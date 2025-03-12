Players and coaches pose for a group photo before the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Jackson Payne
By Jackson Payne
Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

The rosters are set for BYU’s fourth annual alumni flag football game.

Team captains Austin Collie and Reno Mahe drafted their respective teams Wednesday on BYUtv, with 42 total former Cougars slated to participate on March 28.

The players involved go as far back as quarterback Blaine Fowler, who first arrived at BYU in 1981, while the youngest participant is defensive back Malik Moore, who played his final season as a Cougar in 2023.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Buy Now

The quarterbacks for the contest will be Fowler, Brandon Doman, Charlie Peterson, Steve Clements and Jackson Brown.

The complete rosters for each alumni squad are listed below.

TEAM ROYAL - PlayerPos.TEAM NAVY - PlayerPOS.
Aleva HifoWRAdam PulisipherLB
Austin McChesneyDBAustin LeeDB
Brandon DomanQBBlaine FowlerQB
Cody HoffmanWRBraden BrownOL
Colby PearsonWRBryan KehlLB
Fui VakapunaRBButch Pau’uLB
Garrett JuergensWRCharlie PetersonQB
Gavin FowlerDBDevon BlackmonWR
Harvey LangiLBDonny AtuaiaRB
Jackson BrownQBDylan CollieWR
Kavika FonuaLB/DBHarvey UngaRB
Malik MooreDBLopini KatoaRB
Matt EdwardsTEMichael SheltonDB
Matt HadleyRB/LBMoroni Laulu-PututauTE
Micah HannemanDBNaufahu TahiRB
Mitch JuergensWRParker MangumWR
Steve ClementsQBRobertson DanielDB
Tanner BalderreeTESpencer HafokaWR
Tevita OfahengaueTEToby ChristensenWR
Uani UngaLBWayne LatuRB
Reno Mahe (captain)WR/RBAustin Collie (captain)WR
View Comments

Team Navy won each of the first two alumni games, both of which came down to the final play.

Hall connected with Bryan Kehl for a game-winning “Hail Mary” touchdown in 2022’s inaugural installment, while Spencer White picked off a Ty Detmer pass to 2023’s contest.

Last year, however, Team Royal finally broke through for its first-ever victory in 18-15 fashion. The highlight of the night was Steve Young making a surprise appearance at quarterback, throwing a touchdown to Aleva Hifo.

The 2025 alumni game will be held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 28. The contest will begin at 6:00 p.m. MST and be broadcast on BYUtv.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.