Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks to Dishon Jackson during game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, March 8, 2025. The Cyclones and BYU will tangle Thursday morning in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY — Shortly after BYU squeaked past Iowa State 88-85 in two overtimes in an absolute thriller in Ames, Iowa, the Cougars and Cyclones started talking about a possible rematch in the Big 12 tournament this week at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Well, that rematch is happening, because BYU earned the No. 4 seed for the tournament, and the double bye that comes with it, by taking care of Utah 85-74 last Saturday in Provo.

Having received a No. 5 seed, Iowa State upheld its end of the deal Wednesday, crushing Cincinnati 76-56 in a second-round game.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

So the showdown is set: Thursday at 10:30 a.m. MDT on ESPN2.

Obviously, the rematch was a hot topic Wednesday afternoon when ISU coach TJ Otzelberger and several players spoke to reporters after the 20-point win.

Is revenge motivating the Cyclones?

“We think very highly of their program. They’re playing at an extremely high level,” Otzelberger said of BYU. “They came into our building and earned a victory. Did a great job. We will prepare for a victory like we play for every opponent and every opportunity and we will aim to control what we can control and be at our absolute best coming out tomorrow.”

Junior forward Joshua Jefferson, who is from Las Vegas, led the Cyclones with 19 points and eight rebounds against Cincinnati, while center Dishon Jackson, from Oakland, California, added 15 rebounds and 10 points.

“BYU is a good program,” Jefferson said. “They came and smacked us in the mouth in the beginning of the game, so just coming out with a good sense of urgency tomorrow will help us get it done.”

We will prepare for a victory like we play for every opponent and every opportunity and we will aim to control what we can control and be at our absolute best coming out tomorrow.” — ISU coach TJ Otzelberger on playing BYU Thursday

In the Iowa State locker room minutes later — locker rooms are open to media members during the Big 12 tournament — guard Nate Heise also downplayed the revenge factor, but acknowledged the game on March 4 has not been forgotten.

“Every tournament game, you kinda have a little added motivation, but that last game was crazy with them, obviously. Everybody knows that,” Heise said. “It will be great to come out with a win tomorrow. I am excited to play them.”

Of course, Heise was involved in one of the game’s most memorable plays, but not for a good reason for the redshirt senior from Lake City, Minnesota. His attempted fastbreak dunk was blocked from behind by BYU’s Keba Keita, a play that made BYU football fans remember Tyler Allgeier’s heroics against Arizona State a few years ago.

“Because it is the postseason it is kind of a new mentality, a new focus, and that is winning the tournament,” Heise said. “I mean, (the block) stuck with me for a little bit, but now that’s not something I think about.”

The Cyclones would prefer to remember the 29 turnovers they forced, and how they kept BYU from scoring until Dallin Hall hit a 3-pointer with 13:35 remaining in the first half.

Can they repeat that kind of tough, physical defense in front of what will be a pro-Iowa State crowd in Kansas City on Thursday?

“That was obviously a very unique game, and also a double-overtime game, so that gives you an extra 10 minutes to cause more turnovers, I guess,” Heise said. “But I mean, that is always a goal. One of the goals of our defense is to force as many turnovers, deflections and kills — which is three stops in a row — as we can. So that is really the emphasis.”

Sophomore forward Milan Momcilovic said he expects BYU to be more ready for ISU’s defensive tactics this time around.

“I don’t think it will be 29 this time, but hopefully it will be a lot, though, because it helps our offense get out in transition,” said Momcilovic, who made three 3-pointers against the Bearcats, along with Tamin Lipsey.

Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert left the game Wednesday with injuries; Otzelberger said Lipsey “tweaked” his groin, but should be able to play. He said Gilbert’s status is less clear.

Cougars on the air No. 17 BYU (23-8) vs. Iowa State (24-8) Thursday, 10:30 a.m. MDT

At T-Mobile Center

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 107.9 FM / BYURadio.org / BYU Radio app



Momcilovic said the Cyclones need all hands on deck to offset BYU’s depth; Cougars coach Kevin Young routinely plays 10 or 11 players, although freshman forward Kanon Catchings (knee) is day to day.

“Obviously they are a really good team. They beat us at our place, and not many teams do that. Obviously you can tell they are really hot right now,” Momcilovic said. “And they are just so well-balanced. They got drivers, and the big fella Keita in the middle. He outrebounded us by a lot last game. So I think it is a good matchup with them and excited to hopefully get another thriller.”