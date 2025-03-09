Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram (39) blocks a shot as Utah Hockey Club plays its inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram has reentered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program for health reasons.

In a statement on his X account Sunday, Ingram explained that he hasn’t been himself since his mother passed away from breast cancer in December.

“At this point in my life, I need to put my health first, and take the proper time I need away to come back at 100%,” he said in the statement.

It’s Ingram’s second time participating in the program. He received help for obsessive-compulsive disorder in 2021. In 2024, he won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Ingram took a leave of absence earlier this season to spend time with his mother before her passing and to grieve after she passed. Utah HC made donations to several causes in her honor.

What is the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program?

The player assistance program, which is available to all NHL players, is designed to help those dealing with mental illness, substance abuse and other matters. Players in the program are not required to participate in any team activities. They can’t leave the program until they’ve been cleared by those who run it.

Players in the program are still paid their normal salaries, but they don’t count against the salary cap — similar to players on long-term injured reserve.

What will Utah HC do without Connor Ingram?

Utah HC has recalled Jaxson Stauber from the Tucson Roadrunners to take Ingram’s place for the time being. Stauber has a 2-1-1 record with Utah this season. He also recorded the franchise’s first-ever shutout.

Karel Vejmelka will likely continue to play the majority of the games as Utah pushes for a playoff spot. He signed a contract extension last week, which will keep him in Utah until 2028.

In 22 NHL games this season, Ingram has a 9-8-4 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. He also had a one-game conditioning stint in the AHL, where he stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 win.