.

Key newcomers:

Hattie Corry, OF, Sr.

Jaleigh Burton, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited about the group of athletes we have this year. We have a good mix of experienced players and some young talent who are ready to step up and make an impact. We’re excited for the season and grateful for the continued support from our families, fans, and the Juab community.”

7. Richfield Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Janell Johansen (fifth year).

2024 record: 5-18 (tied for seventh in Region 12 with a 1-13 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Morgan in 3A first round.

2024 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 15 in 3A)

2024 defense: 10 rpg (No. 12 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Macie Barton, C, Sr.

Jerzy Moon, 3, Jr.

Kaydence Busk, 1, Sr.

Kolbi Viers, P, Jr.

Jaycee McKinlay, OF, Jr.

Sydnei Christensen, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Mataiya Murray, P, Fr.

Addison Stewart, C, Fr

Coach comment: “This season we have a lot of returning players as well as some great incoming freshmen. We are going to continue to improve and we will be able to compete well this year.”

8. Delta Rabbits

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Janey Bloomfield (second year).

2024 record: 6-18 (tied for seventh in Region 12 with a 1-13 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Juan Diego in 3A first round.

2024 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 18 in 3A)

2024 defense: 13.1 rpg (No. 16 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Joslyn Christiansen, SS, Jr.

Jaylie Taylor, 3B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Fallon Johnson, C, OF, Fr.

Harper Bloomfield, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited this year. We have pitchers that have been working so hard in the off season. We are a young team, but we are getting better and better.”

1. Grantsville Cowboys

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tony Cloward (sixth year).

2024 record: 18-10 (first in Region 13 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 5-1 record, beat Emery in 3A Championship.

2024 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 4 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 4 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

We are returning many starters, consisting of mostly juniors who were part of a young lineup last year.

Elise Smith, 2B, Sr.

Renn White, OF, Sr.

Hayden Bytheway, P/1B, Jr.

Payten Bytheway, P/1B, Jr.

Kira Hart, C, Jr.

Eden Ressel, SS/3B, Jr.

Saydee Thornton, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gracie Holm, P/OF, Sr.

Gharity Remick, IF, Jr.

Addi Durfee, OF, Jr.

Brynlee Anderson, P/1B/3B, So.

Coach comment: “We are thrilled to bring back a strong core of upperclassmen this season. With many returning starters, primarily juniors who gained valuable experience as part of a young lineup last year, this group has grown both in skill and confidence. Their dedication in the offseason has been evident and they are eager to represent our program once again, building on the success that we achieved last year.”

2. Union Cougars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Evah Taylor (10th year).

2024 record: 10-16 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Carbon in 3A second round.

2024 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 16 in 3A)

2024 defense: 8 rpg (No. 9 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Kadyn Kettle, 1B, Sr.

Liv Forster, OF, Sr.

Haylee Moynier, P, Jr.

Teddy Oleen, OF, Jr.

Rylee Nebeker, 2B, Jr.

Mollee Rasmussen, 3B/C, Jr.

Ailey Burgess, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Very excited, this season comes with experienced players and strong pitching.”

3. Morgan Trojans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Haley Roberts (first year).

2024 record: 18-10 (third in Region 13 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Providence Hall in 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 8 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 5 in 3A)

Coach comment: “We have quite a few returners and some spirited newcomers. Our girls work hard.”

4. South Summit Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cody Bowen (19th year).

2024 record: 19-8 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Grantsville in 3A second round.

2024 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 3 in 3A)

2024 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 6 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Tosh Louder, P, Sr.

Emma Broadbent, 1B, Sr.

Brinley Stapleton, C, Sr.

Malia Olson, OF, Sr.

Mariah Bowen, IF, Sr.

Jayvien Clegg, IF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Adeline Aste, UT, Jr.

Keianna Ghirardo, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Returning six starters from last year and looking to have a great season. Good senior leadership and an experienced group of players will make for a good competitive team. Excited to get started.”

5. Ogden Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brogan Poll (fourth year).

2024 record: 5-15 (fifth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by South Summit in 3A first round.

2024 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 17 in 3A)

2024 defense: 10.7 rpg (No. 14 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Aracely DeLeon, SS, Sr.

Kenzie George, INF/P, Sr.

Jill Wood, INF/P, Jr.

Mia Sugimoto, OF, Sr.

Capri Colvin, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Hazel Nadolski, INF/P, Fr.

Sophia, INF, Fr.

Cassidy Wardell, UT, So.

6. Ben Lomond Scots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jamie Phippen (fourth year).

2024 record: 4-14 (sixth in Region 13 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by ALA in 3A play-in game.

2024 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 14 in 3A)

2024 defense: 18.2 rpg (No. 18 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Ivy Gallegos, OF, Sr.

Elliot Hauser, IF, Sr.

Aleia Huff, IF, Sr.

Araceli Gallegos, IF, So.

Aniyah Gomez, P, So.

Breannah Lamere-Alvarado, P/INF, So.

Key newcomers:

Ailin Gonzalez, IF/OF, So.

McKynlee Cavalli, P, So.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a great season with a young team. We only have a few seniors on the team this year and a large sophomore class. Our goal is to continue to work together to get better every day in every way. We are in a very tough region that only pushes us to work hard, learn quick, and want it more.”

1. Providence Hall Patriots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Johnson (second year).

2024 record: 16-8 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 7-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by North Sanpete in 3A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 10.2 rpg (No. 2 in 3A)

2024 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 7 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Maddy Johnson, SS, Sr.

Alysa Marcek, C, Sr.

Hailey Lenz, 1B, Sr.

Nena Garcia, P, Sr.

Taycee Metts, P, So.

Mariah Garcia, UT, So.

Baylie Julian, UT, So.

Aubrey Beckstead, C, So.

Kix Isakson, CF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We should have a strong team this season and make another good showing at state.”

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Andrew Sedillo (second year).

2024 record: 10-7 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 7-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Canyon View in 3A second round.

2024 offense: 11.1 rpg (No. 1 in 3A)

2024 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 10 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Returning all varsity starters.

Key newcomers:

Sarah Scott, UT, Sr.

Oaklee Thomas, UT, Jr.

Coach comment: “Excited for the season.”

3. American Leadership Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jen Uresk (first year).

2024 record: 5-10 (third in Region 14 with a 4-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Juab in 3A first round.

2024 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 6 in 3A)

2024 defense: 13 rpg (No. 15 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Jacklynn Huff, C

Kit Burnside, P

Karyssa Johnson, 1B

Ryan Hiss, SS

Key newcomers:

Macee Kelsey, P, IF

Coach comment: “Hopeful.”

4. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Camillia Moore (first year).

2024 record: 5-14 (fourth in Region 14 with a 2-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by Delta in 3A play-in game.

2024 offense: 9.7 rpg (No. 5 in 3A)

2024 defense: 14.3 rpg (No. 17 in 3A)

Coach comment: “Returning seven of our nine starters; looking forward to the growth we’ve had.”

5. Summit Academy Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Darryl Felix (first year).

2024 record: 0-11 (fifth in Region 14 with a 0-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by Ogden in 3A play-in game.

2024 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 19 in 3A)

2024 defense: 21.1 rpg (No. 19 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Lilianna Egler, P, Sr. (Capt.)

Addison Lanier

Brealeigh Garcia

Audrey Druce

Madi Casper

Gabi Moreno

Kaylee Luttio

Sarah Haymore

Samantha Farnsworth

Baylee Wilde

Key newcomers:

Maddisyn Christensen

Sekoia Nostrom

Coach comment: “We are excited about the new season. We have as an all new coaching staff we hope to bring a newfound energy and enthusiasm to the team. We are getting back to basics and plan to work hard!”