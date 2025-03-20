Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.
5A Player of Year
Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, 6-3, G/F, Sr.
Led Bountiful to three-peat by averaging 17.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.8 spg, 1.6 bpg.
5A First Team
Kylee Falatea, West, 5-9, G, Jr. — 19.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 4.9 spg
Milika Satuala, Bountiful, 5-10, G, Jr. — 13.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.4 spg
Joss Baker, Olympus, 5-10, G/F, Sr. — 20.5 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.6 spg, 1.0 bpg
Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills, 6-0, C, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg
Leah Bailey, Maple Mountain, 5-8, G, So. — 17.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.6 spg
Peyton Behnke, Wasatch, 5-6, SG, Sr. — 13.8 ppg, 2.7 spg
5A Second Team
Lina Ballin, Timpview, 5-4, PG, Sr. — 13.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 3.3 spg
Fina Tuha, West, 5-11, G/F, Sr. — 12.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.4 apg, 4.0 spg
Sophie Nielsen, Brighton, 5-9, SF, So. — 14.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Izzy Wyaskett, Clearfield, 5-4, PG, So. — 13.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.2 spg
Olivia Stephens, Brighton, 5-6, PG, So. — 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg
Giselle Muffett, West Jordan, 6-0, G, Sr. — 19.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.8 spg
5A Third Team
Ellie Larson, Cedar Valley, 5-11, F, So. — 11.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.8 spg, 1.0 bpg
Mara Mickelson, Viewmont, 5-11, G, Sr. — 14.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Quincy Kegel, Alta, 5-9, G, Jr. — 15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg
Mahala Speredon, Wasatch, 6-3, C, So. — 11.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.7 bpg
Ale Fonoti, West, 6-1, C, Sr. — 8.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg
Mae Johnson, Bountiful, 6-3, P, Sr. — 9.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.1 spg, 1.5 bpg
5A Honorable Mention
Kaydence Falatea, West, 5-10, G/F, Sr.
Marlee Reupena, West Jordan, 5-7, PG, Sr.
Brooke Warren, Salem Hills, 5-9, F, Sr.
Livi Eyre, Timpview, 6-2, F, Jr.
Grace Gallagher, Hunter, 6-3, C, So.
Fili Liava’a, Wasatch, 5-7, PG, Jr.
Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, 6-0, F, Sr.
Alia Baldassano, Alta, 5-5, G, Jr.
Karen Jones, Taylorsville, 5-3, G, Fr.
Baya Jimenez, Bonneville, 5-6, G, So.
Hadley Whiting, Cedar Valley, 5-11, F, So.
Maleah Nelson, Bountiful, 5-6, G, So.
Deseret News 5A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Taylor Harvey, Bountiful
Milika Satuala, Bountiful
Maleah Nelson, Bountiful
Kylee Falatea, West
Kaydence Falatea, West
Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills