Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) drives the ball down the court while being guarded by Iowa State Cyclones guard Cade Kelderman (13) during a quarterfinals game in the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

BYU is moving on.

The Cougars defeated Iowa State in another unforgettable matchup Thursday in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, now advancing to the semifinals to face either No. 1 seed Houston or No. 16 Colorado.

Social media was buzzing following BYU’s 96-92 triumph over the Cyclones. Here are some of the most notable reactions online.

