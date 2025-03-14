Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson yells to the referee to call a foul during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship.

Much has changed for BYU since it lost to Houston on Jan. 4, and Kelvin Sampson has noticed.

Though Sampson’s squad defeated the blue Cougars in Friday’s Big 12 tournament semifinal, the veteran head coach was quick to credit BYU for its improvement since the teams’ first meeting.

“(In studying BYU on film) the first thing that jumped out to me was how much better (BYU was), and how much they had improved since January 4th,” Sampson told reporters following Friday’s game. “That was a long time ago. The job that Kevin (Young) has done with that team (is impressive). They’ve got really good players.

“… BYU is going to get a great seed in the NCAA tournament,” Sampson continued. “They’re going to be a tough out for whoever plays them.”

1 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) struggles for a rebound with Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8), forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) and guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) puts up a shot while being guarded by Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) puts up a shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) puts up a shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles the ball down the court during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball down the court during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young yells to his players from the sidelines during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball around Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dunks the ball during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 31 Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) reaches for a rebound during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) puts up a shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) dribbles the ball towards the basket during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) passes the ball around Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) and forward Joseph Tugler (11) during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 31 Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson yells to the referee to call a foul during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0), guard Dallin Hall (30), forward Richie Saunders (15) and center Keba Keita (13) all huddle together while they wait on a referee call during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 20 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) puts up a shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 21 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) disputes a call by a referee during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 22 of 31 Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) blocks a shot by Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 23 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) puts up a shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 24 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) puts up a shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 25 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) puts up a shot during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 26 of 31 Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) blocks a shot by Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 27 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles a ball under his legs while he sits alone before a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 28 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) warms up with a 3-pointer shot before a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 29 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) warms up before a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 30 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles a ball under his legs while he sits alone before a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 31 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Crawford (2) warms up before a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Houston put on a defensive clinic Friday night, holding BYU to 31.7% shooting from the field, 21.4% from 3-point range and forcing 13 turnovers.

BYU’s two worst offensive games of the year have each come against Houston.

“Proud of our guys,” Sampson said. “Our defense is our defense, and the way we rebound, we’ve been doing this for a long time. First half defense was outstanding.

“Second half, we wanted to spread them and drive them because they were being really physical on the ball, and we felt like we could get to the free-throw line if we just drove the ball, but it was just a good win.”

Houston, the Big 12 regular season champions, is all but certain to be a 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and will now play in the conference title game Saturday — though Sampson believes his team has already proven its superiority within the league.

“The (championship) game tomorrow night doesn’t determine the Big 12 champion, the regular season determines the Big 12 champion. That’s why you play 20 games,” Sampson said.

“We played a game on December 30th and the last one on March 8th, and over the course of 20 games we decided who the Big 12 champion was. (But these) three days is an awesome, awesome chance for the Big 12 to show how great this conference is.”