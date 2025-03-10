BYU forward Richie Saunders drives the ball toward the basket during victory over the Utes at the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, March 8, 2025. On Monday, Saunders was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and most improved player of the year.

BYU’s Richie Saunders is having a season to remember, and Big 12 basketball coaches are taking note.

On Monday, the conference announced that, as a result of his performance this season, Saunders has won two high-profile All-Big 12 awards.

He was named the Big 12’s most improved player.

He was also selected for a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.

In a press release celebrating the awards, BYU noted that Saunders has played a pivotal role in his school’s success this season.

“After averaging 9.6 points per game last season, Saunders went from glue guy to go-to guy as the 6-foot-5 wing scored a team-high 16.0 points per contest during the regular season,” the press release said.

Saunders’ teammate Egor Demin also picked up some notable accolades, including a spot on the All-Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

The freshman Cougar from Moscow, Russia, earned honorable mention all-conference honors, as did Gabe Madsen from Utah.

BYU guard Egor Demin lays the ball up while guarded by Arizona forward Trey Townsend during a game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Here are all the players who have been honored by the Big 12 this year:

2024-25 All-Big 12 Awards

Player of the Year : JT Toppin, Texas Tech

: JT Toppin, Texas Tech Defensive Player of the Year : Joseph Tugler, Houston

: Joseph Tugler, Houston Scholar-Athlete of the Year : LJ Cryer, Houston

: LJ Cryer, Houston Freshman of the Year : VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor Newcomer of the Year : JT Toppin, Texas Tech

: JT Toppin, Texas Tech Sixth Man Award : Curtis Jones, Iowa State

: Curtis Jones, Iowa State Most Improved : Richie Saunders, BYU

: Richie Saunders, BYU Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

All-Big 12 First Team

Caleb Love, Arizona

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Richie Saunders, BYU

LJ Cryer, Houston

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

Javon Small, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Keyshawn Hall, UCF

Milos Uzan, Houston

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Third Team

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Zeke Mayo, Kansas

Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Honorable Mention

Tobe Awaka, Arizona

Henri Veesaar, Arizona

Robert Wright, Baylor

Egor Demin, BYU

Darius Johnson, UCF

Jizzle James, Cincinnati

Julian Hammond III, Colorado

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas

David N’Guessan, Kansas State

Bryce Thompson, Oklahoma State

Noah Reynolds, TCU,

Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU

Gabe Madsen, Utah

All-Defensive Team

Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Sencire Harris, West Virginia

All-Freshman Team

Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Robert Wright, Baylor

Egor Demin, BYU

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

All-Newcomer Team

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Keyshawn Hall, UCF

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Zeke Mayo, Kansas

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

The All-Big 12 men’s basketball awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The 2024-25 season is Utah basketball’s first and BYU basketball’s second in the Big 12.

Last year, four BYU players earned All-Big 12 honors, as the Deseret News reported at the time.