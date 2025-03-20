The 2024-25 season was a special one that provided a few state records. This year’s Deseret News Players of the Year etched their names into the state record book, while also providing leadership and postseason success for their teams.

Here’s a look at the 2025 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.

Bingham guard Addy Horsley (5) shoots the ball while guarded by Copper Hills guard Skylie Barker (34) during the 6A girls basketball semifinals held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Skylie Barker, Copper Hills, 5-9, G, Sr.

Skylie Barker is the exact type of player every coach wants.

Barker has more than proved her ability to run an offense. She led 6A in scoring with 19 points per game, while also dishing three assists a night. However, what makes Barker extra special is the other ways she influences the game.

“Skylie is an incredibly unselfish player,” said Copper Hills coach Jake Timpson. “If she’s not shooting well, she finds other ways to impact the game. She’s a complete player, capable of defending, passing, rebounding, and of course, scoring. She is an extremely hard worker and the type of player that coaches love to coach.”

Copper Hills had a very successful past two seasons, reaching the 6A championship in both 2024 and 2025, and Barker was essential in both post-season runs. She clearly can score, but her ability to rebound and defend made her a dynamic player.

Barker pulled in seven rebounds a game, while also putting up 1.5 blocks and 1.7 steals, contributing significantly to a touch Grizzlies defense that gave up only 39 points per game.

Bountiful forward Taylor Harvey (10) takes a shot while guarded by Wasatch guard Anna Greenwell (20) during the 5A girls basketball semifinals held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, 6-3, G/F, Sr.

Taylor Harvey is certainly one of the best athletes from the state of Utah.

This is Harvey’s third year winning 5A girls basketball player of the year, while also picking up 5A girls volleyball player of the year twice and winning Ms. Volleyball in 2024. Her athletic career will take her to the University of Texas for volleyball, but Harvey cemented her basketball legacy with three consecutive state championships for Bountiful, including one in 2025.

Harvey does a bit of everything for the Redhawks. She finished the season averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Harvey also stepped up big in the 5A semifinals, with 23 points and eight rebounds in a win over Wasatch.

“Taylor has been incredible for us this season,” said Bountiful head coach Joel Burton. “She is a stat sheet stuffer but the biggest thing she does for us is her leadership. Taylor doesn’t get rattled no matter the situation. She has been the calming influence on the floor that our girls look for. They knew when things became challenging that Taylor would be at her best and lead us through the tough spot. She is always willing to do whatever she is asked to help her team succeed. She is an amazing player.”

Snow Canyon Warriors guard Olivia Hamlin (23) prepares shoot a three during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Olivia Hamlin, Snow Canyon, 5-9, G, Sr.

Olivia Hamlin is a generational player and her name will be cemented in the UHSAA record book.

Hamlin ends her high school career with two 4A first team appearances, two 4A player of the year awards and two state runner-up finishes for Snow Canyon. She is arguably the biggest offensive threat in the state, averaging 28.4 points per game this season. Over four years at Snow Canyon, Hamlin has racked up 2519 points, the second most in state history.

This season she put up 766 points, which is the second most points scored in a single season in state history.

Snow Canyon coach Sue Hoskins said Hamlin’s attitude sets her apart.

“She is also a remarkable teammate,” Hoskins said. “She consistently has a positive, encouraging attitude. She is an example of hard work and perseverance. Everyone can tell how much she loves the game of basketball. She builds up her teammates and helps them in situations that they may not understand.

“As her coach, I have never heard her speak badly about opponents, officials, teammates or other coaches. She is an amazing example of talented humility. In a recent team conversation on mental toughness, she and the other seniors were asked to share what helps them be mentally tough. Olivia shared, ‘You never know who is watching you so you should always react in a positive way, even if you are getting down on yourself.’”

Hamlin finished her senior season averaging 28.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 5.5 steals. Hamlin is signed to play D1 basketball at Nebraska.

“It has been a privilege and honor to have coached Olivia over the years,” said Hoskins. “I have been associated with her since she was in 6th grade as a basketball player. I have seen her countless hours of training and practices to excel in basketball. Her work ethic is unmatched, she never quits. Her talent and ability is unmatched in Utah, she has the ability to play any position, but thrives as a guard who loves to steal the ball and attack the basket. In my opinion, she cannot be guarded one on one. I know that she will have an outstanding career at Nebraska.”

South Summit senior Emma Broadbent (1) dribbles the ball down the court during a game against Union at South Summit High School in Kamas on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Emma Broadbent, South Summit, 6-0, C/F, Sr.

It’s one thing to put up 20 points and 20 rebounds in one game and it’s another to average a 20/20 game. Luckily for South Summit, Emma Broadbent isn’t an ordinary player. She averaged 20 points and 20 rebounds and recorded a double-double in all but two games this year for the Wildcats.

“Emma is a once in a generation type of player,” said South Summit head coach Matt Mapstone. “Her basketball IQ is off the charts. The fact that she faced double teams every game for three years and produced these kind of numbers is truly remarkable.”

Broadbent led South Summit to the 3A semifinals, where it lost to eventual 3A champion Canyon View. Broadbent smashed the state career rebound record with 1,575 rebounds through four seasons with South Summit.

Last year, Broadbent claimed the single season rebound record with 436 rebounds. This year, she blew it out of the water with 549 rebounds. She also had three of the five highest rebounds in an individual game, her highest being this season in a game in Bear River in December where she grabbed 36 rebounds.

Broadbent will continue her athletic career at Southern Virginia, where she is signed to play volleyball.

South Sevier guard Sydnee Patterson (30) drives the ball while guarded by North Summit's Hayzlyn Murdock (10) during the 2A Girls Basketball State Championship game held at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Sydnee Patterson, South Sevier, 5-10, G, Sr.

After five years, South Sevier reclaimed the 2A throne, and it largely has Sydnee Patterson to thank for it.

The Rams had a significant test in the 2A semifinals, where it had to beat the three-time defending champion Kanab. South Sevier held Kanab to just 33 points and Patterson came up big with 25 points of her own, tying her career high.

It wasn’t just scoring that Patterson provided, it was also rebounding and defense. Patterson averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 steals and four assists per game this season en route to a 2A championship.

“Sydnee is a player who leaves a lasting impact not only through her talent but with her relentless dedication to her craft,” said South Sevier head coach Tracy Johnson. “Sydnee genuinely loves this game. She embraces every aspect — skills, strategy, competition and most importantly, her teammates. Her passion and drive creates an energy that lifts those around her both on the court and off. It has not been uncommon for me to run into her and friends taking a group of special needs kids to a movie. Coaching Sydnee has been an incredible experience. She and her teammates had a goal to win a championship and together they did it.”

Rich High School's Braylyn Pugmire was voted the Deseret News 1A player of the year. | Provided by Jack Wakefield

1A Player of the Year

Braylyn Pugmire, Rich, 5-11, F, So.

Prior to this season, Rich hadn’t won a 1A championship since 2011. The Rebels were close, reaching the semifinals in 2022, 2023 and 2024, but never were able to qualify for the championship game. However, Braylyn Pugmire was ready to change that.

In the semifinals against Wayne, Pugmire put up a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds to finally push Rich to the championship game. However, the Rebels were in trouble in the championship game against Tabiona.

Rich trailed 34-25 going into the fourth period, but Pugmire scored 11 points in the fourth to lead the comeback and win the 1A crown for the first time in 14 years. She finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game.

“Braylyn Pugmire epitomizes what it means to be a teammate,” said Rich head coach Cody Lundgren. “She dedicates countless hours to improving her game, honing her shot, perfecting her moves both in the post and from the perimeter, and practicing her free throws every night. Her voice is a constant presence on the court, guiding her teammates and ensuring they are synchronized on both offense and defense.”

Pugmire’s season stats show her versatility, averaging 12.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.4 assists per game.

“Braylyn excels in the small, often overlooked aspects of the game that contribute to a team’s success,” Lundgren said. “She not only scores and grabs rebounds but also enhances the performance of those around her. Always alert, she looks for opportunities to pass to a fellow post player or a perimeter player when double-teamed.

“Defensively, Braylyn is a force at the top of our trap, disrupting the opponent’s offense by getting her hands in passing lanes. She can break presses from the middle of the floor, attack the basket in transition, and make the right play, whether it’s scoring or finding an open teammate. When the game is on the line, and the team needs a crucial basket, Braylyn steps up with courage and determination.

“We are fortunate to have Braylyn on our team, and it is a privilege to coach her.”