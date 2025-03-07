Utah running back Micah Bernard (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona State in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz.

Fridays during the fall used to be almost exclusively reserved for high school football.

Slowly but surely, prep football’s hold on Friday night has waned in recent years, though, with college football encroaching more and more.

And in 2025, the Big 12 is investing significantly in Friday night games.

The Big 12 announced Friday morning that 10 games that include at least one Big 12 team will be played on Friday nights this coming fall, including six conference matchups.

The scheduled matchups are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 29 — Georgia Tech at Colorado

Friday, Aug. 29 — Auburn at Baylor

Friday, Sept. 12 — Colorado at Houston

Friday, Sept. 12 — Kansas State at Arizona

Friday, Sept. 19 — Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Friday, Sept. 26 — TCU at Arizona State

Friday, Oct. 3 — West Virginia at BYU

Friday, Nov. 7 — Houston at UCF

Friday, Nov. 28 — Arizona at Arizona State

Friday, Nov. 28 — Utah at Kansas

Of the Friday night games, all but one will feature a pair of Power Four conference teams. The lone exception is Oklahoma State’s game against Tulsa.

Utah will travel to Kansas to play the Jayhawks on Black Friday, Nov. 28. That game previously was listed as either a Friday or Saturday game. It will be the Utes’ regular-season finale.

BYU isn’t a stranger to playing on Friday night and, as usual, the Cougars will play the Friday before general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

BYU will host West Virginia in that game on Oct. 3.

Network designations and kickoff times for all Big 12 Friday night games will be announced at a later date.