The 2025 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new softball coaches in 5A this year: Miranda Hernandez (Bonneville), Darby Freeland (Bountiful), Ashley Hobbs (Alta) and Willis Sosi (West).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. West Jordan Jaguars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: McHailee Danner (second year).

2024 record: 15-10 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Box Elder in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Taylorsville Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kjera Miranda (second year).

2024 record: 16-7 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by West Jordan in 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 10 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Megan Sterzer, SS, OF, Sr.

Jaelene Zapata, 3B, Sr.

Tiana Hansen, OF, P, C, Sr.

Demi Miller, OF, So.

Karli Brown, OF, 3B, Jr.

Aleya Wagner, P, OF Jr.

Amari Aguila, OF/1B, So.

Key newcomers:

Aspen Christensen, 1B/OF, Fr.

Hayde, OF, Fr.

3. Cyprus Pirates

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Rick Quinn (second year).

2024 record: 15-12 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by West Jordan in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.3 rpg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Bree Garcia, P, Sr.

Addie Winn, C, Sr.

Calee Sharp, SS, Sr.

Frankee Kelsch 3B, So.

Key newcomers:

Abbie Hurtado, P, Fr.

Kalina Pena, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We will be a good mix of returning upperclassmen and some exciting freshmen.”

4. Kearns Cougars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Paul Lovata (third year).

2024 record: 8-12 (fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Viewmont in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.9 rpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Granger Lancers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mark Wood (fifth year).

2024 record: 4-21 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 24 in 5A)

2024 defense: 13.8 rpg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Daniella Armstrong, P, Sr.

Pianola Tua’one, SS, Sr.

Jaquelyn Kuntzsch, OF, Sr.

Haylie Harper, 3B, Jr.

Angelia Naeata, OF, Jr.

Mia Hernandez, C, So.

Key newcomers:

Alyiana Arriaga, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a great season this year. We have a lot of returning players that have started as freshmen and have grown a lot. Our student athletes always have great attitudes and I can’t wait to show the softball community what makes Granger great.”

6. Hunter Wolverines

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Heather Carlson (10th year).

2024 record: 9-13 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Springville in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 15 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kinsley Lawrence, Sr., P

Lexi Olson, So., C

Jordyn Napoles, Jr., SS

Loiana Iongi, So., UT

Key newcomers:

Sydni Miller

Leila Aiono

1. Box Elder Bees

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brian Merrill (sixth year).

2024 record: 24-6 (second in Region 5 with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 4 in 5A)

2024 defense: 3.9 rpg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kennadie Blackmer, P/DH, So.

Kailee Hall, OF, So.

Lucy Braegger, P, Jr.

Brooke Richards, C, Sr.

Alexis Hales, IF, Sr.

Jenna Marble, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Maclee Willard, UT, Jr.

Quincey Lish, OF, Jr.

Lucy Griffen, IF, So.

Izzy Mason, IF, So.

Coach comment: “I believe this will be a good season for Box Elder. We have a lot of returning talent and should compete well in all games.”

2. Bountiful Redhawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Darby Freeland (first year).

2024 record: 27-5 (first in Region 5 with a 13-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Springville in 5A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 8 in 5A)

2024 defense: 2.3 rpg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Ella Miller, P, Sr.

Claire Yates, IF, Sr.

Isabeau Hoff, IF, Sr.

Kamryn Rasmussen, UT, Jr.

Aspyn Danner, C, So.

Key newcomers:

Ava Howe, IF, Fr.

Dylan Carpenter, P/UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “Excited to build on the past years of Bountiful softball. We have a great senior group coming back and excited for our underclassmen to compete for positions. We have a competitive nonregion schedule this year that will challenge us.”

3. Clearfield Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kamie Hoggan (third year).

2024 record: 11-15 (fourth in Region 5 with a 7-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Wasatch in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 22 in 5A)

2024 defense: 6.5 rpg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jenna Lloyd, P, Sr.

Brynn Nichols, C/1B/3B, So.

Addyson Haddock, CF, So.

Key newcomers:

Skylar Davis, SS, Fr.

Lyla Leonhardt, C, Fr.

Coach comment: “Young talent coming in with a seasoned pitcher. Great group of girls.”

4. Northridge Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Casey Kap (seventh year).

2024 record: 5-17 (tied for sixth in Region 5 with a 4-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 23 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.5 rpg (No. 18 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kaydence Chournos, 3B, Sr.

Kaylee Shireffs, OF/P, Jr.

Berklee Larsen, OF, Jr.

Jayden Anderson, 1B, Sr.

Aubrie Solomon, P, Jr.

Makaybree Nay, IF/OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Madisyn LeCour, IF/OF, So.

Cassidy Green, C/OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “Very excited we are returning eight starters. There is a lot of maturity coming back.”

5. Bonneville Lakers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Miranda Hernandez (first year).

2024 record: 16-7 (third in Region 5 with a 10-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Olympus in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 3 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kaylee McAfee, Sr., SS, 2B, 3B

Rylee Jones, Sr., P, 2B, 1B

Peyton Johnson, Sr., P, 1B

Ellee Summers, Jr., 2B, C, SS

Vanessa Reyes, Jr., 2B

Andie Elmer, Jr., 3B, LF

Whitney Richards, So., 2B, SS

Marley Chournos, So., CF, LF

Madilyn DeGroot, So., 1B

Key newcomers:

Mylie Miera, So., SS, 3B

Janessa Gomez, So., 3B, SS

Samantha Mills, So., C, SS

Dani Elmer, Fr., RF, LF

Coach comment: “We are excited for this year, we will be a young team but have some amazing returning talent. We should compete well and we look forward to the season ahead.”

6. Viewmont Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bree Lopez (third year).

2024 record: 10-15 (fifth in Region 5 with a 6-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 13 in 5A)

2024 defense: 10.2 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Roy Royals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Steph Mark (eighth year).

2024 record: 5-19 (tied for sixth in Region 5 with a 4-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by West in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 18 in 5A)

2024 defense: 12.2 rpg (No. 23 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

8. Woods Cross Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Casey Plowman (eighth year).

2024 record: 2-17 (eighth in Region 5 with a 0-14 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 4.7 rpg (No. 25 in 5A)

2024 defense: 15.6 rpg (No. 27 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Audrey Ayala, UT, Jr.

Savannah Juggert, C/P, Jr.

Tina Tuakiapimahu, UT, Jr.

Rylee Feller, IF, Jr.

Kaylee Moen, OF, Jr.

Ashlynn Nelson, IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bree Benson, P, Fr.

Katelyn Hall, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Really looking forward to this season. We have some key players coming back and adding some new ones.”

1. Olympus Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Haylee Eskelson (second year).

2024 record: 18-10 (first in Region 6 with a 12-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 14 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4 rpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Charlie Turner, P, Sr.

Adi Comer, CF, Sr.

Eliza Johnson, SS, Sr.

Allisson Robles, C, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this season with the talent our team has to offer. We are pushing for a three-peat region title this year and expect to get deeper into the playoffs than we did last year.”

2. West Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Willis Sosi (first year).

2024 record: 11-9 (second in Region 6 with a 9-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Taylorsville in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 11 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.5 rpg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Mele Langi, OF/P, Sr.

Jerzy Tapusoa, OF, Sr.

Sina Langi, C/OF, Jr.

Angelys Tapusoa, 1B/3B, So.

Janayah Young, P/UT, So.

Key newcomers:

Chloe Allen-Gibby, C/OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to another season of developing and helping our athletes grow in the game. We have seven returners, including two seniors. We are a very young Varsity team but we are confident that our returners will step up, lead, and come together as a team.”

3. Alta Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ashley Hobbs (first year).

2024 record: 8-12 (fourth in Region 6 with a 5-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Cedar Valley in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 6 in 5A)

2024 defense: 10.9 rpg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Allee Curby, C, Sr.

Brielle Watson, OF/IF, So.

Addyson Brownell, First base, Jr.

Emery Pettitt, P/3B, So.

Anabel Velador, 2B/ SS, Sr.

Danica Doyle, P/SS/OF, Jr.

Monserrat Romero, IF/OF, Sr.

Mattie Scow, IF/OF, Jr.

Abigail Carpenter, IF/OF, So.

Jocelyn Taylor, IF/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bailey Thompson, 3B/OF, Fr.

Hannah Hilton, C/3B/1B, Fr.

Ariella Godwin, P/First base, Fr.

Charly Ballstaedt, OF/C, Fr.

Taylor Johnson, IF/OF, So.

Harper Compton, IF, Fr.

Aeva Romero, P/IF, Fr.

Madysen Oliver, IF/OF, Fr.

Zhara Hanson, IF, So.

Coach comment: “We have a great mix of young talent and strong potential this season. The energy and work ethic these girls bring to the field every day are exciting to watch. We’re focused on growth, development, and coming together as a team, and we can’t wait to see how they rise to the challenge.”

4. Brighton Bengals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Eddie Romero (second year).

2024 record: 9-17 (third in Region 6 with a 7-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Hunter in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 21 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.1 rpg (No. 17 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Alison Nikolaus, P, 1B, Sr.

Dalila Romero, C, Sr.

Audrey Fleckenstein, CF, Sr.

Olivia Issowits, 3B, OF, Sr.

Leah Tomlinson, 2B, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cynthia Knowlton, SS, OF, Fr.

5. East Leopards

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tony St. Hilaire (seventh year).

2024 record: 6-11 (fifth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Cyprus in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 10.7 rpg (No. 2 in 5A)

2024 defense: 13.4 rpg (No. 24 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Amaiah Garcia , LHP, OF Sr.

Kiley Griggs, SS, RHP Jr.

Tara Villata, C, OF Sr.

Coach comment: “Pitching has worked hard in the offseason to be more consistent. Will need some young players to work hard and build confidence as the season progresses. Looking to improve on last year’s playoff qualification.”

6. Skyline Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Russ Jessop (10th year).

2024 record: 6-13 (sixth in Region 6 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 13.4 rpg (No. 1 in 5A)

2024 defense: 14.9 rpg (No. 26 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Highland Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Christin Barnes (fourth year).

2024 record: 0-17 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 26 in 5A)

2024 defense: 18.2 rpg (No. 28 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Hanna Schultz, IF, Sr.

Makayla Eicholtz , P/OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Mayra Castillo, UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a good core or players this year along with some new players that have never played. I think we will have a competitive team this year.”

1. Spanish Fork Dons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Natalie Jarvis (sixth year).

2024 record: 30-3 (first in Region 7 with a 12-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 7-1 record, beat Springville in 5A Championship.

2024 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 5 in 5A)

2024 defense: 2.1 rpg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jade Romero, SS, Sr.

Lia Higginson, CF, Jr.

Audrey Overturf, LF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Anaca Olsen, P, Jr.

Libby Warner, 2B, Jr.

Brinklee Zeeman, C, Jr.

Kambria Orton, C, So.

Paizley Bowman, P, Fr.

Emily Evans, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “As the new softball season approaches, excitement is in the air! With only a few players returning from last season’s championship team, the spotlight shines on Jade Romero, our sole senior. Known for her leadership, Jade is ready to guide the team to new successes. This year, we are also welcoming an enthusiastic group of young players eager to make their mark. We’re excited to see the immediate impact they will bring to our program. Here’s to another thrilling season ahead.”

2. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kalab Stokes (10th year).

2024 record: 21-9 (third in Region 7 with a 8-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Bountiful in 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.2 rpg (No. 7 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 6 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Springville Red Devils

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jill Thackeray (12th year).

2024 record: 27-7 (second in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 5-2 record, eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A Championship.

2024 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 12 in 5A)

2024 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Tyler Haveron, SS, Sr.

Allyx Haveron, P/1B, Jr.

Brooklynn Richardson, P, Sr.

Jaz Ciliezar, OF, Jr.

Kalia Sjoberg, OF/C, Jr.

Morgan Fairbourne, 2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ava Brunger, 3B/P, Sr.

Kaleimai Akiona, C, Sr.

Sami DeLlamas, OF, Jr.

Mary Finalyson, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re really excited about what’s ahead for our team this year. We’ve got a lot to build on from last season, and the players have been working hard in the offseason to get ready. It’s going to be fun watching this group of returning players and newcomers come together. We’re looking forward to the year ahead.”

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Sam Vidal (second year).

2024 record: 13-15 (tied for fifth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Box Elder in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 16 in 5A)

2024 defense: 6.4 rpg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Ellie Leatham, 1B, Sr.

Lexi Jensen, C/OF, Sr.

Jeslyn Collins, 2B, Jr.

Centry Lundberg, P/OF, Jr.

Brenley Keele, P/1B, Jr.

Kui Wolfgramm, OF/IF, Jr.

Eva Okusi, SS/C, So.

Makaylie Lundberg, OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Danica Everts, UT, Sr.

Makaylee Barnes, P/OF, So.

Coach comment: “I feel really good about this upcoming season! We lost 3 big contributors to graduation, but we have a strong core of players returning. We will be a strong and competitive team that I feel can make a deep run in the playoffs. The girls have been hard at work this offseason in the weight room and on the field with their respective club teams. We had a great fall and we look forward to seeing what we can do in our last year in 5A.”

5. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Avery Leckie (fourth year).

2024 record: 11-15 (fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 20 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7 rpg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kyla Donegan, P/SS, Jr.

Gracie Jensen, P/1B, Jr.

Izzie Groneman, 3B, Jr.

McClain Carter, CF, Jr.

Brinley Cherrington, C, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are very excited for this season. Our girls have gained the confidence they need to do really well this year.”

6. Wasatch Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Morgan Smith (sixth year).

2024 record: 7-21 (tied for fifth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Bountiful in 5A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.9 rpg (No. 27 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Halle McNaughtan, P, Jr.

Brylee Smith, SS, Jr.

Liana Jones, C, Sr.

Mali Evans, C/3B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Chloe Bell, P, Fr.

7. Timpview Thunderbirds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Heather Evans (second year).

2024 record: 5-16 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Olympus in 5A Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.7 rpg (No. 28 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.9 rpg (No. 22 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.