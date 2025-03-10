BYU forward Richie Saunders drives the ball toward the basket during victory over the Utes at the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, March 8, 2025. On Monday, Saunders was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and most improved player of the year. Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Kelsey Dallas
By Kelsey Dallas
Kelsey is an assistant managing editor for the Deseret News. She covers religion, sports and the Supreme Court.

BYU’s Richie Saunders is having a season to remember, and Big 12 basketball coaches are taking note.

On Monday, the conference announced that, as a result of his performance this season, Saunders has won two high-profile All-Big 12 awards.

  • He was named the Big 12’s most improved player.
  • He was also selected for a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.

In a press release celebrating the awards, BYU noted that Saunders has played a pivotal role in his school’s success this season.

“After averaging 9.6 points per game last season, Saunders went from glue guy to go-to guy as the 6-foot-5 wing scored a team-high 16.0 points per contest during the regular season,” the press release said.

Saunders’ teammate Egor Demin also picked up some notable accolades, including a spot on the All-Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

The freshman Cougar from Moscow, Russia, earned honorable mention all-conference honors, as did Gabe Madsen from Utah.

BYU guard Egor Demin lays the ball up while guarded by Arizona forward Trey Townsend during a game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Here are all the players who have been honored by the Big 12 this year:

2024-25 All-Big 12 Awards

  • Player of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Joseph Tugler, Houston
  • Scholar-Athlete of the Year: LJ Cryer, Houston
  • Freshman of the Year: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
  • Newcomer of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech
  • Sixth Man Award: Curtis Jones, Iowa State
  • Most Improved: Richie Saunders, BYU
  • Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

All-Big 12 First Team

  • Caleb Love, Arizona
  • Norchad Omier, Baylor
  • Richie Saunders, BYU
  • LJ Cryer, Houston
  • J’Wan Roberts, Houston
  • Curtis Jones, Iowa State
  • Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
  • JT Toppin, Texas Tech
  • Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
  • Javon Small, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

  • VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
  • Keyshawn Hall, UCF
  • Milos Uzan, Houston
  • Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
  • Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Third Team

  • Joseph Tugler, Houston
  • Zeke Mayo, Kansas
  • Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State
  • Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
  • Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Honorable Mention

  • Tobe Awaka, Arizona
  • Henri Veesaar, Arizona
  • Robert Wright, Baylor
  • Egor Demin, BYU
  • Darius Johnson, UCF
  • Jizzle James, Cincinnati
  • Julian Hammond III, Colorado
  • Emanuel Sharp, Houston
  • Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas
  • David N’Guessan, Kansas State
  • Bryce Thompson, Oklahoma State
  • Noah Reynolds, TCU,
  • Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU
  • Gabe Madsen, Utah

All-Defensive Team

  • Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State
  • J’Wan Roberts, Houston
  • Joseph Tugler, Houston
  • Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
  • Sencire Harris, West Virginia

All-Freshman Team

  • Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State
  • VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
  • Robert Wright, Baylor
  • Egor Demin, BYU
  • Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

All-Newcomer Team

  • Norchad Omier, Baylor
  • Keyshawn Hall, UCF
  • Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
  • Zeke Mayo, Kansas
  • JT Toppin, Texas Tech

The All-Big 12 men’s basketball awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The 2024-25 season is Utah basketball’s first and BYU basketball’s second in the Big 12.

Last year, four BYU players earned All-Big 12 honors, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

