2A Player of Year
Sydnee Patterson, South Sevier, 5-10, G, Sr.
Led South Sevier by averaging 15.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 spg.
2A First Team
Hayzlyn Murdock, North Summit, 5-10, F, Sr. — 18.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.33 apg, 2.0 spg
Rylee Little, Kanab, 6-4, C, Jr. — 17.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.7 bpg
Hartlynn Richins, North Summit, 5-5, G, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.44 apg, 5.0 spg
Kinley Jenson, South Sevier, 5-9, F, Sr. — 14.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.5 spg, 1.5 bpg
Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver, 5-10, PG, Jr. — 14.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.2 spg
Aaliyah Baldwin, Draper APA, 5-4, PG, Sr. — 21.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.3 apg, 4.2 spg
2A Second Team
Savannah Bateman, Kanab, 5-10, F, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 spg, 1.7 bpg
Samantha Kartchner, Draper APA, 6-1, SG, Sr. — 17.4 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 3.0 spg
Gentry Brown, Beaver, 5-7, G, Sr. — 13.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.6 spg
Jaycee Barlow, Enterprise, 5-11, F, Jr. — 16.8 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.2 bpg
Ellie Stephens, North Summit, 6-0, C, So. — 12.0 ppg, 14.0 rpg, 1.0 spg
Kira Grant, Duchesne, 5-7, PG, Jr. — 14.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.0 spg
2A Third Team
Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier, 5-7, G, Sr. — 7.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.5 spg
Chezney Farnsworth, Duchesne, 5-6, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.4 spg
Taylor Janes, Kanab, 5-9, F, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg
Brittni Crum, Beaver, 5-7, G, Jr. — 8.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.6 spg
Whitley Goble, South Sevier, 5-8, G, Sr. — 7.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.5 spg
Alyssa Rosquist, North Sevier, 5-7, G, Sr. — 10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.7 spg
2A Honorable Mention
Blakelie Davies, Millard, 5-8, G, Fr.
Daphne Gamble, ALA, 5-11, C, Jr.
Lillian Nolan, Maeser Prep, 5-3, G, Fr.
Lizzie Randal, St. Joseph, 5-6, G, Sr.
Katelyn Martinez, St. Joseph, 5-5, G, Sr.
Martha Jessop, Water Canyon, 5-11, C, Sr.
Autumn Anderson, Gunnison Valley, 5-10, C, So.
Aisha Carreon, Salt Lake Academy, 5-5, G, Sr.
Anne Howard, Waterford, 5-5, G, Sr.
Suzanne Reardon, Waterford, 5-10, F, So.
Deseret News 2A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Sydnee Patterson — South Sevier
Rylee Little — Kanab
Sydnee Patterson — South Sevier
Hayzlyn Murdock — North Summit
Hartlynn Richins — North Summit
Samantha Kartchner — Draper APA