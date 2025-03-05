American Fork and Farmington compete in the 6A boys soccer state championship in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. AF won 1-0.

The 2025 high school boys soccer season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new boys soccer coaches in 6A this year: Brittain Thomas (Farmington), Dave Beus (Weber), Chad Pierson (Bingham), Ahmed Bakrim (Copper Hills), Fode Doumbia (Corner Canyon), Jonas Hartmann (Lehi) and Ben Nilson (Lone Peak).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Farmington Phoenix

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brittain Thomas (first year)

2024 record: 16-2 (first in Region 1 with a 9-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by American Fork, 1-0, in the 6A Championship.

2024 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

2024 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Davis Darts

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dillon Richens (second year)

2024 record: 6-9 (fifth in Region 1 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Pleasant Grove, 4-2, in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Nick Forsyth, GK, Sr.

Kyle Livermore, MF, Sr.

Braxton Passey, DF, Sr.

Kasen Smith, MF, Jr.

Ryder Goodyear, DF, Jr.

Luke Jolley, DF, Jr.

Graidey Arnell, MF, Jr.

Cooper Harwood, DF, So.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to build off of last season.”

3. Weber Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dave Beus (first year)

2024 record: 8-8 (fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by American Fork, 4-3, in the 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

Coach comment: “I am super excited about the upcoming season. I feel like we have a very talented group of players and I am looking forward to seeing what they accomplish as a team.”

4. Syracuse Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Kealamakia (second year)

2024 record: 8-7 (third in Region 1 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Weber, 4-1, in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

2024 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Easton Cragun, MF, Sr.

Anderick Villafaña, MF, Sr.

Gio Fuentes, MF, Jr.

Skyler Orton, Def, Jr.

Wyatt Affleck, For, So.

Key newcomers:

Mateo Gutiérrez, Forward Jr.

Coach comment: “We have an exciting group coming together this year and have an extremely tough schedule. We are going to be tested early and have a great look at the other regions before starting the gauntlet Region 1 presents.”

5. Layton Lancers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Rick Talamantez (31st year)

2024 record: 4-10 (sixth in Region 1 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Farmington, 3-0, in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2024 defense: 2.4 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Crew Hawley, Midfield, Sr.

Edwin Tamoua, Outside Back, Sr.

Rudy Jensen, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “This should be a good year with a solid group of boys returning.”

6. Fremont Silverwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Darren Erwin (third year)

2024 record: 9-6 (second in Region 1 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Davis, 2-2 (3-2), in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Dillon Bruce, MF, Sr.

Wyatt Hadley, Def, Sr.

Cam Graves, Def, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Justin Daniels, M/F, For, Sr.

Coach comment: “I am optimistic about this season and believe we will have another team that will compete for a region championship. We graduated eight seniors last year and lost six more players to the new high school so there will be a lot of players that will need to get acclimated to the pace of varsity. However, we do have a lot of talented players and I am confident that we will be a very competitive team.”

1. Herriman Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Marcello Gasperini (fourth year)

2024 record: 6-9 (fourth in Region 2 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Pleasant Grove, 6-1, in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Avery Price, D, Sr.

Khaler Speyers, GK, Sr.

Josh Burrup, MF, Sr.

Elijah Conely, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have never been short on talent, the right players step up at the right time and we always compete with the best of the best. Historically our gaps are the time it takes to get these boys connected as a unit and believing in their ability to find success when they operate as one ... from the captains and starting 11 down to the brand new freshmen on the team. This year — those bridges have already been built and we expect to get into a rhythm and the habit of winning much sooner.”

2. Riverton Silverwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Paul Moizer (24th year)

2024 record: 8-7 (third in Region 2 with a 7-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Bingham, 2-1, in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2024 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Lincoln Payne, Mid, Sr.

Porter McInnes, Gk, Sr.

Seth Glover, Fb, Jr.

Cody Thompson, Mid, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a solid returning group and we expect to be a competitive team.”

3. Bingham Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Pierson (first year)

2024 record: 11-5 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 8-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by American Fork, 0-0 (6-5), in the 6A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

2024 defense: 2.8 gpg (No. 19 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ahmed Bakrim (first year)

2024 record: 5-10 (seventh in Region 2 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Corner Canyon, 1-0, in the 6A First Round.

2024 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Coach comment: “Excited for a strong season ahead. We’ve got a talented, hardworking group and are focused on building chemistry and playing competitive soccer. Looking forward to seeing the team’s growth and success.”

5. Salt Lake Academy Griffins

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Oli Brittain (sixth year)

2024 record: 9-6 (tied for first in Region 2 with a 8-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Skyridge, 2-1, in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 2.4 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.4 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Angelo Dennet, FWD, Sr.

Braylon Brock, FWD, Sr.

Xavi Amazon, MID, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ryan Juarez, MID, Sr.

Tyler Hinson, MID, So.

Anthony Fuiza, MID, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a new look team after graduating a lot of seniors last year. We are looking forward to carrying on in 6A after a good first season in Region 2.”

6. Corner Canyon Chargers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Fode Doumbia (first year)

2024 record: 6-10 (tied for fifth in Region 2 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by American Fork, 1-1 (4-2 PKs), in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Additional info provided.

7. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Arthur (sixth year)

2024 record: 7-9 (tied for fifth in Region 2 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Lone Peak, 5-1, in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Breckan Daugherty, Defense, Sr.

Landon Tucket, Midfield, Sr.

Alwyn Vidales, GK, Sr.

Brody Tarwater, Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Korbin McKane, Defense, Sr.

Lalo Tovar, Forward, Sr.

Zion Amado, Midfield, Jr.

Juan Pardo, Forward, So.

Max Allen, Defense, Sr.

Bridger Nielsen, Midfield, So.

Kash Fritzsche, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: “This year we will be a young team with a lot of new players getting varsity level experience. But they are a motivated group of that are all eager to prove themselves at the varsity level. And while we know there will be challenges throughout the season we are looking forward to the opportunities we have to grow as a team and see how far we can push ourselves.”

1. American Fork Cavemen

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Casey Waldron (11th year)

2024 record: 16-2 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Beat Farmington, 1-0, in the 6A Championship.

2024 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

2024 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

Additional info provided.

2. Lone Peak Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ben Nilson (first year)

2024 record: 11-4 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Bingham, 0-0 (5-4), in the 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Crozier Zabriskie, MF, Sr.

Sawyer Dahl, Defender/ Striker, Sr.

Seth Larkin, Striker, Sr.

Max Kandell, GK, Sr.

Caden Shin, Midfield, Sr.

Luke Lovelady, Defender, Sr.

Patrick Stevenson, Winger, Jr.

Eli Jaggi, Defender, Sr.

Zach Campell, Defender, Sr.

Tyler Whiting, Midfield, Sr.

Simon Irwin, Mid/Def, Sr.

Thomas Bridger Lucas, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kien Cid, Winger, So.

Jonas Lamont, Defender, Jr.

Sam Parker, GK, Jr.

Jackson Halvo, Mid/Wing, Sr.

Taylor Hurley, Striker, Sr.

Coach comment: “I feel strongly this group can make a deep run in the playoffs if our cohesion and chemistry continue to solidify. Many strong returning options on both sides of the ball. We are focused solely on uniting our community and program to be behind us every game.

“This team can’t rely on just one or two players to make a difference each game. We feel our strong preseason schedule will prepare us mentally and physically for a successful season. I’m having high hopes our seniors will set a precedent to outwork anyone on the field.”

3. Skyridge Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jerry Priesendorf (10th year)

2024 record: 8-8 (tied for third in Region 3 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Farmington, 2-0, in the 6A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Troy Chamberlain, GK, Sr.

Max Johnson, Def, Sr.

Kai Hamilton, Def, Sr.

Brock Alleman, For, So.

Ryder Gentry, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jack Webster, MF, So.

Cristian Poll, For, Jr.

Kaden Lierd, For, Sr.

Mateus Perez, MF, Jr.

Matius Reyez, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are going to be young, and the skill will be there, it’s just getting them to mesh. I like the willingness to learn from this younger group.”

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Ecalono (14th year)

2024 record: 11-6 (tied for third in Region 3 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Farmington, 1-1 (4-2), in the 6A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 3.1 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Golden McMurtrey, F, Sr.

Declan Draney, D, Sr.

Rexton Atkinson, GK, Jr.

Joaquin Oberhansly, M, Jr.

Angel Perez, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are ready to compete and are excited for the season. We believe we have the pieces in place to be competitive.”

5. Lehi Pioneers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jonas Hartmann (first year)

2024 record: 2-12 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Mountain Ridge, 2-0, in the 6A First Round.

2024 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 19 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

Key newcomers:

McKay Dahl, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: “Great team with a positive outlook. We will be much more competitive this season.”

6. Westlake Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Don Bastian (eighth year)

2024 record: 4-11 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Layton, 2-1, in the 6A First Round.

2024 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

2024 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.