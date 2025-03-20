From left, BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell, forward Richie Saunders and forward Mawot Mag field questions from reporters as Saunders speaks during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Richie Saunders has parlayed his family’s unique tie to the Tater Tot market into a new NIL deal — and it could pay off for basketball fans.

Under the deal, Ore-Ida Potatoes will give away free Tater Tots for 30 minutes after a BYU basketball win.

To snag a bag, you have to register on the company’s Instagram account.

“We’re teaming up with basketball hotshot Richie Saunders, the great-grandson of Ore-Ida founder and inventor of Tater Tots, to give away free tots if Richie’s team wins today. If they win, the countdown for our 30-minute ‘Tot Clock’ will begin at the link in our IG bio post-game!” Ore-Ida explained in a Thursday X post.

Richie Saunders’ ties to Tater Tots

As Ore-Ida’s X post noted, Saunders has tots in his blood.

His great-grandfather, F. Nephi Grigg, co-founded Ore-Ida, the company that invented the Tater Tot.

Saunders’ ties to Tater Tots made national news during last week’s Big 12 tournament when a social media post about his great-grandfather went viral.

Saunders has since said that the attention on his family’s history caught him off guard, but also made him laugh.

“It’s hilarious. I don’t know where that came out of. It came out of nowhere,” he said on Wednesday.

How to watch BYU-VCU

The NCAA Tournament first-round game between BYU and VCU is set to start at 2:05 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

It will air on TNT.

