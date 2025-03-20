Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey moves between West High’s Tiana Fa and Abby Thornton during the 5A girls state basketball championship game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Bountiful won 57-47. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

5A Player of Year

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, 6-3, G/F, Sr.

Led Bountiful to three-peat by averaging 17.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.8 spg, 1.6 bpg.

1 of 7
Taylor Harvey, Bountiful | Provided by Bountiful
2 of 7
Kylee Falatea, West | Provided by West
3 of 7
Milika Satuala, Bountiful | Provided by Bountiful
4 of 7
Joss Baker, Olympus | Bryan Byerly
5 of 7
Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills | Provided by Salem Hills
6 of 7
Leah Bailey, Maple Mountain | Provided by Maple Mountain
7 of 7
Peyton Behnke, Wasatch | Provided by Wasatch

5A First Team

Kylee Falatea, West, 5-9, G, Jr. — 19.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 4.9 spg

Milika Satuala, Bountiful, 5-10, G, Jr. — 13.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.4 spg

Joss Baker, Olympus, 5-10, G/F, Sr. — 20.5 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.6 spg, 1.0 bpg

Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills, 6-0, C, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Leah Bailey, Maple Mountain, 5-8, G, So. — 17.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.6 spg

Peyton Behnke, Wasatch, 5-6, SG, Sr. — 13.8 ppg, 2.7 spg

1 of 6
Lina Ballin, Timpview | Provided by Timpview
2 of 6
Fina Tuha, West | Provided by West
3 of 6
Sophie Nielsen, Brighton | Provided by Brighton
4 of 6
Izzy Wyaskett, Clearfield | Provided by Clearfield
5 of 6
Olivia Stephens, Brighton | Provided by Brighton
6 of 6
Giselle Muffett, West Jordan | Provided by West Jordan

5A Second Team

Lina Ballin, Timpview, 5-4, PG, Sr. — 13.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 3.3 spg

Fina Tuha, West, 5-11, G/F, Sr. — 12.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.4 apg, 4.0 spg

Sophie Nielsen, Brighton, 5-9, SF, So. — 14.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg

Izzy Wyaskett, Clearfield, 5-4, PG, So. — 13.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.2 spg

Olivia Stephens, Brighton, 5-6, PG, So. — 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

Giselle Muffett, West Jordan, 6-0, G, Sr. — 19.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.8 spg

1 of 6
Ellie Larson, Cedar Valley | Provided by Cedar Valley
2 of 6
Mara Mickelson, Viewmont | Provided by Viewmont
3 of 6
Quincy Kegel, Alta | Provided by Alta
4 of 6
Mahala Speredon, Wasatch | Quinn Calder
5 of 6
Ale Fonoti, West | Provided by West
6 of 6
Mae Johnson, Bountiful | Provided by Bountiful

5A Third Team

Ellie Larson, Cedar Valley, 5-11, F, So. — 11.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.8 spg, 1.0 bpg

Mara Mickelson, Viewmont, 5-11, G, Sr. — 14.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Quincy Kegel, Alta, 5-9, G, Jr. — 15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg

Mahala Speredon, Wasatch, 6-3, C, So. — 11.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.7 bpg

Ale Fonoti, West, 6-1, C, Sr. — 8.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg

Mae Johnson, Bountiful, 6-3, P, Sr. — 9.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.1 spg, 1.5 bpg

5A Honorable Mention

Kaydence Falatea, West, 5-10, G/F, Sr.

Marlee Reupena, West Jordan, 5-7, PG, Sr.

Brooke Warren, Salem Hills, 5-9, F, Sr.

Livi Eyre, Timpview, 6-2, F, Jr.

Grace Gallagher, Hunter, 6-3, C, So.

Fili Liava’a, Wasatch, 5-7, PG, Jr.

Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, 6-0, F, Sr.

Alia Baldassano, Alta, 5-5, G, Jr.

Karen Jones, Taylorsville, 5-3, G, Fr.

Baya Jimenez, Bonneville, 5-6, G, So.

Hadley Whiting, Cedar Valley, 5-11, F, So.

Maleah Nelson, Bountiful, 5-6, G, So.

Deseret News 5A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Taylor Harvey, Bountiful

Milika Satuala, Bountiful

View Comments

Maleah Nelson, Bountiful

Kylee Falatea, West

Kaydence Falatea, West

Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.