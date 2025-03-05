The American Heritage Patriots and the Rowland Hall Winged Lions play for the 2A soccer championship at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The 2025 high school boys soccer season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new boys soccer coaches in 2A this year: Jose Milla Garcia (American Heritage), David Newman (St. Joseph), Bryan Russ (APA West Valley), Dallin Steinman (Merit Academy), Josh McMorris (Wendover) and Jaxon Christenson (Gunnison Valley).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Intermountain Christian Lions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Sam Begg (fifth year)

2024 record: 8-4 (second in Region 2A Central with a 6-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Waterford, 3-0, in the 2A Second Round

2024 offense: 3.7 gpg (No. 5 in 2A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 5 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Jonah Walters, DM

Eli Squire, AM

Steele Winner, CB

Coach comment: “Looking forward to competing and maintaining our positive momentum.”

2. APA West Valley Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bryan Russ (first year)

2024 record: 4-3 (fourth in Region 2A Central with a 3-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by American Heritage, 2-1, in the 2A Quarterfinals

2024 offense: 3.7 gpg (No. 4 in 2A)

2024 defense: 5.1 gpg (No. 18 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Wasatch Academy Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Anthony Monticello (third year)

2024 record: 6-6 (third in Region 2A Central with a 3-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by American Heritage, 8-0, in the 2A Second Round

2024 offense: 4.1 gpg (No. 3 in 2A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Kai Monticello, Midfield, Sr.

Karan Murari, Defense, Sr.

Noah Allen, Forward, So.

Owen Measom, Midfield, Sr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to a wonderful year with a very diverse and international team.”

4. Freedom Prep Academy Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Garfield (second year)

2024 record: 2-8 (sixth in Region 2A Central with a 1-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by St. Joseph, 10-1, in the 2A Second Round

2024 offense: 2 gpg (No. 15 in 2A)

2024 defense: 4.2 gpg (No. 17 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Merit Academy Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dallin Steinman (first year)

2024 record: 11-5 (first in Region 2A Central with a 7-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Rowland Hall, 8-1, in the 2A Second Round

2024 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 1 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.3 gpg (No. 14 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nick Lopez (fourth year)

2024 record: 3-11 (fifth in Region 2A Central with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by ALA, 10-0, in the 2A First Round

2024 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 19 in 2A)

2024 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 11 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Christopher Trejo (captain), FWD, M, D, Sr.

Teegan Scharp (captain), FWD, M, D, Jr.

Pedro Flores (captain), FWD, M, D, GK, Jr.

Alexander Schultz, D, SWEP, So.

Kasen Bryan, M, D, Jr.

Anthony Navarro, Cuenca, FWD, M, D, So.

Christopher Echavarria, FWD, M, Jr.

Alejandro Reyes, Ruiz, FWD, M, Jr.

Dominic Trujillo, M, Jr.

Carlos Reveles, M,D, Sr.

Killian Pollock, FWD, M, Sr.

William Phillips FWD,GK, Jr.

Ian Patino, FWD, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Landen Lopez (captain), GK, D, Fr.

Keaton Bambrough, FWD, M, D, Fr.

Shahidullah Fahim, FWD, M, Jr.

Clark Guzman, M, D, Fr.

Ryder Hill, FWD, M, D, Fr.

Oscar kebker, FWD, M, Fr.

Tanner Larsen, FWD, M, D, Fr.

Fernando Medina, Ramirez, FWD, M, D, Fr.

Franco Negrete, FWD, M, D, GK Fr.

William Reiner, FWD, M, D, Fr.

Alfonso Romo, FWD, M, D, Jr.

Gavin Scharp, FWD, D, Fr.

Elias Mercado Vazquez, FWD, M, D, Fr.

Ariel Ramirez, FWD, M, D, Fr.

Isaac Flores Cervantes, FWD, M, D, So.

Coach comment: “We have 13 players returning this season. We were able to keep all our leaders from last season. We have add large group of 12 freshmen and some other players as well. We have added some much needed depth to our roster. This group is going to surprise all of people! We are very excited for this season.”

7. Telos Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Conant (first year)

2024 record: 1-6 (sixth in Region 2A Central with a 1-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Merit Academy, 11-2, in the 2A First Round

2024 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 13 in 2A)

2024 defense: 6.3 gpg (No. 20 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

8. Wendover Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh McMorris (first year)

2024 record: 0-9 (seventh in Region 2A Central with a 0-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Millard, 5-0, in the 2A First Round

2024 offense: 0.4 gpg (No. 22 in 2A)

2024 defense: 6.4 gpg (No. 21 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Jared Guzman, Defense, Jr.

Andres Gomez, Midfield, Jr.

Cesar Magallanes, Defense, Sr.

Angel Ortiz, Midfield/Defense, Sr.

Saul Pena, Midfield/Defense, Jr.

Angel Mendoza, Striker/Wing, Jr.

Armando Rodriguez, Striker, So.

Key newcomers:

Emmanuel Ortiz, Fr.

Daniel Iujan, Fr.

Davian Iujan, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to compete this spring! The boys love soccer and love being able to represent our town! You can expect Wendover to compete every match and be extremely tough.”

1. American Heritage Patriots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jose Milla Garcia (first year)

2024 record: 11-3 (second in Region 2A North with a 5-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Rowland Hall, 0-0 (9-8), in the 2A Championship

2024 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 8 in 2A)

2024 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 6 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Maeser Prep Lions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dustin Simmons (15th year)

2024 record: 11-6 (third in Region 2A North with a 4-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by American Heritage, 3-0, in the 2A Semifinals

2024 offense: 3 gpg (No. 6 in 2A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Jack Stevenson, Midfield, Sr.

Nate Bowler, Midfield, Jr.

Kale Garner, Defense, Jr.

Tim Hadfield, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Caleb Chavez, Striker, So.

Joe Memmott, Midfield, So.

Tyler Reedy, Striker, So.

Coach comment: “We’ve had a couple of really strong seasons, and we’re going to be relying on our experienced players to make a deep run in the state tournament.”

3. St. Joseph Jayhawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: David Newman (first year)

2024 record: 11-4 (first in Region 2A North with a 6-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Rowland Hall, 2-1, in the 2A Semifinals

2024 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 7 in 2A)

2024 defense: 0.4 gpg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Alex Hernandez, FW, So.

Matthew Hooslyn, MF, Jr.

Devin Zumani, GK, So.

Coach comment: “We will be a young team with a lot of promise and a good spirit.”

4. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Joe Murray (fifth year)

2024 record: 10-6 (fifth in Region 2A North with a 2-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A

2024 postseason: Beat American Heritage, 0-0 (9-8), in the 2A Championship

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 16 in 2A)

2024 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Owen Taylor, Forward, Sr.

Angus Hickman, Defender, Sr.

Noa Fukushima, Defender, Jr.

Fran Fierro, Defender, So.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to integrating new players into the team. This is a group with a lot of potential to do well.”

5. Waterford Ravens

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Judd (second year)

2024 record: 8-7 (seventh in Region 2A North with a 0-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Rowland Hall, 4-0, in the 2A Quarterfinals

2024 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 11 in 2A)

2024 defense: 5.7 gpg (No. 19 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Mateo Privat, Sr., Defender

Declan Bubois, Sr., Keeper

Toby Bookman, Sr., Forward

Murray Gibson, Sr., Midfield

Coach comment: “The Ravens will miss several key players from last year, but they have numerous returning players, and will rely heavily in their depth. The team will likely be young, but there are several key players moving into the varsity squad who are ready to make their mark.”

6. Draper APA Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Lockwood (third year)

2024 record: 7-6 (fourth in Region 2A North with a 3-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by APA West Valley, 3-1, in the 2A Second Round

2024 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 10 in 2A)

2024 defense: 2 gpg (No. 10 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Spencer Headlee, Forward, Sr.

Edwin Revlorio, Midfield, Sr.

Juan Cardona, Midfield, Jr.

Jonathan Ramirez, Midfield, So.

Luka Jovanovic, Midfield, So.

Key newcomers:

Marko Jovanovic, Midfield, Fr.

Esteban Rodriguez, Hamon, Fr.

Antonio Fonsca, Fr.

7. American Leadership Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Juan Gonzalez (third year)

2024 record: 4-7 (sixth in Region 2A North with a 1-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Maeser Prep, 3-2, in the 2A Quarterfinals

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 18 in 2A)

2024 defense: 8.3 gpg (No. 22 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

1. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jaxon Christenson (first year)

2024 record: 10-5 (third in Region 2A South with a 8-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by St. Joseph, 4-1, in the 2A Quarterfinals

2024 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 11 in 2A)

2024 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 3 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Broadie Brock, RW/ST, So.

Adam Jackson, CB, Jr.

Chase Maples, LW, Jr.

Talon Van Dyke, DM, So.

Kyle Keith, CM, So.

Noe Rodriguez, ST/CM, Jr.

Coach comment: “Exciting season with a lot of shoes to be filled by the sophomores and juniors this year.”

2. Millard Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Trejo (fourth year)

2024 record: 10-4 (second in Region 2A South with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Maeser Prep, 6-0, in the 2A Second Round

2024 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 13 in 2A)

2024 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 6 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Grand Red Devils

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Laura Reed (fourth year)

2024 record: 11-3 (first in Region 2A South with a 11-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by ALA, 1-0, in the 2A Second Round

2024 offense: 4.4 gpg (No. 2 in 2A)

2024 defense: 0.4 gpg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Noah Laprade, CM, So.

Dylan Hagemann, Def/Mid, So.

Cristian Gonzalez, MID/S, So.

Preston Packard, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Jonathan Gonzalez, MID, Fr.

Coach comment: “We lost a couple of great seniors, but we have a very strong sophomore class that will easily take up where we left off last year.”

4. Beaver Beavers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Pancho Chavez (ninth year)

2024 record: 7-6 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 7-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Gunnison Valley, 1-0, in the 2A Second Round

2024 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 9 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 12 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Deagan Horner, Sr., FW

Jaxson Lopshire, Jr., DF

Adrian Bentancourt, Jr., DF

Emmett Lurth, So., MF

Coach comment: “At this point it’s hard to say what our team will look like. I do know we will have a young inexperienced team.”

5. South Sevier Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Greg Northrup (second year)

2024 record: 3-12 (tied for fifth in Region 2A South with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Wasatch Academy, 8-2, in the 2A First Round

2024 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 20 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.6 gpg (No. 16 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Peyton Gibson, F

Joseph Elison, M

Dashel Bringhurst, D

Coach comment: “We have a great group of core players returning who are looking for a good season.”

6. San Juan Broncos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jay Jones (eighth year)

2024 record: 1-12 (seventh in Region 2A South with a 1-11 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Waterford, 4-1, in the 2A First Round

2024 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 21 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 12 in 2A)

Coach comment: “We are very excited about this season. We have many great talents returning and many of the team have really improved in the offseason.”

7. Parowan Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tom Carlisle (seventh year)

2024 record: 3-12 (tied for fifth in Region 2A South with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Freedom Prep, 3-1, in the 2A First Round

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 17 in 2A)

2024 defense: 3.5 gpg (No. 15 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Jason Carlisle, Midfield, Sr.

Cody Hulet, Midfield, Sr.

McCoy Leydsman, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Giulio Danieli, Jr., Midfield

Adam Thatcher, Midfield, Fr.

Maddox Jackson, Keeper, So.

Robert Rodriguez, FW, So.

Coach comment: “We will be rebuilding this year after graduating seven seniors last year. However, we have a couple on new exciting younger players including one foreign exchange player.”