South Summit center Emma Broadbent (1) backs down Canyon View center Emery Miles (20) during the 3A girls basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

3A Player of Year

Emma Broadbent, South Summit, 6-0, C/F, Sr.

Averaged 20.0 points and 20.0 rebounds, and set new career rebounds state record

1 of 7 Emma Broadbent, South Summit | Provided by South Summit 2 of 7 Avery Allred, Grantsville | Provided by Grantsville 3 of 7 Baylee Lowder, Grantsville | Provided by Grantsville 4 of 7 Kate Nielson, Emery | Provided by Emery 5 of 7 Maylee Spencer, Canyon View | PRovided by Canyon View 6 of 7 Eva Birkeland, Morgan | Provided by Morgan 7 of 7 Abbee Albrecht, Richfield | Provided by Richfield

3A First Team

Avery Allred, Grantsville, 5-8, G, Sr. — 18.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 4.3 spg.

Baylee Lowder, Grantsville, 5-11, G, Sr. — 16.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 4.0 spg.

Kate Nielson, Emery, 5-10, C/F, Sr. — 15.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg.

Maylee Spencer, Canyon View, 5-3, G, Sr. — 13.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, 4.4 spg.

Eva Birkeland, Morgan, 5-10, CG, Sr. — 19.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

Abbee Albrecht, Richfield, 5-10, F, Sr. — 13.9 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.9 spg, 1.4 bpg.

1 of 6 Maya Nichols, Canyon View | Provided by Canyon View 2 of 6 June Olsen, Manti | Provided by Manti 3 of 6 Hailee Hall, Juab | Lacey Clarke 4 of 6 Mariah Bowen, South Summit | Provided by South Summit 5 of 6 Jacie Jensen, Carbon | Provided by Carbon 6 of 6 Kali Jensen, Emery | Provided by Emery

3A Second Team

Maya Nichols, Canyon View, 5-8, G, Sr. — 11.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.0 spg.

June Olsen, Manti, 5-8, G, Sr. — 17.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.7 spg.

Hailee Hall, Juab, 6-3, C, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg.

Mariah Bowen, South Summit, 5-5, G, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg.

Jacie Jensen, Carbon, 5-9, PG, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.2 spg.

Kali Jensen, Emery, 5-8, G, Sr. — 6.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

1 of 6 Bethanee Vargas, Canyon View | Provided by Canyon View 2 of 6 Kodee Williams, Grantsville | Provided by Grantsville 3 of 6 Munah Doe, Judge Memorial | Provided by Judge Memorial 4 of 6 Jordyn Bagley, Richfield | Provided by Richfield 5 of 6 Joslyn Christiansen, Delta | Provided by Delta 6 of 6 Ireland Anderson, Providence Hall | Provided by Providence Hall

3A Third Team

Bethanee Vargas, Canyon View, 5-8, G, Sr. — 6.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.4 spg.

Kodee Williams, Grantsville, 5-6, PG, Sr. — 7.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3.4 spg.

Munah Doe, Judge Memorial, 5-10, G, Jr. — 9.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.4 spg.

Jordyn Bagley, Richfield, 5-5, G, Sr. — 10.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg.

Joslyn Christiansen, Delta, 5-8, G, Jr. — 13.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.8 spg, 1.1 bpg.

Ireland Anderson, Providence Hall, 5-7, G, Sr. — 17.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 2.8 spg.

3A Honorable Mention

Emery Miles, Canyon View, 6-2, C, Sr.

Ashlyn Wright, Juab, 5-4, PG, Sr.

Elyah Ocampo, Judge Memorial, 5-8, G, Jr.

Fabiana Lopez, Layton Christian, 5-9, G, Jr.

Zoe Rockenfield, Morgan, 6-0, CG, Fr.

Maggie Rosenbeck, Juab, 5-5, G, Sr.

Ava Smith, Layton Christian, 6-0, W, Jr.

Ayen Kuath, Juan Diego, 6-1, F, Jr.

Cadee Alder, Manti, 5-5, G, Sr.

Salote Tonga, Ogden, 6-0, C, So.

Lydia Hoschouer, Union, 5-6, G, Sr.

KaBree Gordon, Emery, 5-7, G, Jr.

Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Bethanee Vargas, Canyon View

Maya Nichols, Canyon View

Katelyn Nielson, Emery

KaBree Gordon, Emery

Emma Broadbent, South Summit

Avery Allred, Grantsville