Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

2A Player of Year

Sydnee Patterson, South Sevier, 5-10, G, Sr.

Led South Sevier by averaging 15.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 spg.

2A First Team

Hayzlyn Murdock, North Summit, 5-10, F, Sr. — 18.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.33 apg, 2.0 spg

Rylee Little, Kanab, 6-4, C, Jr. — 17.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.7 bpg

Hartlynn Richins, North Summit, 5-5, G, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.44 apg, 5.0 spg

Kinley Jenson, South Sevier, 5-9, F, Sr. — 14.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.5 spg, 1.5 bpg

Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver, 5-10, PG, Jr. — 14.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.2 spg

Aaliyah Baldwin, Draper APA, 5-4, PG, Sr. — 21.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.3 apg, 4.2 spg

2A Second Team

Savannah Bateman, Kanab, 5-10, F, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 spg, 1.7 bpg

Samantha Kartchner, Draper APA, 6-1, SG, Sr. — 17.4 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 3.0 spg

Gentry Brown, Beaver, 5-7, G, Sr. — 13.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.6 spg

Jaycee Barlow, Enterprise, 5-11, F, Jr. — 16.8 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.2 bpg

Ellie Stephens, North Summit, 6-0, C, So. — 12.0 ppg, 14.0 rpg, 1.0 spg

Kira Grant, Duchesne, 5-7, PG, Jr. — 14.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.0 spg

2A Third Team

Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier, 5-7, G, Sr. — 7.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.5 spg

Chezney Farnsworth, Duchesne, 5-6, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.4 spg

Taylor Janes, Kanab, 5-9, F, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg

Brittni Crum, Beaver, 5-7, G, Jr. — 8.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.6 spg

Whitley Goble, South Sevier, 5-8, G, Sr. — 7.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.5 spg

Alyssa Rosquist, North Sevier, 5-7, G, Sr. — 10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.7 spg

2A Honorable Mention

Blakelie Davies, Millard, 5-8, G, Fr.

Daphne Gamble, ALA, 5-11, C, Jr.

Lillian Nolan, Maeser Prep, 5-3, G, Fr.

Lizzie Randal, St. Joseph, 5-6, G, Sr.

Katelyn Martinez, St. Joseph, 5-5, G, Sr.

Martha Jessop, Water Canyon, 5-11, C, Sr.

Autumn Anderson, Gunnison Valley, 5-10, C, So.

Aisha Carreon, Salt Lake Academy, 5-5, G, Sr.

Anne Howard, Waterford, 5-5, G, Sr.

Suzanne Reardon, Waterford, 5-10, F, So.

Deseret News 2A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Sydnee Patterson — South Sevier

Rylee Little — Kanab

Sydnee Patterson — South Sevier

Hayzlyn Murdock — North Summit

Hartlynn Richins — North Summit

Samantha Kartchner — Draper APA

