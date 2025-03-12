Players and coaches pose for a group photo before the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The rosters are set for BYU’s fourth annual alumni flag football game.

Team captains Austin Collie and Reno Mahe drafted their respective teams Wednesday on BYUtv, with 42 total former Cougars slated to participate on March 28.

The players involved go as far back as quarterback Blaine Fowler, who first arrived at BYU in 1981, while the youngest participant is defensive back Malik Moore, who played his final season as a Cougar in 2023.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The quarterbacks for the contest will be Fowler, Brandon Doman, Charlie Peterson, Steve Clements and Jackson Brown.

The complete rosters for each alumni squad are listed below.

TEAM ROYAL - Player Pos. TEAM NAVY - Player POS. Aleva Hifo WR Adam Pulisipher LB Austin McChesney DB Austin Lee DB Brandon Doman QB Blaine Fowler QB Cody Hoffman WR Braden Brown OL Colby Pearson WR Bryan Kehl LB Fui Vakapuna RB Butch Pau’u LB Garrett Juergens WR Charlie Peterson QB Gavin Fowler DB Devon Blackmon WR Harvey Langi LB Donny Atuaia RB Jackson Brown QB Dylan Collie WR Kavika Fonua LB/DB Harvey Unga RB Malik Moore DB Lopini Katoa RB Matt Edwards TE Michael Shelton DB Matt Hadley RB/LB Moroni Laulu-Pututau TE Micah Hanneman DB Naufahu Tahi RB Mitch Juergens WR Parker Mangum WR Steve Clements QB Robertson Daniel DB Tanner Balderree TE Spencer Hafoka WR Tevita Ofahengaue TE Toby Christensen WR Uani Unga LB Wayne Latu RB Reno Mahe (captain) WR/RB Austin Collie (captain) WR

Team Navy won each of the first two alumni games, both of which came down to the final play.

Hall connected with Bryan Kehl for a game-winning “Hail Mary” touchdown in 2022’s inaugural installment, while Spencer White picked off a Ty Detmer pass to 2023’s contest.

Last year, however, Team Royal finally broke through for its first-ever victory in 18-15 fashion. The highlight of the night was Steve Young making a surprise appearance at quarterback, throwing a touchdown to Aleva Hifo.

The 2025 alumni game will be held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 28. The contest will begin at 6:00 p.m. MST and be broadcast on BYUtv.