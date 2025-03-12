The rosters are set for BYU’s fourth annual alumni flag football game.
Team captains Austin Collie and Reno Mahe drafted their respective teams Wednesday on BYUtv, with 42 total former Cougars slated to participate on March 28.
The players involved go as far back as quarterback Blaine Fowler, who first arrived at BYU in 1981, while the youngest participant is defensive back Malik Moore, who played his final season as a Cougar in 2023.
The quarterbacks for the contest will be Fowler, Brandon Doman, Charlie Peterson, Steve Clements and Jackson Brown.
The complete rosters for each alumni squad are listed below.
|TEAM ROYAL - Player
|Pos.
|TEAM NAVY - Player
|POS.
|Aleva Hifo
|WR
|Adam Pulisipher
|LB
|Austin McChesney
|DB
|Austin Lee
|DB
|Brandon Doman
|QB
|Blaine Fowler
|QB
|Cody Hoffman
|WR
|Braden Brown
|OL
|Colby Pearson
|WR
|Bryan Kehl
|LB
|Fui Vakapuna
|RB
|Butch Pau’u
|LB
|Garrett Juergens
|WR
|Charlie Peterson
|QB
|Gavin Fowler
|DB
|Devon Blackmon
|WR
|Harvey Langi
|LB
|Donny Atuaia
|RB
|Jackson Brown
|QB
|Dylan Collie
|WR
|Kavika Fonua
|LB/DB
|Harvey Unga
|RB
|Malik Moore
|DB
|Lopini Katoa
|RB
|Matt Edwards
|TE
|Michael Shelton
|DB
|Matt Hadley
|RB/LB
|Moroni Laulu-Pututau
|TE
|Micah Hanneman
|DB
|Naufahu Tahi
|RB
|Mitch Juergens
|WR
|Parker Mangum
|WR
|Steve Clements
|QB
|Robertson Daniel
|DB
|Tanner Balderree
|TE
|Spencer Hafoka
|WR
|Tevita Ofahengaue
|TE
|Toby Christensen
|WR
|Uani Unga
|LB
|Wayne Latu
|RB
|Reno Mahe (captain)
|WR/RB
|Austin Collie (captain)
|WR
Team Navy won each of the first two alumni games, both of which came down to the final play.
Hall connected with Bryan Kehl for a game-winning “Hail Mary” touchdown in 2022’s inaugural installment, while Spencer White picked off a Ty Detmer pass to 2023’s contest.
Last year, however, Team Royal finally broke through for its first-ever victory in 18-15 fashion. The highlight of the night was Steve Young making a surprise appearance at quarterback, throwing a touchdown to Aleva Hifo.
The 2025 alumni game will be held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 28. The contest will begin at 6:00 p.m. MST and be broadcast on BYUtv.