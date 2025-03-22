Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.
Mr. Basketball
Gavin Lowe, Olympus, 6-0, G, Jr.
Led Olympus to state title by averaging 22.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.5 spg.
5A Player of Year
Dean Rueckert, Timpview, 6-8, G, Jr.
Led Timpview by averaging 18.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.8 spg, while shooting 39% from 3-point range.
5A First Team
Dash Reiser, Alta, 5-9, PG, Jr. — 17.7 ppg, 5.2 apg, 1.2 spg.
Bradley Easton, Brighton, 6-6, G, Sr. — 16.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg.
Chamberlain Burgess, Orem, 6-9, F, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.6 bpg.
Andrew Miller, Springville, 6-4, G, Sr. — 18.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.32 apg.
Jack Anderton, Highland, 6-4, G, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg.
Josh Mawhinney, Brighton, 6-4, F/W, Sr. — 16.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.9 apg.
5A Second Team
Luke Meyer, Juan Diego, 6-9, C, Sr. — 18.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg.
Jax Allen, Orem, 6-4, G, Sr. — 13.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg.
Isaiah Drisdom, Highland, 6-2, G, Jr. — 10.0 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.0 spg.
Jamyn Sondrup, Springville, 6-9, C, So. — 15.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.32 apg, 1.6 bpg.
Soren Ries, Highland, 6-9, F, Jr. — 11.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 4.0 bpg.
Luke Owen, Olympus, 6-4, F, Sr. — 9.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.2 spg.
5A Third Team
Caden Jackson, Olympus, 6-3, G, Jr. — 11.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg.
Drez Jensen, Viewmont, 6-4, G, Sr. — 18.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg.
Will Openshaw, Timpview, 6-9, F, Jr. — 11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg.
Hunter Jackson, Woods Cross, 6-3, G, Sr. — 14.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.7 spg.
Bryson Heath, Bountiful, 6-1, G, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg.
Chance Dastrup, Orem, 5-10, G, Sr. — 9.9 ppg, 8.7 apg.
5A Honorable Mention
JJ Serre, Wasatch, 6-7, F, Jr.
Kobe Allen, Taylorsville, 6-2, G, Sr.
Ben Tesch, Bonneville, 6-2, PG, Sr.
Charlie Smith, Bountiful, 6-4, F, Sr.
Dominick Phannolath, Hunter, 5-11, G, Sr.
Beckham Bayles, Cyprus, 6-2, G, Jr.
Cael Lake, Northridge, 6-3, G, Sr.
Koli Fosita, Cyprus, 6-4, G, Jr.
Davian Lazarus, Olympus, 6-7, F, So.
Isaiah Cruz, Kearns, 6-0, G, Sr.
Colby Frokjer, Roy, 6-3, G, Sr.
Lincoln Smith, Bountiful, 6-1, G, Jr.
Deseret News 5A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Gavin Lowe, Olympus
Davian Lazarus, Olympus
Luke Owen, Olympus
Jack Anderson, Highland
Soren Ries, Highland
Josh Mawhinney, Brighton