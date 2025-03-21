Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0.

Riverton extended its winning streak to four games with a 3-0 victory over Salt Lake Academy Friday.

Lincoln Payne scored on a free kick midway through the first half to give the Silverwolves a 1-0 lead, and that proved to be enough as the Riverton defense earned its third shutout during the win streak.

“He plays our attacking mid and everything runs through him,” Silverwolves head coach Paul Moizer said of Payne. “Last game he set up three goals, and today, scoring that free kick helped him find his rhythm.”

The Silverwolves effectively neutralized Salt Lake Academy’s dangerous center-forward by winning long balls and turning them into offensive opportunities, and goalkeeper Porter McInnes made several crucial saves, helping to secure the shutout and maintain Riverton’s dominant defensive performance.

1 of 20 Riverton goalkeeper Porter McInnes dives for the ball during a boys varsity soccer game against Salt Lake Academy at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 20 Riverton’s Lincoln Payne reacts to a goal during a boys varsity soccer game against Salt Lake Academy at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 20 Salt Lake Academy goalkeeper Ryker Conrad blocks a shot on goal during a boys varsity soccer game against Riverton at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 20 Salt Lake Academy’s Parker Johnson reaches for a header during a boys varsity soccer game against Riverton at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 20 Salt Lake Academy goalkeeper Ryker Conrad blocks a shot on goal during a boys varsity soccer game against Riverton at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 20 Riverton’s Lincoln Wonderli and Salt Lake Academy’s Vitor Oliveira fight for the ball during a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 20 Salt Lake Academy’s Ryan Juarez and Riverton’s Jack MacPherson fight for possession of the ball during a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 20 Riverton celebrates a goal during a boys varsity soccer game against Salt Lake Academy at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 20 Riverton’s Alex OwYoung and Salt Lake Academy’s Ryan Juarez reach for a header during a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 20 Salt Lake Academy goalkeeper Ryker Conrad blocks Riverton forward Lincoln Payne’s shot on goal during a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 20 Riverton goalkeeper Porter McInnes blocks a shot on goal as Salt Lake Academy’s Rafael Duran and Riverton’s Cameron Blanchard rush in during a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 19 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 20 of 20 Riverton plays Salt Lake Academy in a boys varsity soccer game at Riverton High School in Riverton on Friday, March 21, 2025. Riverton won 3-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Riverton’s offense continued to find success in the second half, with two late goals to seal the victory. First, Payne netted his second goal of the game after receiving an assist from Lincoln Wunderli.

What began as a corner kick slowly progressed into the box, with Wunderli delivering a perfect pass to Payne at the back post.

Payne then set up Spencer Blanchard with a smooth through pass and Blanchard made a decisive move to beat his defender and another to evade the goalkeeper, extending the lead to three.

With the win, Riverton moves to 3-0 in the region, establishing itself as a dominant force. However, the Silverwolves face a tough challenge ahead, as they’ll visit Herriman on Wednesday.

“Our region is tough from top to bottom,” Moizer said. “On any given day, any team can beat another. To start off 3-0 is a great achievement.

“Copper Hills is a strong team, and our game with Corner Canyon as well as today’s match were closer than the score suggests. We were just able to capitalize on our chances.”