Utah players gather around women's basketball head coach Gavin Petersen during the Utes' 77-60 win over Colorado at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

The University of Utah received a $14 million estate gift from an anonymous donor that will be used to form an endowment and support the university’s women’s athletics programs, the school announced Tuesday.

It’s the second significant donation in recent years that is earmarked for use within Utah women’s athletics, joining a $6 million donation from Harriet and Leo Hopf.

The anonymous donor was inspired by the Hopfs’ generosity, according to the school.

“On behalf of our entire department, I’d like to express my sincere gratitude for this transformational legacy gift in support of our women’s sports programs,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement.

“Future generations of students will benefit and be enriched in profound ways by the generosity and investment from this amazing donor, and we are forever grateful.”

With the combined $20 million in donations for women’s sports, the school will launch the Crimson Club Legacy Society, which “honors individuals and families who contribute to the development of such excellence by leaving the ultimate legacy for University of Utah student-athletes, coaches and athletic programs through charitable estate gifts,” per the school.