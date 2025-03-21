The season is over for the Utah women’s basketball team after the Utes lost to Indiana 76-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

In a game that was expected to be tight — given that Utah was an 8 seed and the Hoosiers a 9 — Indiana pulled away in the second half at Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina, on Friday.

3 takeaways

Another bad quarter, this time the third, cost the Utes. In Utah’s Big 12 tournament loss to Texas Tech, Utah was outplayed by the Red Raiders in the second quarter and couldn’t rally.

On Friday, the Utes and Hoosiers went into halftime tied at 31-31, but in the third quarter Indiana took control.

The Hoosiers made 10 of 12 field goals in the period, and that included hitting their final six shots as Indiana outscored Utah 27-16 in the third.

Indiana led by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter on its way to the win.

Utah’s defense wasn’t up to snuff. The Hoosiers shot 58% from the floor, including 69.6% in the second half.

That prevented Utah from ever really challenging from getting back in front, even after the Utes pulled within four a couple times in the final three minutes.

Indiana had five players in double figures, led by 17 points from guard Yarden Garzon. She also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Gianna Kneepkens shined, but it was another rough shooting day for Utah. The Utes were paced by junior guard Gianna Kneepkens, who had 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting and hit 4 of 10 3-pointers.

Maye Toure added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double, but outside those two, it was tough sledding.

For the Utes, 3-point shooting was again a struggle.

Utah made 9 of 32 from 3-point range, for 28.1%, their fifth game in their past six contests where the Utes shot under 30% from 3.