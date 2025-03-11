Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua smiles after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Puka Nacua will have a new uniform number going forward, and BYU fans will be happy about what he chose.

The Los Angeles Rams star receiver has changed his jersey number to 12, the same number he wore during his college career with the Cougars, the team announced Tuesday.

Nacua wore No. 17 during his first two NFL campaigns, but has now given the number to his newly acquired teammate, Davante Adams.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The change to 12 runs deeper than just Nacua’s BYU days. The number has become something of a tradition in the Nacua family, with Puka’s older siblings Chanel, Kai and Samson all having worn 12 as well at some point.

Kai Nacua wore 12 during his time as a BYU safety, and Puka Nacua wore it during his record-breaking high school career as an Orem Tiger.

“Having watched my other siblings wear it, this is my opportunity to put on the special number 12,” Nacua told the Rams’ team website. “Kind of along the lines of wearing number 12, I’ve had the blessing of being able to watch my siblings compete. (I) watched my brothers play at the highest level in football, and always be there to support me. Whenever I looked in the stands, I knew I could find one of my family members there, whether it was one of my brothers or my mom being at every game possible.

“I know when I put on that number 12,” Nacua continued, “it’s a piece of armor as well that’s representing my family that is always protecting me.”

While wearing No. 17 over the past two seasons, Nacua caught 184 passes for 2,476 yards and nine touchdowns, broke rookie receiving records and earned All-Pro honors.

Now an established veteran and household name around the league, Nacua will begin a new era of his football journey wearing the familiar No. 12.

“To add one more (jersey) to my mom’s jersey case will be super exciting,” Nacua said. “But then also to have the peace of mind of number 12 not only represents me on the football field, but all of my brothers and the sacrifices that my family have made before me to be able to wear this jersey at this moment.”