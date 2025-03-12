BYU running back LJ Martin gets into the secondary on a run as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Cougars are looking for big things from Martin in 2025.

When LJ Martin broke through the line of scrimmage for a 35-yard run in the warm sunshine on Tuesday, it didn’t feel like March, and it didn’t look like football season is five months away — but it is. So, for the eager junior-to-be, these spring workouts are planting seeds for a big fall harvest.

“He’s got me working on everything — ball protection, pass protection, making people miss, reading blocks, reading defenses,” said Martin of running backs coach Harvey Unga’s offseason to-do list. “He has me working on all kinds of things.”

As a sophomore, Martin rushed for 732 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. He also caught 10 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. His size and versatility are becoming very Unga-like — and that is good for BYU.

“Shoot, he’s better than me,” said Unga, who in three seasons at BYU, rushed for 3,455 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also caught 102 passes for 1,085 and nine touchdowns. Unga was the kind of option for Max Hall that he wants Martin to be for Jake Retzlaff.

“(LJ) is so versatile. That’s what I’m looking for. I want guys who can do everything, not just run the ball. He is able to catch. He’s able to block,” Unga said. “For him to be as big as he is and to do that, it helps out. You start to wear down defenses, especially in the fourth quarter. When you have guys like him, it definitely helps out.”

BYU used Martin as a battering ram during the Cougars’ 36-14 win against No. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. The El Paso, Texas, product touched the ball a dozen times in the third and early part of the fourth quarter. Martin ran 9 yards and dragged three defenders into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game to put BYU ahead 33-7.

That was December. This is March, and when late August rolls around, Martin vows to be a different player for his third season, and with a different body.

“I would say a lot different. The strength staff has been helping us to get faster and stronger,” Martin said. “I’m a lot different of a player (than in December) and just trying to get better.”

Unga ran at 237 pounds and Martin is closing in on 230.

“He has gained maybe eight to 10 pounds, but a lot of it is muscle,” Unga said. “He actually dropped in body fat and gained muscle. It’s been good. Last year was a little rough. The injury set him back and he wasn’t exactly where he wanted to be. But this offseason has been awesome. He has worked his butt off.”

BYU wraps up spring practices March 28 and will report to fall camp in late July to prepare for the season opener against Portland State.

“We are happy with what we did last year, but we know that was last year,” Martin said. “We are trying to improve on everything so that we can be even better.”

BYU freshman Harvey Unga runs past Air Force's Carson Bird during his playing days in Provo. Now BYU's running backs coach, Unga is charged with teaching and mentoring rising junior LJ Martin. | Photos by Jason Olson and Tom Smart Deseret Morning News

