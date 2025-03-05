Morgan and Ogden compete in a 3A boys soccer state semifinal at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The 2025 high school boys soccer season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new boys soccer coaches in 3A this year: Paul Baltazar (Ben Lomond), Arthur Klinkenberg (Grantsville), Jesse Henderson (Morgan) and Zac Saunders (Summit Academy).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Manti Templars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Dettinger (second year).

2024 record: 17-1 (first in Region 12 with a 14-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Ogden, 4-1, in the 3A Championship.

2024 offense: 3.6 gpg (No. 3 in 3A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 7 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Luis Ornelas, Forward, Sr.

Vincent Cruz, Forward, Sr.

Rhett Olson, Forward, Sr.

Tommy Bridges, Midfield, Sr.

Parker Anderson, Midfield, Sr.

James Dettinger, Midfield, Jr.

Trace Justesen, Defender, Sr.

Spencer Chidester, Defender, Sr.

Corbin Henry, Defender, Sr.

Taylor Dettinger, Defender, Sr.

Branson Cherry, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jesse Chavez, Forward, Jr.

Easton Vernon, Midfield, Fr

Trace Anderson, Defender, Fr

Tyler Steinfeldt, Forward, Fr

David Peterson, Forward, Sr.

Caspian Bahlmann, Forward/Defender, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are extremely excited for this season to get started. We have a lot of returning players and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish this year.”

2. Carbon Dinos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Cowdell (10th year).

2024 record: 13-3 (second in Region 12 with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Juab, 2-0, in the 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 6 in 3A)

2024 defense: 2.4 gpg (No. 13 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Juab Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Olsen (second year).

2024 record: 11-6 (third in Region 12 with a 9-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Manti, 3-0, in the 3A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 3 gpg (No. 4 in 3A)

2024 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 5 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Nixon Curtis, Forward Jr.

Kash Olsen, Midfield Jr.

Kaele Christensen, Midfield Jr.

Morgan Peay, Defender Sr.

Ethan Roundy, Defender Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brody Salgado, Forward So.

Moises Zermeño, Forward So.

Aiden Albrecht, Defender So.

4. Canyon View Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Steve Newman (third year).

2024 record: 6-9 (tied for fourth in Region 12 with a 6-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by South Summit, 2-1, in the 3A Second Round.

2024 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 16 in 3A)

2024 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 15 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Delta Rabbits

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cory Carroll (second year).

2024 record: 6-9 (tied for fourth in Region 12 with a 6-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Judge Memorial, 6-0, in the 3A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 14 in 3A)

2024 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Patrick Harrison, Forward, Sr.

Gabe Arcadio, Midfield, Sr.

Luke Williams, Forward, Sr.

Heitt Stanworth, defender, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a very exciting young team coming into our program this year with a lot of talented experienced players returning. The future is bright for DHS soccer.”

6. Richfield Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bradley Shaw (fourth year).

2024 record: 4-12 (seventh in Region 12 with a 3-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Morgan, 6-0, in the 3A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 10 in 3A)

2024 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 10 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Jaxson Berrett, mid, Sr.

Aiden Olsen, def/mid, Jr.

Landen Paulson, GK, Jr.

Cason Damron, def, Sr.

Justin Raisor, def, Jr.

Parker Christensen, mid, So.

Cole Johnson, mid, So.

Sam Gonzalez, Mid, So.

Key newcomers:

Lyrik Eckersley, mid, Jr.

Adam Graham, mid, So.

Tanner Olson, F, Jr.

Knox Shaw, Mid, So.

Taylor Dearden, def, So.

Oakley Gardner, def, Jr.

Asher Larsen, def, So.

Coach comment: “Lots of young players eager to compete.”

7. Emery Spartans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Troy Winter (11th year).

2024 record: 4-11 (sixth in Region 12 with a 4-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Juab, 3-2, in the 3A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 13 in 3A)

2024 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 3 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

8. North Sanpete Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jorge Riveros (second year).

2024 record: 3-13 (eighth in Region 12 with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Manti, 6-0, in the 3A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1 gpg (No. 15 in 3A)

2024 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 17 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

1. Ogden Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Todd Scott (10th year).

2024 record: 15-3 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Beat Manti, 4-1, in the 3A Championship.

2024 offense: 4.1 gpg (No. 1 in 3A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 8 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Luis Velasco, Mid, Sr.

Gerardo (Jerry) Esquivel, Mid, Sr.

Matt Browning, Defense, Sr.

Xavier Peregrina, Keeper, Jr.

Jace Rodriguez, Forward, Jr.

Sam Galbraith, Defense/Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Andrew Pierce, Mid, Fr.

Ty Ward, Forward, So.

Coach comment: “We have a pretty young team, mixed with some experienced senior talent this year. We are excited to get this season started.”

2. Morgan Trojans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jesse Henderson (first year).

2024 record: 14-3 (first in Region 13 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Ogden, 1-0, in the 3A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 2 in 3A)

2024 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 16 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Sam Sugden, Sr.

Cody Adams, Jr.

Trace Henderson, Jr.

Ronan Ratchford, Sr.

3. Ben Lomond Scots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Paul Baltazar (first year).

2024 record: 6-8 (third in Region 13 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Juan Diego, 3-2, in the 3A Second Round.

2024 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 7 in 3A)

2024 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 9 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

4. South Summit Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Byron Ames (fourth year).

2024 record: 9-7 (fourth in Region 13 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Morgan, 3-0, in the 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 10 in 3A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 6 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Grantsville Cowboys

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Arthur Klinkenberg (first year).

2024 record: 4-11 (tied for fifth in Region 13 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Ogden, 8-0, in the 3A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 12 in 3A)

2024 defense: 2.5 gpg (No. 14 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Union Cougars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Eldon Brough (third year).

2024 record: 4-11 (tied for fifth in Region 13 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Carbon, 3-1, in the 3A Second Round.

2024 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 9 in 3A)

2024 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 12 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Andrus Jensen, Previously a defender, now a wing, Sr.

Tycen Squire, GK, Jr.

Carlos Estrada, Previously a defender, now a M, So.

Cody Duncan, F, Jr.

Tate Pearson, D/M, Jr.

Brian Pett, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Greyson Morwood, D, FR

Coleman Berlin, M, So.

Donavan Jensen, M/F, FR

Coach comment: “We lost a lot of experienced players to graduation, but are excited about the potential of our young group.”

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kelly Terrell (15th year).

2024 record: 7-8 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 5-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Manti, 2-1, in the 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 5 in 3A)

2024 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 3 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Joe Baca (third year).

2024 record: 7-6 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 5-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Ogden, 5-0, in the 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 8 in 3A)

2024 defense: 0.4 gpg (No. 1 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Bryson Newport, Defender, Sr.

James Fitzpatrick, Midfield, Sr.

Keurik Bare, Forward, So.

Kolin Rasmussen, Midfield/Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Hiroyuki Yokota, defender, Jr.

Keanau LeiFoc, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a young team of talented players, our varsity squad has four seniors so there will be some developmental focus to build our chemistry on the field with the younger players. The goal is to get to the championship.Our programs are developed to make runs to the championship. We believe in the process and we will develop that chemistry throughout the season and we will be ready for the playoff run.”

3. Providence Hall Patriots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Christian McVey (third year).

2024 record: 2-12 (tied for third in Region 14 with a 1-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by North Sanpete, 1-0, in the 3A First Round.

2024 offense: 0.6 gpg (No. 17 in 3A)

2024 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 11 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Cyrus Braithwaite, G, Sr.

Lion Fripo, Midfield, Sr.

Dylan Chapman, Midfield, Jr.

Kyle Rietz, Defender, So.

Key newcomers:

Gray Zaragoza, Midfield, Fr.

Sean Turner, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “Providence Hall returns with a strong core of athletes this season. With the addition of some key players, we are excited and optimistic about a highly competitive year in our region.”

4. Summit Academy Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Zac Saunders (first year).

2024 record: 1-10 (tied for third in Region 14 with a 1-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Richfield, 8-2, in the 3A First Round.

2024 offense: 0.5 gpg (No. 18 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 18 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.