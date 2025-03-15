Utah Hockey Club Head Coach Andre Tourigny, and Utah Hockey Club center Alexander Kerfoot (15) and others question a referee as they play the Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday Dec. 27, 2024. Colorado won 4-1.

A win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday would have put Utah Hockey Club in playoff position if the season ended after Friday’s games were complete.

UHC will have to wait for that though, as they just couldn’t get the job done in a 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Seattle’s final goal was an empty-netter, marking Utah’s umpteenth close loss.

If UHC end up missing the playoffs by a point or two, this will be one of several games that they’ll look back upon with regret.

Utah’s play with the puck was just a little too sloppy, especially in the third period. UHC were lucky to have a Kraken goal overturned after a bad giveaway, and they were doubly fortunate to have a red-hot goalie bail them out time and time again.

How this works This is a three-part article geared toward three different audiences. First, we’ll have “ Utah hockey for dummies ” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world.

” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world. Next, we’ll have a section titled “ Utah hockey for casual fans ,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport.

,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport. Finally, we’ll have “Utah hockey for nerds.” That will be for those of you who, like me, think about nothing but hockey all day, every day. Feedback is welcome, so let me know what you think in the comments of this article or the comments section on “X."

Utah Hockey for dummies

Utah head coach André Tourigny knows that his team did’t bring its “A” game on Friday.

“I’m not happy about much, to be honest,” he said after the game. “Our execution was not there. I don’t think we had our usual transition game, our usual offense, our usual inside presence.

“It’s one of those off nights where (you) put the tape right in the trash and move on.”

The harsh message conveyed by Tourigny’s words was met with an oxymoronic tone of positivity and optimism. He even mentioned how much fun he’s having. That’s because this is the first time in his NHL head coaching career that he’s been able to see the playoffs on the horizon.

Though their chances of actually getting into the playoffs are probably somewhere between 25 and 50%, things are trending in the right direction. That’s huge for a group that has struggled for so many years.

Fans should match Tourigny’s optimism with positivity of their own. This is the most fun time of the regular season. Whether Utah makes the playoffs or not, don’t take it for granted.

Utah Hockey for casual fans

Liam O’Brien is usually known for causing damage, not taking it. But three minutes into the third period Friday, he took a hard hit from Tye Kartye, sending him awkwardly into the boards, possibly even hitting his head.

His next shift didn’t come until nearly five minutes later, at which point he skated a 19-second lap and left the game. He did not return.

Tourigny did not have an update on O’Brien’s status after the game, stating that he didn’t know the extent of the situation.

If the injury causes O’Brien to miss time, it will be interesting to see who fills his spot. The team announced on Friday afternoon that Nick Bjugstad has been activated from injured reserve, though he still didn’t play Friday night.

Matias Maccelli has also been awaiting his next turn in the lineup, having missed 11 consecutive games as a healthy scratch.

Neither player has fully lived up to expectations this season, though both seem anxious to prove that they belong in the lineup.

Utah Hockey for nerds

Utah’s top six forwards have carried the team all season long, as is the case with most NHL teams. But every now and then, they’ll struggle to produce in a game.

Nobody can be perfect for 82 games in a row. That’s when you need someone else to step up — and stepping up is exactly what Utah’s bottom six did on Friday.

Kevin Stenlund managed a goal and an assist, marking his first multi-point game since Nov. 20, 2023; Every time Michael Carcone touched the puck, it seemed to be doing what he wanted it to do; Josh Doan had chance after chance, ultimately coming three unlucky bounces short of a hat trick.

The stats say the same thing.

Per Natural Stat Trick, Utah’s bottom six forwards were responsible for:

7 of Utah’s 10 high-danger scoring chances

50% of Utah’s hits

Just three of Utah’s 22 giveaways

All of Utah’s rebound shot attempts

A perfect penalty-kill record (though lots of credit there also belongs to players outside the bottom six)

The unit did all that despite the fact that none of them finished in the top 10 on the team in playing time.

The importance of depth should not be understated. If Utah ends up with a playoff spot this season, a great deal of the credit will belong to the unsung heroes, such as these six gentlemen.

What’s next?

UHC now heads due north for a date with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

There’s a winner-take-all mindset attached to this one. If either of these teams makes the playoffs, it will almost certainly be at the expense of the other.

Each team has the chance to not only earn two points, but to hand the other a loss. That’s why they call it a four-point game.

The game starts at 6 p.m. MDT and will be televised on the usual channels: Utah HC+ and Utah 16.