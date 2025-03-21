Riverton remains undefeated in region with shutout of Salt Lake Academy
By McCade Pearson
Riverton extended its winning streak to four games with a 3-0 victory over Salt Lake Academy Friday.
Lincoln Payne scored on a free kick midway through the first half to give the Silverwolves a 1-0 lead, and that proved to be enough as the Riverton defense earned its third shutout during the win streak.
“He plays our attacking mid and everything runs through him,” Silverwolves head coach Paul Moizer said of Payne. “Last game he set up three goals, and today, scoring that free kick helped him find his rhythm.”
The Silverwolves effectively neutralized Salt Lake Academy’s dangerous center-forward by winning long balls and turning them into offensive opportunities, and goalkeeper Porter McInnes made several crucial saves, helping to secure the shutout and maintain Riverton’s dominant defensive performance.
Riverton’s offense continued to find success in the second half, with two late goals to seal the victory. First, Payne netted his second goal of the game after receiving an assist from Lincoln Wunderli.
What began as a corner kick slowly progressed into the box, with Wunderli delivering a perfect pass to Payne at the back post.
Payne then set up Spencer Blanchard with a smooth through pass and Blanchard made a decisive move to beat his defender and another to evade the goalkeeper, extending the lead to three.
With the win, Riverton moves to 3-0 in the region, establishing itself as a dominant force. However, the Silverwolves face a tough challenge ahead, as they’ll visit Herriman on Wednesday.
“Our region is tough from top to bottom,” Moizer said. “On any given day, any team can beat another. To start off 3-0 is a great achievement.
“Copper Hills is a strong team, and our game with Corner Canyon as well as today’s match were closer than the score suggests. We were just able to capitalize on our chances.”