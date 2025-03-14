Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) puts up a shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025.

BYU’s winning streak is no more.

The Cougars’ nine game unbeaten run was put to an end by Houston Friday in the Big 12 tournament semifinals, with Kevin Young’s squad losing by a 74-54 score.

Here is how social media both reacted to BYU’s loss and looked ahead to the Cougars’ chances in March Madness.

