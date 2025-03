Rich High School's Braylyn Pugmire was voted the Deseret News 1A player of the year.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

1A Player of Year

Led Rich by averaging 12.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.4 apg.

1 of 7 Braylyn Pugmire, Rich | Provided by Rich 2 of 7 Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona 3 of 7 Mallory Henrie, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 4 of 7 AJ VanDyke, Wayne | Provided by Wayne 5 of 7 Molly Weston, Rich | Provided by Rich 6 of 7 Raegyn Blackburn, Wayne | Provided by Wayne 7 of 7 Keiarra Martin, Whitehorse | Provided by Whitehorse

1A First Team

Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona, 5-8, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg.

Mallory Henrie, Panguitch, 5-10, F, Sr. — 13.5 ppg.

AJ VanDyke, Wayne, 5-11, G, So. — 17.4 ppg.

Molly Weston, Rich, 5-5, PG, So. — 10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg, 2.8 spg.

Raegyn Blackburn, Wayne, 5-4, G, Sr. — 8.2 ppg.

Keiarra Martin, Whitehorse, 5-8, F, Fr. — 16.8 ppg.

1 of 6 Rachel Cox, Valley | Provided by Valley 2 of 6 Amy Morgan, Piute | Provided by Piute 3 of 6 Kamryn Slaugh, Manila | SHERRY BLUEMEL 4 of 6 Jaidyn McMullin, Milford | Provided by Milford 5 of 6 Dakotah Cly, Monument Valley | Provided by Monument Valley 6 of 6 Heidi Clark, Whitehorse | Provided by Whitehorse

1A Second Team

Rachel Cox, Valley, 5-5, G, Sr. — 11.5 ppg, 2.0 apg.

Amy Morgan, Piute, 5-2, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 2.4 spg.

Kamryn Slaugh, Manila, 5-7, PG, Sr. — 13.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg.

Jaidyn McMullin, Milford, 5-3, G, Fr. — 15.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.2 spg.

Dakotah Cly, Monument Valley, 5-6, F, Jr. — 14.7 ppg.

Heidi Clark, Whitehorse, 5-5, G, Sr. — 12.1 ppg.

1 of 6 Natalie Alvarez, Wendover | Provided by Wendover 2 of 6 Sadie Davis, Manila | SHERRY BLUEMEL 3 of 6 Kamren Gaylor, Piute | Provided by Piute 4 of 6 Paige Smith, Rich | Provided by Rich 5 of 6 Tayt Miller, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 6 of 6 Joy Gines, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona

1A Third Team

Natalie Alvarez, Wendover, 5-0, G, Jr. — 8.8 ppg.

Sadie Davis, Manila, 5-11, C, Sr. — 11.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.7 apg.

Kamren Gaylor, Piute, 5-6, F, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg.

Paige Smith, Rich, 5-7, G, Jr. — 7.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.3 spg.

Tayt Miller, Panguitch, 5-7, G, Jr. — 10.1 ppg.

Joy Gines, Tabiona, 5-7, G, So. — 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.0 apg.

1A Honorable Mention

Kaidence Pippy, Tabiona, 5-9, F, So.

Kallie Bair, Manila, 5-8, PF, Sr.

Millie Hicks, Wendover, 5-7, G, Jr.

Cassandra Argyle, Rich, 5-7, G, Sr.

Brenley Hatch, Rich, 5-8, C, Sr.

Mariana Pena, Tintic, 5-7, C, Jr.

Makayla Jones, Wayne, 5-10, F, Sr.

Brayli Frandsen, Panguitch, 5-7, P, Sr.

Hazlie Bagley, Altamont, 5-9, F, Fr.

Peyton Pippy, Tabiona, 5-9, G, Jr.

Maddie Cox, Valley, 5-6, G, Jr.

Emma Cox, Valley, 5-7, F, So.

Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Braylyn Pugmire, Rich

Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona

Molly Weston, Rich

Joy Gines, Tabiona

Raegyn Blackburn, Wayne

Mallory Henrie, Panguitch