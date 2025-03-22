Timpview’s Dean Rueckert (1) dunks the ball during the 5A boys basketball semifinals between Olympus and Timpview at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Olympus went on to win the game 76-58. Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

Mr. Basketball

Gavin Lowe, Olympus, 6-0, G, Jr.

Led Olympus to state title by averaging 22.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.5 spg.

5A Player of Year

Dean Rueckert, Timpview, 6-8, G, Jr.

Led Timpview by averaging 18.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.8 spg, while shooting 39% from 3-point range.

Dean Rueckert, Timpview | Provided by Timpview
Gavin Lowe, Olympus | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Dash Reiser, Alta | Provided by Alta
Bradley Easton, Brighton | Provided by Brighton
Chamberlain Burgess, Orem | Provided by Orem
Andrew Miller, Springville | Spencer Rowe
Jack Anderton, Highland | Provided by Highland
Josh Mawhinney, Brighton | Provided by Brighton

5A First Team

Dash Reiser, Alta, 5-9, PG, Jr. — 17.7 ppg, 5.2 apg, 1.2 spg.

Bradley Easton, Brighton, 6-6, G, Sr. — 16.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg.

Chamberlain Burgess, Orem, 6-9, F, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.6 bpg.

Andrew Miller, Springville, 6-4, G, Sr. — 18.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.32 apg.

Jack Anderton, Highland, 6-4, G, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg.

Josh Mawhinney, Brighton, 6-4, F/W, Sr. — 16.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.9 apg.

Luke Meyer, Juan Diego | Provided by Juan Diego
Jax Allen, Orem | Provided by Orem
Isaiah Drisdom, Highland | Provided by Highland
Jamyn Sondrup, Springville | Spencer Rowe
Soren Ries, Highland | Provided by Highland
Luke Owen, Olympus | Provided by Olympus

5A Second Team

Luke Meyer, Juan Diego, 6-9, C, Sr. — 18.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg.

Jax Allen, Orem, 6-4, G, Sr. — 13.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg.

Isaiah Drisdom, Highland, 6-2, G, Jr. — 10.0 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.0 spg.

Jamyn Sondrup, Springville, 6-9, C, So. — 15.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.32 apg, 1.6 bpg.

Soren Ries, Highland, 6-9, F, Jr. — 11.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 4.0 bpg.

Luke Owen, Olympus, 6-4, F, Sr. — 9.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.2 spg.

Caden Jackson, Olympus | Provided by Olympus
Drez Jensen, Viewmont | Provided by Viewmont
Will Openshaw, Timpview | Provided by Timpview
Hunter Jackson, Woods Cross | Provided by Woods Cross
Bryson Heath, Bountiful | Provided by Bountiful
Chance Dastrup, Orem | Provided by Orem

5A Third Team

Caden Jackson, Olympus, 6-3, G, Jr. — 11.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg.

Drez Jensen, Viewmont, 6-4, G, Sr. — 18.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg.

Will Openshaw, Timpview, 6-9, F, Jr. — 11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg.

Hunter Jackson, Woods Cross, 6-3, G, Sr. — 14.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.7 spg.

Bryson Heath, Bountiful, 6-1, G, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg.

Chance Dastrup, Orem, 5-10, G, Sr. — 9.9 ppg, 8.7 apg.

5A Honorable Mention

JJ Serre, Wasatch, 6-7, F, Jr.

Kobe Allen, Taylorsville, 6-2, G, Sr.

Ben Tesch, Bonneville, 6-2, PG, Sr.

Charlie Smith, Bountiful, 6-4, F, Sr.

Dominick Phannolath, Hunter, 5-11, G, Sr.

Beckham Bayles, Cyprus, 6-2, G, Jr.

Cael Lake, Northridge, 6-3, G, Sr.

Koli Fosita, Cyprus, 6-4, G, Jr.

Davian Lazarus, Olympus, 6-7, F, So.

Isaiah Cruz, Kearns, 6-0, G, Sr.

Colby Frokjer, Roy, 6-3, G, Sr.

Lincoln Smith, Bountiful, 6-1, G, Jr.

Deseret News 5A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Gavin Lowe, Olympus

Davian Lazarus, Olympus

Luke Owen, Olympus

Jack Anderson, Highland

Soren Ries, Highland

Josh Mawhinney, Brighton

