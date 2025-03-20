From left, BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell, forward Richie Saunders and forward Mawot Mag field questions from reporters as Saunders speaks during a press conference held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Richie Saunders has parlayed his family’s unique tie to the Tater Tot market into a new NIL deal — and it could pay off for basketball fans.

Under the deal, Ore-Ida Potatoes will give away free Tater Tots for 30 minutes after a BYU basketball win.

To snag a bag, you have to register on the company’s Instagram account.

“We’re teaming up with basketball hotshot Richie Saunders, the great-grandson of Ore-Ida founder and inventor of Tater Tots, to give away free tots if Richie’s team wins today. If they win, the countdown for our 30-minute ‘Tot Clock’ will begin at the link in our IG bio post-game!” Ore-Ida explained in a Thursday X post.

Richie Saunders’ ties to Tater Tots

As Ore-Ida’s X post noted, Saunders has tots in his blood.

His great-grandfather, F. Nephi Grigg, co-founded Ore-Ida, the company that invented the Tater Tot.

Saunders’ ties to Tater Tots made national news during last week’s Big 12 tournament when a social media post about his great-grandfather went viral.

Saunders has since said that the attention on his family’s history caught him off guard, but also made him laugh.

“It’s hilarious. I don’t know where that came out of. It came out of nowhere,” he said on Wednesday.

How to watch BYU-VCU

The NCAA Tournament first-round game between BYU and VCU is set to start at 2:05 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

It will air on TNT.