BYU players warmup during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
No. 6 seed BYU (24-9) vs. No. 11 seed VCU (28-6)

  • Tip: Thursday, 2:05 p.m. MDT
  • Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
  • Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Series: BYU leads 1-0 (most recent meeting: 1983)

The trends

  • For BYU: Won nine of its past 10 games, 8-7 in Quad 1 opportunities, No. 25 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom
  • For VCU: Fresh off an Atlantic 10 tournament championship, 2-1 in Quad 1 opportunities, No. 31 in NET and No. 31 in KenPom

The stakes

For BYU: The Cougars are searching for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2012, having lost each of their past five appearances in the big dance. Additionally, a victory Thursday would be the first NCAA Tournament win of Kevin Young’s career.

For VCU: Similar to BYU, the Rams haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2016. Their head coach, Ryan Odom, has been connected to a number of coaching vacancies in the current cycle, and VCU’s tournament showing could help to determine his future with the program and beyond.

Players to watch

  • For BYU: First Team All-Big 12 selection Richie Saunders and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Egor Demin.
  • For VCU: Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Max Shulga and Atlantic 10 Tournament MVP Jack Clark.
1 of 38
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young surveys the arena during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
2 of 38
A ball with March Madness branding is pictured during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 38
BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a shot during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
4 of 38
BYU Cougars center Keba Keita, right, slaps hands with center Fousseyni Traore (45) during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
5 of 38
BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (41) takes a foul shot during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
6 of 38
BYU players warmup during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 38
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) takes a shot during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
8 of 38
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) laughs with center Fousseyni Traore (45) during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
9 of 38
BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) passes the ball to a teammate during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
10 of 38
BYU players warmup during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
11 of 38
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) takes a shot during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
12 of 38
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) controls the ball as part of a drill during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
13 of 38
BYU Cougars assistant coach Tim Fanning passes the ball to a player during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
14 of 38
BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) takes a shot during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
15 of 38
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young looks to the court before a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
16 of 38
BYU Cougars forward Khadim Mboup (7) takes a foul shot during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
17 of 38
BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (41) takes a foul shot during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
18 of 38
BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) and guard Dawson Baker (25) sign shirts after a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
19 of 38
BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) signs a basketball after a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
20 of 38
BYU Cougars guards Dawson Baker (25) and Dallin Hall joke around after a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
21 of 38
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young watches his players warmup during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
22 of 38
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) signs a basketball as guard Trey Stewart (1) greets fans after a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
23 of 38
A ball with March Madness branding is pictured during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
24 of 38
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young watches his players warmup during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
25 of 38
BYU fans watch players warmup during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
26 of 38
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks with his players before a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
27 of 38
BYU players warmup during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
28 of 38
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) holds his follow-through on his shot during a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
29 of 38
BYU players, coaches and staff pose for a photo after a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
30 of 38
Nick Hansen, of Aurora, Colo., high-fives BYU Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) after a practice held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
31 of 38
BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell, left, listens as forward Richie Saunders answers a question from a reporter about the two of them during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
32 of 38
BYU Cougars forward Mawot Mag speaks during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
33 of 38
From left, BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell, forward Richie Saunders and forward Mawot Mag field questions from reporters as Saunders speaks during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
34 of 38
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young answers a question from a reporter during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
35 of 38
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young answers a question from a reporter during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
36 of 38
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders speaks during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
37 of 38
BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell speaks during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
38 of 38
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young answers a question from a reporter during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
