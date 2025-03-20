No. 6 seed BYU (24-9) vs. No. 11 seed VCU (28-6) Tip: Thursday, 2:05 p.m. MDT Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: TNT Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM Series: BYU leads 1-0 (most recent meeting: 1983) The trends For BYU: Won nine of its past 10 games, 8-7 in Quad 1 opportunities, No. 25 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom For VCU: Fresh off an Atlantic 10 tournament championship, 2-1 in Quad 1 opportunities, No. 31 in NET and No. 31 in KenPom The stakes For BYU: The Cougars are searching for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2012, having lost each of their past five appearances in the big dance. Additionally, a victory Thursday would be the first NCAA Tournament win of Kevin Young’s career. For VCU: Similar to BYU, the Rams haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2016. Their head coach, Ryan Odom, has been connected to a number of coaching vacancies in the current cycle, and VCU’s tournament showing could help to determine his future with the program and beyond. Players to watch For BYU: First Team All-Big 12 selection Richie Saunders and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Egor Demin. For VCU: Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Max Shulga and Atlantic 10 Tournament MVP Jack Clark. 