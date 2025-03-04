Riverton’s Jaydan Bushman runs under her teammates' arms on her way back into the dugout after hitting a home run in the game against Pleasant Grove in the semifinals of the high school 6A softball championship at the Valley Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Riverton won the game 16-5 and will advance to the championship.

The 2025 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new softball coaches in 6A this year: Liz Bennett (Fremont), Mercedes O’Connor (Weber), Sara Park (American Fork) and Derek Briggs (Lone Peak).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Davis Darts

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Todd Street (sixth year).

2024 record: 19-7 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 9 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Hadlee Isaacs, 3B, Sr.

Libby Miller, OF, Sr.

Katie Klaumann, 1B, Sr.

Chloe Peery, OF, Jr.

Jewel Korth, SS, Jr.

Serena Roth, P, Jr.

Cambell Christensen, P, So

Adelyn Turpin, 2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Nora Sunderland, OF, Fr

Riley Jaques, C, Jr.

Ella Nielson, 1B/P, Jr.

Alivia King, C, So.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a great year of softball at Davis. The girls have worked very hard and show improvement. If we can remain humble and hungry, we can have a great year.”

2. Syracuse Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kelly Anderson (18th year).

2024 record: 9-12 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Davis in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 6 in 6A)

2024 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Jazmine Prathan, SS, Sr.

Grace Thomas, 3B, Sr.

Olivia Harker, 2B, Sr.

Brooklyn Sackolwitz, 1B, Sr.

Jaidyn Franco, C, Sr.

Olivia Brown, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Eryn Hamblin, C, So.

Avarie Floto, P, So.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to the start of the season. Return a lot of experienced players in the field, not a lot experience in the circle. We need to help our young pitcher with good defense and timely hitting.”

3. Fremont Silverwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Liz Bennett (first year).

2024 record: 13-7 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Herriman in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 4 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Jessie Broadbent, 1B, Sr.

Savannah Palmatier, SS, Sr.

Saige Steele, CF, Sr.

Adelaide Johnson, P, Jr.

Brooklyn Himelright, C, Jr.

Aly Tobias, 2B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Tylee Worrall, OF, Sr.

Kenadee Dabb, OF, Sr.

Cara Henry, 3B, Jr.

Coach comment: “I am a brand new coach for Fremont this year but we have a lot of returning players and should have a strong team.”

4. Weber Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mercedes OConnor (first year).

2024 record: 10-13 (third in Region 1 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Fremont in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Coach comment: “This season, the expectations I have are to celebrate our achievements, confront challenges, and wholeheartedly enjoy the journey as we strive toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions.”

5. Farmington Phoenix

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Haleigh Mortensen (third year).

2024 record: 9-13 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2024 defense: 8.1 rpg (No. 13 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Lola Ogzewall, Sr., UT

Ruby Andrus, Jr., UT

Brooklyn Wright, Sr., INF

Morgan Rogers, Jr., OF

Jacie Nielson, SO, OF

Key newcomers:

Meghan Fields, FR, P/1B

Lill Tophman, FR, P/Utl

Hadley Crowley, FR, INF

Jane Frey, FR, OF

Taylor Adams, FR, INF/P

Coach comment: “We are excited to grow and hit stride this year.”

6. Layton Lancers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kiley Crockett (11th year).

2024 record: 3-18 (sixth in Region 1 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2024 postseason: record, did not qualify in 6A.

2024 offense: 3.3 rpg (No. 18 in 6A)

2024 defense: 10.5 rpg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Megan Child, OF, Sr.

Lexie Himle, P, Jr.

Macie Clark, IF, Jr.

Olivia Woodall, OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Serenity Overton, UT, So.

Nora Morrow, P, So.

Ryleigh Neweu, UT, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get started, we were very young last season with a total of 17 freshmen and sophomores! Our future is bright.”

1. Riverton Silverwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Whitley Haimin (second year).

2024 record: 27-5 (first in Region 2 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 7-1 record, beat Bingham in 6A Championship.

2024 offense: 10.9 rpg (No. 2 in 6A)

2024 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Aspen Roberts, CF, Sr.

Brooke Tacke, C, Sr.

Baylee Martinez, 3B, Sr.

Camryn O’Farrell, CF, Sr.

Maycee Madsen, SS, Sr.

Taylor Jones, CF, Sr.

Kenzie Anderson, MIF/OF, Jr.

Maggie Hamblin, 1B/IF, Jr.

Peyton Sanchez, P, Jr.

Addi Thompson, C, So.

Jaydan Bushman, SS, So.

Kenley Haaga, OF, So.

Londyn Rentmeister, 2B/IF, So.

Zoe Hazlett, OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Alee Boulden, OF, Sr.

Lindsey Strieby, P, So.

Bre Mackay, 3B/IF, Fr.

Grace Leary, SS/IF, Fr.

Kaelyn Flynn, P/MIF, Fr.

Lexi Huntley, P/MIF, Fr.

Sadie Cannon, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to work with our amazing program, coaching staff, and talented student-athletes. While we’ve graduated some key players, we’re thrilled to have a roster filled with strong returners and impressive newcomers, making us one of the most stacked teams in the state. Our culture is second to none and we’re excited to continue our success and achieve great things together. We’re ready for 2025.”

2. Bingham Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mikki Jackson (29th year).

2024 record: 23-7 (tied for second in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 5-3 record, eliminated by Riverton in 6A Championship.

2024 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Brecka Larson, P, Sr.

Rian Howland, C, Sr.

Brooklynn Fogg, CF, Sr.

Shyann Banasky 3B, Sr.

Gracelyn Lemke, LF, Sr.

Zalia Carrillo, RF, Sr.

Kamrie Cowley, P, Sr.

Brenna Cowley, SS, Jr.

Jenna Thomas, 2B, Jr.

Kenzie Turner, 3B, So.

Key newcomers:

Kava Haioli, UT, Jr.

Blakley Bunkall, C/UT, Fr.

Kendra Hintze, P/UT, Fr.

Lily Gritton, P/3B, Fr.

Shanley Wyner, C/OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “With a talented and experienced senior class supported by strong contributors in each of the younger classes, Bingham is excited to hit the field. We are experienced but continually improving. Our competitive region and nonregion schedule will challenge us and drive our growth as the season unfolds. There’s a lot to be excited about with BingTeam25 and we are eager to get the 2025 season rolling.”

3. Herriman Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Heidi McKissick (12th year).

2024 record: 23-6 (tied for second in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Bingham in 6A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 11.2 rpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

McKenzie Quintero, OF, Sr.

Keira Rodriguez, SS, Sr.

Kinlee McDermaid, UT, Sr.

Maddy Maxfield, 1B, Sr.

Sofia Lancaster, UT, Jr.

Ayvree Egelund, UT, Jr.

Ashlyn Beratto, P, So.

Sierra Prescott, P, So.

Aspyn Hawes, OF, So.

Sammy Nelson, 3B, So.

Key newcomers:

Peyton Poleki, UT, So.

Remi Gasser, C, So.

Ashlyn Caver, UT, So.

Hadlie McKell, OF, So.

Brightyn McDermaid, C, So.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to start the season! We have many returning players, including our four senior leaders: Maddy Maxfield, Kinlee McDermaid, Mckenzie Quintero, and Keira Rodriguez, who are significant contributors. Despite having a young pitching staff with Ashlyn Beratto (So), Sofia Lancaster (Jr), and Sierra Prescott (So), they bring valuable experience from last year. Our lineup is strong from top to bottom, making us a powerful threat both offensively and defensively.”

4. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Andre Ashton (sixth year).

2024 record: 14-11 (tied for fourth in Region 2 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 11 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Red Brooks, P, Sr.

Brooklyn Van Renselaar, OF, Sr.

Tatyana Toala, OF, Sr.

Chloe Tycksen, OF, Sr.

Mya Ordiway, IF, Sr.

Sydney Lambert, P, Jr.

Kelli Christiansen, IF, Jr.

Avery Rawlins, IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Several players who are in the mix. Excited to see who fills a role.

Coach comment: “We are excited for another Sentinel softball season! Our group is motivated and ready to go. Go Sentinels.”

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Will Yazzie (second year).

2024 record: 12-13 (tied for fourth in Region 2 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Lehi in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.1 rpg (No. 12 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Clarissa Hotton, CF, Sr.

Danica Moss, UT, Sr.

Kennedy Jennings, P, Jr.

Bryton Dawes, P, Jr.

Averi Yazzie, SS, So.

Key newcomers:

Sadie Stringham, OF, 1B, Fr.

Cicely Fessler, C, INF, Fr.

Kenzley Mangum, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “Develop and prepare to compete at a high level.”

6. Corner Canyon Chargers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kathy Meyers (second year).

2024 record: 7-18 (sixth in Region 2 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Herriman in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2024 defense: 11.6 rpg (No. 17 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

1. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Leslie Young (eighth year).

2024 record: 23-8 (first in Region 3 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Riverton in 6A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 3 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Aniston Norton, SS, Sr.

Keslie Draney, P/3B, Sr.

Maile Larsen, C/2B, Sr.

Maya Parry, OF/3B, Sr.

Grace Norman, OF/util, Sr.

Lainee Erickson, OF, Sr.

Allyson Young, 2B/3B, Jr.

Maya Pawelek, 1B/P, So.

Mary Severe, OF, Jr.

Sadie Soelberg, 2B, Jr.

Mailey Gillen, 1B, Jr.

Olivia Barnes, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Courtney Sheriff, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of returning talent. We know what it takes and we are well prepared for another great run. I’m looking forward to it.”

2. Westlake Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nikki Fitting (third year).

2024 record: 14-14 (third in Region 3 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 8 in 6A)

2024 defense: 6.1 rpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Ryan Pead, SS, Sr.

Lexi Hilton, 2B, Sr.

Maddy Buckley, C, Sr.

Addi Conder, 3B, Jr.

Brilynn Attebery, P, Jr.

Kinzie Bailey, OF, Jr.

Audrey Sherman, OF, Jr.

Claire DuBois, OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Emmri Chuchran, C, UT, Fr.

Devi Tuivai, P, IB, Fr.

Lynlee Sperry, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have so much talent that is returning, and we have some great new talent coming in this year. I am very excited to see how our season goes.”

3. Lehi Pioneers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tim Kennedy (11th year).

2024 record: 22-9 (second in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Herriman in 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 10 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Sophie Bliss, CF, Sr.

Kenzie Grose, 2B, Sr.

Lizzie Hatch, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Liv Davies, OF, So.

Abbi Harroun, P, So.

Cam Wassmer, Inf, So.

Allyx Navares, C, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are fairly young with only three returning seniors. We expect to be competitive.”

4. Skyridge Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tyler Plewe (fourth year).

2024 record: 7-16 (fourth in Region 3 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Bingham in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 15 in 6A)

2024 defense: 6.5 rpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Abbie Ellis, 1B/OF, Sr.

Peyton Hall, 2B, Sr.

Aliyah Atcitty, UT, Sr.

Maylee Walston, P/OF, Jr.

Kaylie Power, 3B, Jr.

Hudson Ford, SS/CF

Key newcomers:

Callie Baker, P, So.

Awtumn Lorenzo, C, Fr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited for another season full of opportunities to learn and grow through hard work and dedication.”

5. American Fork Cavemen

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Sara Park (first year).

2024 record: 6-19 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Riverton in 6A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 3.6 rpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2024 defense: 10.4 rpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Kennedy McKinney, SS, Sr.

Mazie Walters, P, Jr.

Mia Walters, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Andi Gardner, OF, Fr.

Sarah Jensen, Util, Fr.

Eleni Lisonbee, P/Util, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have some great returners and have young talent coming in.”

6. Lone Peak Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Derek Briggs (first year).

2024 record: 2-17 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 4.2 rpg (No. 16 in 6A)

2024 defense: 13.1 rpg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Maggie Nelson, S

Clara Gourley, P

Key newcomers:

Sadie Hancock, Fr.

Maci Koch, So.

Coach comment: “We’re young, hope to compete in every game.”