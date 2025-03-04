Ridgeline’s Anne Wallace celebrates while running the bases in the 4A softball state finals game against Desert Hills at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The 2025 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new softball coaches in 4A this year: David Koontz (Cedar City), Matt Robbins (Dixie), Nick Hardy (Snow Canyon), Kelly Russell (Tooele), Emilee Erickson (Mountain Crest) and Amanda Koford (West Field).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Payson Lions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Makenzie Simons (4th year).

2024 record: 16-8 (first in Region 8 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Bear River in 4A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 9 in 4A)

2024 defense: 6 rpg (No. 11 in 4A)

Coach comment: More importantly than wins and losses, we are going to build a team culture of support, respect, and trust. We’re going to be there for each other, lift each other up, and celebrate each other’s accomplishments. We are going to be a family, both on and off the field. Because when we have that kind of bond, we’re unstoppable.

2. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jeremiah Adams (4th year).

2024 record: 12-9 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Cedar in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 9.6 rpg (No. 5 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 17 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kelci Gingras, P/SS, Sr.

Maddison Young, C, Sr.

Kadance Pope, OF, Sr.

Ava Duncan, OF/IF, Sr.

Tia Wilkins, OF/IF, Sr.

Kaleah Sao, 3B, Jr.

Shalie Lang, P/SS, Jr.

Olivia Lott, IF/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kale’a Nakayama, OF/UT, Fr.

Easley Bennett, 1B/UT, Fr.

Coach comment: We are really excited about this group, we have five returning seniors. We Return everyone from last year. We also gained a lot of young new freshman and are looking forward to them making names for themselves, we are fortunate to get young Talent that we have been waiting for.

We can’t wait to get the season going, we have been putting in the work and looking forward to seeing where we stand.

3. Uintah Utes

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Maddy Keel (2nd year).

2024 record: 12-10 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Orem in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 7 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7 rpg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kayla Olsen, SS/C, Jr.

Kynlee Bristol, 2B, Jr.

Kenadee Mcalister, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Rylee Miller, C, Sr.

Taya Miller, 3B/SS, So.

Lynlie Hall, P/1B, Fr.

Hannah Morrow, P/3B/1B, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season. We have a lot of returning players and some very talented young athletes joining the program this season. We are excited to get to work and see how much the girls can accomplish.

4. Orem Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Pablo Valdez (8th year).

2024 record: 11-13 (fourth in Region 8 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 9.3 rpg (No. 8 in 4A)

2024 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 18 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Hannah Maylett, CF, Sr.

Sadie Groneman, SS, So.

Cheyanne Wells, C, So.

Kiley Hoshnic, P, Jr.

Andlie Allen, UT, So.

Key newcomers:

Camber Hancock, UT, So.

Coach comment: This is a very dynamic team that will mix speed and power up and down the line up. Alongside solid pitching and defense, Orem High has a very competitive team returning.

5. Mountain View Bruins

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Shawn Herring (3rd year).

2024 record: 7-14 (fifth in Region 8 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Timpanogos in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 18 in 4A)

2024 defense: 12 rpg (No. 21 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Callie Huff, 3B, Sr.

Haylee Krug, 2B, Sr.

Brinlee Gillman, P, Sr.

Emily Telford, RF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kaylee Heinze, C, Jr.

Saralynn Hair, CF, Fr

Lucy Clark, SS, Fr

Coach comment: A lot of new young talent.

6. Provo Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Abby Wilson (4th year).

2024 record: 0-16 (sixth in Region 8 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 1.7 rpg (No. 26 in 4A)

2024 defense: 17.6 rpg (No. 26 in 4A)

Coach comment: We are excited to see some strong players this year to support our program. This season, we’re committed to growth —learning from every game, practice, and challenge we face. Our focus is on building a team that supports each other, competes with integrity, and puts in the work every day.

1. Desert Hills Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Heidi Taylor (6th year).

2024 record: 25-6 (first in Region 9 with a 12-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 45749 record, Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A Championship.

2024 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2024 defense: 3 rpg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Payten Benson, C, Sr.

Lulu West, P, Jr.

Riley Greene, SS, Jr.

Jojo Sparks, CF, Sr.

Sierra Dennison, OF, Sr.

Jayla Ybright, 3B, Jr.

Bailey Lee, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sienna Foster, Inf, Jr.

Kamri Yergensen, OF, Jr.

Samantha Spencer, Inf, So.

Kathryn Peterson, Inf/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a lot of returning players which will help us be competitive early. We do have some big positions to fill but we believe they are up for the task. Hoping for a fun and competitive season.

2. Cedar City Reds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: David Koontz (1st year).

2024 record: 21-8 (second in Region 9 with a 9-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 13 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 8 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Sadie Parson, Sr., P

Shaylee Johnson, Sr., OF/SS

Kaitlin Bulloch, Sr., 1B

Coach comment: I’m really excited as we had an excellent year in 2024 and almost all our girls are returning.

3. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Marshall Askland (3rd year).

2024 record: 15-13 (fourth in Region 9 with a 6-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Hurricane in 4A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 4.9 rpg (No. 19 in 4A)

2024 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Gracee Stucki, Sr., P

Sophie Staheli, Sr., SS

Addilyn Brinkerhoff, Sr., 1B

Emma Leishman, Sr., C

Abbey Morris, Sr., OF

Paige Tuckfield, So., UT/OF

Nyah Snyder, Jr., OF

Key newcomers:

Jordyn Cluff, So., P

Andie Atkin, Jr., 3B

Maylee Dunkley, So., 2B

Jacelyn Larson, So., 2B

Isabelle Baird, So., UT/OF

Coach comment: We are very excited for this coming season. With the 5 seniors this year and a number of the younger players in the program who will contribute we’re looking to improve on our success from last year.

4. Hurricane Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Hirschi (2nd year).

2024 record: 18-11 (fifth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Cedar in 4A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 11 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5 rpg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Lizzy Horsley, 1B, Sr.

Faith Fuller, C/INF, Sr.

Austin Terry, P/OF, Sr.

Anna Lee, 2B, Sr.

Ashlyn Hirschi, P/INF, So.

Ruby Seely, SS, So.

Key newcomers:

Addi Lauritzen, UTIL, So.

Bella Hoover, OF, Sr.

Kaylee Clyde, UTIL, Fr.

Nala Alton, P/1B, Fr.

5. Snow Canyon Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nick Hardy (1st year).

2024 record: 19-9 (third in Region 9 with a 8-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Bear River in 4A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 14 in 4A)

2024 defense: 3.2 rpg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Tyeci Fuller, C, Sr.

Maycee Smith, P/1B, Sr.

Alyssa Staheli, SS, Sr.

Jenny Zapata, CF, Sr.

Alli Beckstrom, 2B, So.

Key newcomers:

Marianna Acuna, OF, So.

Falynn Randall, UT, Fr.

Victoria Carson, P/1B, So.

Jaci Gough, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We are returning 5 starters from last year and have a great group of Seniors who have stepped up and shown great leadership in the offseason. We also have a group of talented underclassman that will step up and contribute this season. The players have put a lot of work in during the offseason and we are looking to compete for a region championship again this year. Region 9 is going to be tough this year and very competitive. We are looking forward to a great season.

6. Pine View Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Donald Glover (5th year).

2024 record: 2-19 (tied for sixth in Region 9 with a 1-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.9 rpg (No. 22 in 4A)

2024 defense: 14.6 rpg (No. 22 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kylie Carpenter C/SS, Jr.

Genevieve Evans C/SS, Jr.

Reese Gustin, OF, Jr.

Kaylee Rowley OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Nely Brinagh,1B, Jr.

Kam Sullivan, UTL, Fr.

Coach comment: We will hit and play great defense. I have a resilient group that will keep fighting until it’s over.

7. Dixie Flyers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Robbins (1st year).

2024 record: 6-20 (tied for sixth in Region 9 with a 1-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Logan in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.7 rpg (No. 24 in 4A)

2024 defense: 9.9 rpg (No. 19 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Morgan Staheli, P/SS. Jr.

Eliza Kesterson, 1B/3B. Jr.

Kassidy Bennett, CF. So.

Key newcomers:

Taylor Wastlund, C. Fr.

Layla London, SS/P. Fr.

Brenlie Phelps, P. Fr.

Coach comment: Dixie has undergone some changes with an entirely new coaching staff. With that being said we couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming season. With only one returning Senior and a couple juniors we are a young team with a very talented freshmen class coming in. We have high hopes for this season and look to make some noise in the region.

1. Murray Spartans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Rob Winterhalder (2nd year).

2024 record: 16-9 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Hurricane in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 3 in 4A)

2024 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 13 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Tooele Buffaloes

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kelly Russell (1st year).

2024 record: 17-10 (third in Region 10 with a 8-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Bear River in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 9.6 rpg (No. 4 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 7 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Hunter Culley, C, Jr.

Olivia Nelson, IF, So.

Lyric Nelson, IF, Jr.

Bella Pacheco, C/IF, So.

Key newcomers:

Paizlee Wall, C/OF, Fr.

Kenni Molgard, P, So.

Jaelyn Woods, P, So.

Natalya Carlos,IF, Fr.

Coach comment: We are very young this year with no seniors. I believe we will be competitive even with this young team. Only 3 varsity starters have returned, and I have a few who did see some varsity time, but I lost 2 veteran pitchers from last year and my two pitchers this year didn’t really see any varsity time last year and they are only sophomores.

3. Stansbury Stallions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bridget Clinton (16th year).

2024 record: 15-7 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 6 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Tessa Baker, SS, Sr.

Maris Hess, OF, Sr.

Zada Maddera, P, Sr.

Anaiya Rogers, OF, Sr.

Kairi Rowand, P, Sr.

Bonnie Barnett, C,Jr.

Bryn Jones, P, Jr.

Savannah Merritt, 2B, Jr.

Kadence Spires, OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Shae Arriola, OF, So.

Jade Evans-Brown, P, So.

Vaohai Fonua, OF, So.

Coach comment: We return extremely strong this season, losing only losing 2 seniors to graduation. We have a great amount of depth on our roster this season with a very talented group of upperclassmen. I’m expecting great things for our veterans as well as the new comers to our program.

4. Cottonwood Colts

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Natalie Wonnacott (4th year).

2024 record: 3-14 (tied for fifth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 20 in 4A)

2024 defense: 16.4 rpg (No. 25 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Hillcrest Huskies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Anthony Ricci (4th year).

2024 record: 14-10 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 10.5 rpg (No. 2 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 6 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Park City Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ashley Manusos (2nd year).

2024 record: 2-13 (tied for fifth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Tooele in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.9 rpg (No. 23 in 4A)

2024 defense: 15.5 rpg (No. 24 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Jordan Beetdiggers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Babinski (5th year).

2024 record: 2-17 (tied for fifth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Murray in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.3 rpg (No. 21 in 4A)

2024 defense: 14.8 rpg (No. 23 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Megan Eccles, Sr., P/SS

Kimani Archibeque, So., P/SS

Kate Judd, Sr., OF/3B

Nani Archibeque, Jr., 1B/OF

Coach comment: We are an improving program that gives the girls a rewarding experience on and off the field.

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Michael Anderson (9th year).

2024 record: 30-1 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 7-0 record, Beat Desert Hills in 4A Championship.

2024 offense: 10.7 rpg (No. 1 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.2 rpg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Anne Wallace, C/IF, Sr.

Brielle Gardiner, P, So.

Olivia Nielson, 1B/3B, Sr.

Kylie Jorgensen, SS, Jr.

Kennedy Dahlke, C/IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ava Hess, OF, Jr.

Jerzee Jensen, OF, Jr.

Ava Buttars, C/IF, Jr.

Kendyllee Jensen, P/OF, Jr.

Elzie Hollingsworth, IF, Fr.

Avery Lamont, P/1B, Fr.

Oaklee Richards, P/3B, Fr.

Coach comment: We are coming off such a solid year and yet it feels like we are starting over again. Winning is hard. We have lost a significant amount of talent and it will be difficult to replace the offensive production from last year’s five seniors. Anne and Bri will have to shoulder a lot of the load. They are two players that have risen to the challenge in the past and we expect that they will again. Olivia, Kylie, and Kennedy will need to take off from last year and all seem more than ready. Many others like Ava Hess, Jerzee, Kendyllee, and Ava Buttars will need to hit the ground running and compete quickly and fill significant roles. Because we will be young we are going to need Freshman like Elzie, Oaklee, and Avery to play older than they are. This is a team that feels like they want more and are never satisfied, almost chomping at the bit, ready to compete.

2. Bear River Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jordan Theurer (2nd year).

2024 record: 18-10 (second in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 16 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.4 rpg (No. 5 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Bella Douglas, UT, Sr.

Luci Roche, C/IF, Sr.

Aubree Fry, OF, Sr.

Kate Wilson, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Marley Tisdol, UT, So.

Allie Aoki, C, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited to welcome back a big core of our team! We return a big group of seniors who are competitive and hardworking followed by talented younger classmen who will continue to build our program.

3. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Emilee Erickson (1st year).

2024 record: 10-16 (fifth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 15 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 16 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Dani Alexander, OF, Sr.

Izzy Laughery, 1B/OF, Jr.

Sage Walker, P/INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Allee Carlston, UTL, Fr.

Ashley Holyoak, UTL, Fr.

Coach comment: Thrilled to kick off the season with a fresh group of girls. It’s going to be an exciting year full of learning and growing.

4. West Field Longhorns

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mandy Koford (1st year).

First-year school

Returning contributors:

Rylee Andreasen, OF, Jr.

Azylee Sessions, OF, Jr.

Kam Bell, IF, Jr.

Ella Doxey, UT, Sr.

Brylee Leatherwood, SS, Jr.

Hailee Ellsworth, UT, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cambree Pierson, P, So.

Brinklee Hadley, P/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: Being a first-year school, we are excited to make a name for ourself and our community.

5. Sky View Bobcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Amanda Robinson (8th year).

2024 record: 14-12 (tied for third in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Payson in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 17 in 4A)

2024 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Cassidy Coleman, 2B, Sr.

Chloe White, SS/RHP, Sr.

Kaylee Eskelson, CF, Sr.

Rylie Beakstead, 1B, Sr.

Avaree Haramoto, RHP/SS, So.

Eliza Birman, 3B, So.

Key newcomers:

Brylee Andrus, C/3B, So.

Teagan Batt, C/2B/OF, So.

Micali Harvey, 2B/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: As a staff we are excited for the 2025 season. We have been working hard in the off season to prepare for spring. We have quite a few returning varsity starters combined with some great young talent. We are looking forward to a great year.

6. Logan Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kim Laing (3rd year).

2024 record: 13-11 (tied for third in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 9 rpg (No. 10 in 4A)

2024 defense: 6.7 rpg (No. 14 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Cambree Cooper, P Jr.

Miley Allen, C, So.

MJ George, IF, So.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to a great season returning all players from last season.

7. Green Canyon Wolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tristin Evans (2nd year).

2024 record: 1-19 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 4A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Sky View in 4A Regionals.

2024 offense: 2.9 rpg (No. 25 in 4A)

2024 defense: 11.3 rpg (No. 20 in 4A)

Coach comment: We are going to come out looking better than anyone would ever expect!