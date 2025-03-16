BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) celebrates after center Fousseyni Traore (45) scored a basket despite a West Virginia Mountaineers foul and earned a trip to the line to take foul shots during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

BYU’s NCAA Tournament path is set.

The Cougars have earned a 6 seed in the East Region. They will face VCU in the round of 64 on Thursday in Denver, as announced during Sunday’s bracket reveal show on CBS.

Under first year head coach Kevin Young, the Cougars have now been invited to go dancing for the second consecutive season and 32nd occasion in program history.

Young will attempt to end a futile March stretch for BYU, as the Cougars have lost their past five NCAA Tournament contests and haven’t won a game in the event since 2012.

In 2024, 6 seed BYU was upset in the opening round by an upstart Duquesne squad that was making its first tournament appearance since 1977.

VCU — just like Duquesne last season — is the Atlantic 10 tournament champion, currently ranking No. 30 in KenPom as one of the best defensive teams in the country.

The 28-6 Rams are led by head coach Ryan Odom, who arrived in Richmond following two seasons at the helm of Utah State from 2021-23.

Should the Cougars take care of business Thursday against VCU, they would face the winner of a 3-14 matchup between Wisconsin and Montana.